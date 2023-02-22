AVERETT COFFEEBREAK 2-22-23

Posted on February 22nd, 2023 by Travis Dix

CoffeeBreak is an e-newsletter distributed to Averett faculty and staff to keep them up-to-date on campus activities and information. Please send information you would like included in CoffeeBreak via this form. For the next CoffeeBreak, please submit by Friday, Feb. 24, for a Wednesday, March 1, publication.

Nursing Career Fair

Averett University’s School of Nursing’s 7th Annual Career Fair will be held Tuesday, Feb. 28, from 1-3:30 p.m. in Riverview rooms 242 and 245. We have around 14 different vendors that have signed up to come and speak with our nursing students.

Black History Month Events

Here are the remaining events for Black History Month. Please join us, and spread the word to our students.

Monday, Feb. 27

7-9 p.m. – BSU Spoken Word Event

Tuesday, Feb. 28

SAAC Scavenger Hunt

For more information about Black History Month events, contact Tia Yancey at [email protected].

Mary Blount Library Celebrates Black History Month

All members of the Averett community are invited to Mary Blount Library to view and interact with displays in honor of Black History Month. The national theme for Black History Month 2023 is “Black Resistance: Building Bridges and Navigating Barriers.” Come and see what students in African and African American Studies courses have experienced related to the national theme.

From the archives, we have a display of Civil Rights era pamphlets alongside images from “Bloody Monday.” Books and DVDs are available for checkout.

Deadline Approaching: Online Discrimination, Harassment and Title IX Training

Averett has partnered with Get Inclusive to provide an online discrimination, harassment and Title IX training for all employees. Employees should have received an email from [email protected] with a link to training. Training must be completed by March 1.

Summer Facilities Projects Reminder

Does your space need an overhaul or maybe you just have a large project for our facilities team that’s going to need a little extra time to complete? Our hard-working team is gearing up for summer projects and they need to know your requests now in order to plan their time.

Here’s the process: Talk with your direct supervisor for approval. Then, email your request directly to Director of Facilities Bruce Devlin at [email protected].

Please continue to use NETfacilities for day-to-day maintenance requests (https://system.netfacilities.com/).

Brickwork in the Student Center Plaza

Brickwork has begun and will continue for the next few weeks in the Student Center Plaza. Please be mindful of the area and watch for crews working.

This work was made possible by a generous gift from the Alexander Berkeley Carrington, Jr., and Ruth Simpson Carrington Charitable Trust as part of our campus enhancement planning fundraising efforts – all tied into the Sustainable Foundations imperative of the Averett 2025 Bigger Dreams, Bolder Futures Strategic Plan. For nearly 30 years, the Carrington Charitable Trust has invested nearly $1 million for a variety of initiatives, all for which we are deeply grateful. This particular project will transform the Student Center Plaza – the centerpiece of our campus – and provide a more vibrant area in which students, employees and visitors can enjoy, share meals and fellowship together for years to come.

February Bookstore Hours

Here are the Bookstore hours for the month of February 2023. Questions can be directed to [email protected]

Monday- Thursday 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Friday 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Saturday Hours

February 25th – CLOSED

Reading Across America Day | Thursday, March 2

In partnership with Danville Public Schools and Head Start Preschool, we would like to invite you to read a book to preschoolers for Read Across America Day. Please plan to read an entire book. If there is an overflow of readers at your available time, you may be assigned another activity.

When you arrive at your chosen preschool, please visit the main office to get a visitors pass. YOU MUST BE SCREENED BEFORE ENTERING A CLASSROOM.

Below is an opportunity to choose a time and preschool you would like to visit. The options include Northside Preschool, 121 Gloucester Ave, or Head Start Preschool, 540 Holbrook St.

Sign up for a time and location by clicking here.

Save the Date! On-Campus Passport Drive

** IMPORTANT NOTE**

The link to register in last week’s edition of Coffeebreak was incorrect. If you registered via that link, please use the new link below to register again.

Averett Study Abroad is hosting a passport event on campus for students and staff! An official from the USPS will be available to process passport applications. Register here.

When: Thursday, March 23, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Where: MPR

Visit the U.S. State Department’s site for required forms due when you apply in-person: travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/passports.html

Passport photo services will be available on-site and will be FREE for students!

Need financial support? Contact [email protected] for information on our Passport Grant (students only).

Remember to register for the New Employee Orientation program.

Tuesday, March 7, 2023 11 a.m. – 1:15 p.m.

President’s Suite of the Frank R. Campbell Stadium

This is a friendly reminder to RSVP to the invitation you received from Punchbowl for the Spring NEO 2023. The invitation was re-sent last week and will continue to go out until we have a response from all who have been invited. We need everyone responding.

We will be ordering lunches soon and appreciate your registration in order to have an account for lunch. It’s going to be a great program, so please make plans to attend. Check with your supervisor or vice president if you have questions about the event. The event program can be found here. Thank you.