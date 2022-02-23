Averett CoffeeBreak 2-23-22

Posted on February 23rd, 2022 by Matt Bell

CoffeeBreak is an e-newsletter distributed to Averett faculty and staff to keep them up-to-date on campus activities and information. Please send information you would like included in CoffeeBreak via this form. For the next CoffeeBreak, please submit by Friday, Feb. 25, for a Wednesday, March 2, publication.

Booster Clinic This Week

A COVID-19 booster clinic will be held on Friday, Feb. 25, from 1-4 p.m. in the Student Center. Check out the flyer for more information.

Booster shots are strongly recommended to avoid possibly being quarantined if exposed. Email health@Averett.edu for any questions.

Meet the Team Series – Integrated Facilities Management Services

Campus Climate Survey – Phase II

Averett Family,

Last spring, the President’s DEI Task Force (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion) conducted phase one of our campus climate survey process, and it was a success, thanks to your dedication and honesty. Now it is time for phase two.

Four primary imperatives emerged from our data, and we need your in-depth perspectives on these four areas to maximize our continued work. The imperatives are:

student retention; diversity in the curriculum; reporting, prevention and education around Title IX and disability issues, and; hiring, retaining and promoting success for minoritized faculty and staff.

We are committed to ensuring that our campus has an inclusive, engaging and supportive environment, and your participation in this second phase of our work will help us achieve this goal.

We will ask you questions about identity, but your responses are anonymous and confidential . We have removed ALL possible tracking from this Microsoft form, so no one seeing the results will be able to track results back to other responses. AND, only the task force member responsible for compiling the data will see the raw results.

The link to phase two can be found by clicking here.

Best,

The DEI Task Force

Dining Hall Hours Update

Effective Feb. 21, the Dining Hall will close at 8 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Please note that Jut’s Café is open Monday through Thursday until 10 p.m. and Friday, Saturday and Sunday until midnight.

Community and Justice in the 21st Century Speakers Forum Series Continues in February

Community and Justice in the 21st Century Speakers Forum Series continues in a virtual setting is today, Feb. 23, from 6-8 p.m. Students, faculty and staff can register for free to participate in this virtual event by emailing jhodgson@averett.edu.

This month, the topic is Bigger than Black and Blue: Candid Conversations about Race, Equity and Community Collaboration. Our keynote presenters will be Danville Police Chief Scott Booth and the City of Danville’s Youth and Gang Violence Prevention Coordinator Robert T. David, Sr.

This topic has significant impact on all of us and will provide many tangible strategies operationalized by Chief Booth and David to keep our communities safe and healthy.

Spring Career Fair

Our Spring Career Fair is tomorrow! Encourage students to join us Thursday, Feb. 24, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Carrington Gym. We have 40 employers coming to meet students! Please encourage students to attend, and they may just find their dream job, an internship or just network. Open to ALL students and majors. Click here for more. Contact the CCECC with any questions.

Teach a Summer Course!

If you are interested in teaching a summer course, complete this form with department chair approval. Please submit your summer course offerings to Stephanie Patton via email by Friday, Feb. 25. If you have any questions, contact Stephanie Patton.

Blood Drive

There will be a blood drive on campus Wednesday, March 2. Please sign up at Health Services or email Nate Lake if you would like to give blood.

New Employee Orientation Event

Spring new employee orientation (NEO) will be held on Wednesday, March 9, from 11:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Lunch will be available. If you were hired since the fall 2021 NEO in August, or if you could not make the August program, look for an e-vite via Punchbowl from HR Director Kathie Tune coming soon. We will host this year’s program in the President’s Suite of the Frank R. Campbell Stadium at the E. Stuart James Grant North Campus.

We are so excited to hold this in March and look forward to you joining us. Call or email Kathie Tune with questions at ktune@averett.edu or 434-791-7106.

Aviation Day Returns in March

Come join us and our alumni for a day of celebrating the aviation industry on Friday, March 18. Our day will begin at the Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center at 10 a.m., where you will get the inside scoop on what’s up and coming, and the ins-and-outs of the industry from those inside it. Our alumni are scattered throughout the world and the many facets of aviation.

March Professional Development Initiative Series- Excel Basics with Dr. Anna Kautzman

The next Professional Development Event will take place on Wednesday, March 23, from 1-2 p.m. in Frith 207. There will also be a virtual option. Dr. Anna Kautzman will review Excel Basics specifically related to the following topics:

-Quick introduction to Excel and navigation

-Writing formulas and using functions

-Formatting basics

-Tables

-Quick What-If Analysis

Please sign up using the attached form. All faculty and staff are encouraged and invited to join these events! If you have questions or concerns, please reach out to staffcouncil@averett.edu.

Driver Certification Update

Thank you to everyone that has applied to be a certified driver. We need to clarify who needs to be a certified driver for Averett University:

Transporting students for any reason. Driving a vehicle owned by Averett University. Renting a vehicle in Averett University’s name or towing a trailer for Averett University. (Not many people would fall under this category) Driving a personal vehicle on a regular (weekly) basis for work, excluding driving from one Averett Campus to another in the Danville Region. This DOES NOT include driving your personal vehicle back and forth from your residence to work and DOES NOT include driving to different campuses in your personal vehicle.

If you any of the four situations above pertain to you, please click on the link and complete the application.

Great Colleges Survey Coming Soon

Averett University has decided to again participate in the Great Colleges to Work For Program, a national survey designed to recognize institutions that have built great workplaces. Regardless of whether or not we are recognized, the data we receive will be helpful as we continue the process of creating the best workplace possible. Stay tuned for details coming soon on how to access the survey.