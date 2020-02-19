Averett CoffeeBreak 2-19-2020

Posted on February 19th, 2020 by Matt Bell

CoffeeBreak is an e-newsletter distributed to Averett faculty and staff to keep them up-to-date on campus activities and information.

Congratulations Chloe Mayhew!

Dear Averett Family,

The campus is invited to come by the Main Hall lobby between 3:30-4:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 21, to express gratitude to Chloe and congratulate her in her new position at Regent University as the public relations manager starting in March. Chloe is a 2014 graduate of Averett and joined the President’s Office in 2015 as coordinator of communications/public relations. We know this is an exciting time as she prepares to leave and her alma mater wishes Chloe the very best. Please respond to Cyndie Basinger at cbasinger@averett.edu if you plan to stop by.

President Tiffany Franks

Meet and Greet: Business & Finance/CFO Finalists

Three finalists for the position of vice president for business and finance/CFO will be on campus for interviews February 19-25. There will be a “meet and greet” open session for faculty and staff who are not involved in the interviews to stop by Jut’s Café to meet and visit with each candidate as follows:

Donald Aungst – Today, Feb. 19, 3-4 p.m.

Don has over 30 years serving as a vice president and chief financial and planning officer and senior advisor to the president on administrative support operations of institutions, with 18 of those years in a small college context.

Sydney Leo – Thursday, Feb. 20, 3-4 p.m.

A majority of Sydney’s career has been as a higher education consultant, and she has served in the role of vice president for finance at two higher education institutions.

Christopher Burnley – Monday, Feb. 24, 3-4 p.m.

Chris has nearly three decades of experience as a senior-level finance/operations and strategic leader, with nearly 20 years in the private higher education sector.

This is a wonderful way for the finalists to experience the people of Averett and for our campus community to get acquainted with them. If you would like to review each candidate’s resume, please let Cyndie Basinger know. Dr. Franks is hopeful that many of you will be able to attend the open session and welcomes you to email her with your impression of each candidate.

Toiletry Drive for God’s Storehouse

Gos’s Storehouse is in dire need of the following supplies: Shampoo, soap, shaving cream and razors, toothpaste, lotion, baby powder, paper towels, toilet paper, trash bags, laundry detergent, dish detergent, any cleaning products, etc. Let’s show Danville that Cougar Pride!

Russia Film Series – Film No. 2

Join us today, Feb. 19, at 6 p.m. in Blount Chapel for the showing of Chapaev. This 95-minute long movie from 1934 features Georgi and Sergei Vasilyev. For more information, contact Dr. Jonathan Sherry at jsherry@averett.edu.

Both Basketball Teams to Host Playoffs!

Come cheer on the Cougars in the postseason! Averett women’s basketball and men’s basketball will be hosting USA South Conference Tournament games. Today, Feb. 19, women’s basketball will be at home vs. Meredith in the first round at 7 p.m. Then on Tuesday, Feb. 25, men’s basketball will play in the quarterfinals at 7:30 p.m. The opposing team has not been determined.

Per USA South Tournament policy, general admission is $8 for adults and $3 for students/children/senior citizens. However, the first 100 students and 50 faculty/staff will receive free admission with AU IDs courtesy of Averett!

Wear BLUE and GOLD!

SET Weekly Events

Open pickleball will be held on Mondays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Carrington Gym. Come out and enjoy friendly competition while exercising! Feel free to stop in at any point during this time. For more information, contact Phillip Mitchell.

Indoor Soccer Intramurals continue. Come out to support the teams! All games will be played at North Campus starting at 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 20, and at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 24.

Sunday, Feb. 23: SAAC will have a spike ball tournament from 2-4 p.m. on the Student Lawn.

Sunday, Feb. 23: SGA and Love Danville are hosting a skating event at Skatetown from 7:30-11 p.m. Students can sign up using this link. The cost is $5 for students that sign up in advance and $8 at the door. Students can make payments by emailing Devin Merritt or Tyler Goad.

African American History Month

February is African American History Month. Several events are being hosted throughout the month by the CCECC.

On Thursday, Feb. 20, and Thursday, Feb. 27, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., a civil rights trolley tour will be held at the top of each hour. Tour participants are asked to meet on Mountain View Avenue in front of Main Hall.

For more information about other events during African American History Month, check out the attached poster.

February Staff Meeting

The February staff meeting will be held Thursday, Feb. 20, at 11:15 a.m.

If there is someone around campus who you think deserves recognition for their the hard work and dedication to the University, please send your Golden Bagel nominations to staffcouncil@averett.edu.

We hope to see you all there!

Arts@Averett: Dead Man’s Cell Phone

The Averett Theatre Department is proud to present “Dead Man’s Cell Phone” Feb. 20-22 at 7 p.m. in Pritchett Auditorium. All faculty and staff get two free tickets.

This imaginative, zany comedy explores the paradox of modern technology’s ability to both unite and isolate people in the digital age. This play contains adult situations and adult language. To see the full Arts@Averett remaining schedule, click here.

University Book Club

If you love to read, please join us on Thursday, Feb. 20, at 4:45 p.m. We encourage you to bring your book and share with others what you’re reading. We meet in the reference area on the main floor in the Mary B. Blount Library. For questions, contact penny.hudson@averett.edu or llemery@averett.edu. We look forward to seeing you!

Danville Concert Association Tickets

The University has a limited number of tickets available for the Thursday, Feb. 20, Danville Concert Association event. If you are interested in attending the National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine performance at 7:30 p.m. in the George Washington High School auditorium email Marion Breen, stop by Alumni Hall or call 434-791-5675. Tickets are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

TRUTH Talk: An Evening of African-American and West-African Storytelling with Dr. Fred Motley

The second Virginia Humanities Convocation is set to be held Monday, Feb. 24, in Blount Chapel at 5:30 p.m. featuring Dr. Fred Motley.

Dr. Motley, known as a modern day Griot, is revered throughout the Dan River Region. For the past 30 years, he has traveled to festivals and other venues to teach African- American history, music and dance. Fred shares stories from all over the world as well as the local Danville area, and his audiences range from kindergarten children through senior citizens. He has worked with the African Dance Theatre Company, acted in several large productions across the U.S. and now works closely with the Danville Museum of Fine Arts and History.

This second Virginia Humanities Convocation at Averett University focuses on the power of the arts in creating a culture of resistance and a safe space to explore diversity and inclusion. Dr. Motley will be performing a wide range of folk tales from around the world, particularly focusing on West-African and African-American folklore. Storytelling, according to Dr. Motley, is a vital way to keep cultures alive and thriving. Audiences will hear, understand and witness the true significance of storytelling.

Students, faculty and staff should RSVP at www.campusengage.org, and community members at www.serve365.org. For more information, contact Dr. Billy Wooten at bwooten@averett.edu or (434) 791-7212.

Sam’s Club Rep on Campus

Sam’s Club representative Karen Shields will be in the dining hall from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 26.

Karen can register new members and renew current ones, including renewing membership several months in advance. Remember, when you enroll or re-enroll with Karen, you will receive some bonus incentives that are not available when registering at the Club.

Call or email Kathie Tune at 434-791-7106 or ktune@averett.edu with questions.

Wellness Events Coming Soon

In two weeks, the first multi-week wellness series will begin. This series will focus on how sleep effects your health and will provide tips for positively changing your current habits. Each week, the program will be held on Wednesdays in Carrington Conference Room from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Lynise Green will present in person on Feb. 26, March 11 and March 25 in the Carrington Conference Room (CCR). Light snacks and refreshments will be provided at each event.

On Friday, March 13, Tammy Wall be hosting our Social Wellbeing: Chalk Couture. The themes of the crafts in this event will be spring and St. Patrick’s Day. Supplies must be ordered in advance, so the last day to RSVP will be Friday, Feb. 28. Please RSVP by emailing wellness@averett.edu.

A Cancer Awareness Series is coming to our campus. March 25, April 1 and April 8. More information on this series will be available in next week’s CoffeeBreak.

Global Stories and Snacks

Stop by the Student Center from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 27, to support our students and hear Averett Study Abroad returnees will share their experiences (including souvenirs and photos) of studying abroad! Refreshments served! (inspired by their travels to Germany 🇩🇪 , England 🇬🇧, South Africa 🇿🇦 and more). Click here for more info.

Winston-Salem State Singing Rams

Arts@Averett is proud to welcome back the Winston-Salem State University Choir to wrap up Black History Month on Thursday, Feb. 27, at 6 p.m. in Pritchett Auditorium. The Singing Rams are the oldest student organization on the campus of Winston-Salem State University. Admission is FREE for everyone!

New Employee Orientation

New employee orientation is just around the corner on Tuesday, March 3. Programs are printed and lunch is ordered, so make sure you have RSVP’d to your Punchbowl invitation. Cant’ find it in your email? Contact Kathie Tune directly at ktune@averett.edu or call 434-791-7106.

Great Colleges Survey Coming Soon

Averett University has decided to participate in the Great Colleges to Work For program, a national survey designed to recognize institutions that have built great workplaces. Regardless of whether or not we are recognized, the data we receive will be helpful as we continue the process of creating the best workplace possible. On Monday, March 9, the survey will be distributed to our full-time faculty and staff. If you are included in this sample, you will receive an invitation with details about the program and how to access the survey. This invitation will be sent to you via email from “Great Colleges. If you receive the invitation, please take a moment to complete the survey.

This is a chance to make your voice heard, and a high response rate helps ensure an accurate representation of our community. The survey is voluntary and completely confidential; our institution will not be able to trace results back to individuals. Your survey will be processed by ModernThink LLC, an independent management consulting firm focusing on workplace quality in higher education. They can be reached at 888.684.4658 or at surveys@modernthink.net.

We encourage everyone’s participation and hope you will take this opportunity to share your honest feedback! Thank you, in advance, for your participation. Contact Kathie Tune or visit www.GreatCollegesProgram.com for additional information.

Fellowship for Students Interested in Government

The Governor’s Fellows Program is an amazing opportunity for students interested in public service to experience firsthand the administration of state government in the Commonwealth.

The program is open to rising seniors, graduating seniors and students enrolled in graduate school. The deadline to apply is March 9, 2020. The program is a full-time commitment, from June 1 through July 31. For more information, follow this link.

Please let the CCECC know if students are selected or interested in being selected.

Save the Date: Medicare Workshop in May

Plan on attending a workshop on Medicare and how it works for you on Wednesday, May 6, from 3-5 p.m. in the Carrington Conference Room. Carolyn Smith and her team will be here once again to answer our questions and concerns.

Contact Kathie Tune if you plan on attending or for additional information.

Roth Option Available in 403(b) Retirement Plan

The Roth 403(b) option will give participants the opportunity to save money for retirement on an after-tax basis. Some of the additional benefits of a Roth 403(b) are no income limitations for Roth 403(b) contributions, the ability to contribute more to a Roth 403(b) than a Roth IRA, and assuming a qualified distribution, funds used in retirement will be distributed tax free.

The IRS has increased the deferral limits for 403(b) plans for 2020! The annual contribution limit for 2020 is now $19,500. The catch-up contribution limit for employees aged 50 and over increased to $6,500.

To utilize the new Roth option, fill out a salary deferral form and turn it into Human Resources. Click here for a salary deferral form.

If you have questions about the Roth feature, are not sure if utilizing the Roth option is right for you or have questions on how this may impact you, help is available. Every Averett employee is eligible to go through a holistic financial planning session with an advisor from Millennium Advisory Services and receive a customized financial plan and advice based off of your goals to and through retirement. To schedule an appointment on campus with an advisor, email Millennium’s office at schedule@mcmva.com or reach out via phone to 877-435-2489. Or, plan on attending an upcoming workshop. Millennium Advisory Services | 877-435-2489 | mas@mcmva.com | www.mas-edu.com.

Health Savings Account Transition Update

The Transition to HealthEquity Continues…

Thank you for your continued patience and questions throughout the Health Savings Administrators (HSA) to HealthEquity transition period. As of today, Feb. 19, we are in the blackout period and will not be able to access our funds at HSA just yet.

Remember, If you have to pay out-of-pocket for any medical services during this blackout period, you will be able to withdraw those funds from HealthEquity by way of their claim form located at www.myhealthequity.com.

We are close to moving into STEP 4, where HealthEquity receives wired money from HSA, and funds are allocated to employee accounts. The time frame is a total of one business day, depending on the time of day the wire is sent over from HSA. Once posted, wired funds transferred from HSA Administrators are available within HealthEquity Member Portals, and available on HealthEquity HSA debit cards.

For information about your HealthEquity account or to confirm your balance transfer after the final step of the process, log into your HealthEquity member portal at www.myhealthequity.com or call HealthEquity Member Services at 866-346-5800.

Updates will be emailed as we receive them from HealthEquity. Contact Tammy Wall at twall@averett.edu or Kathie Tune at ktune@averett.edu with any additional questions. Are you taking advantage of tax-free savings with our Health Savings Account? Follow the link to learn more.

Averett 101: From the Eyes of Freshmen

During every Averett 101 class each fall semester, the students go to the president’s house and enjoy a dinner with Dr. Franks and her husband, Joe. During that time, Dr. Franks asks the students what they love about Averett and if they have any concerns. Throughout the year, we will be sharing some of the comments students shared with Dr. Franks and Joe about Averett!

“Small class size.”

“Family environment.”

“Comfortable feeling.”

“I like the people — it is easy to make friends.”

“I like the different types of clubs.”

“Herbert in bio is amazing.”

“Everyone makes you feel welcome.”

“Everyone helps you out if you have a problem.”

“One team, One Averett!”