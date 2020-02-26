Averett CoffeeBreak 2-26-2020

Posted on February 26th, 2020 by Matt Bell

CoffeeBreak is an e-newsletter distributed to Averett faculty and staff to keep them up-to-date on campus activities and information. Please send information you would like included in CoffeeBreak via this form. For the next CoffeeBreak, please submit by Friday, Feb. 28, for a Wednesday, March 4, publication.

Muneal Article on Inside Higher Ed Site

An article by Dr. Marc Muneal, “Rethinking Academic Travel and Professional Development,” is scheduled to be published on InsideHigherEd.com Thursday, Feb. 27.

From the article:

“Nothing will change overnight, but perhaps we have collective and individual responsibilities to figure out how our thinking about professional development might evolve. On the collective level, that involves thinking more broadly about how we might at least question established ideas and resist the tyranny of the expedient. It means not throwing out the idea of academic conferences, but rather listening to and supporting those who offer innovate directions and formats.

On an individual level, we have responsibilities to ourselves to identify forms of professional development that would be most beneficial. We must advocate for ourselves (and I recognize the challenges for junior faculty in doing so) in requesting and justifying institutional support, or seek allies who will help us do so.”

Sam’s Club Rep on Campus

Sam’s Club representative Karen Shields will be in the dining hall from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today, Feb. 26.

Karen can register new members and renew current ones, including renewing membership several months in advance. Remember, when you enroll or re-enroll with Karen, you will receive some bonus incentives that are not available when registering at the Club.

Call or email Kathie Tune at 434-791-7106 or ktune@averett.edu with questions.

Wellness Events

The first multi-week wellness series will begin today, Feb. 26. This series will focus on how sleep effects your health and will provide tips for positively changing your current habits. Each week, the program will be held on Wednesdays in Carrington Conference Room from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Lynise Green will present in person on today, March 11 and March 25 in the Carrington Conference Room. Light snacks and refreshments will be provided at each event.

On Friday, March 13, Tammy Wall will be hosting our Social Wellbeing: Chalk Couture. The themes of the crafts in this event will be spring and St. Patrick’s Day. Supplies must be ordered in advance, so the last day to RSVP will be Friday, Feb. 28. Please RSVP by emailing wellness@averett.edu.

A Cancer Awareness Series is coming to our campus on March 25, April 1 and April 8. More information on this series will be available in next week’s CoffeeBreak.

SET Weekly Events

Today, Feb. 26, the Indoor Soccer Intramural Championship will be held at 8 p.m. in the Grant Center. Come out and cheer on the teams as they battle for the championship title!

On Thursday, Feb. 27, the Black Student Union and SGA are partnering to host a “Why is There a Black History Month” event at 11:30 a.m. in Blount Chapel.

African American History Month

February is African American History Month. Several events are being hosted throughout the month by the CCECC.

On Thursday, Feb. 27, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., a civil rights trolley tour will be held at the top of each hour. Tour participants are asked to meet on Mountain View Avenue in front of Main Hall.

For more information about other events during African American History Month, check out the attached poster.

Global Stories and Snacks

Stop by the Student Center from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 27, to support our students and hear Averett Study Abroad returnees share their experiences (including souvenirs and photos) of studying abroad! Refreshments served (inspired by their travels to Germany 🇩🇪 , England 🇬🇧, South Africa 🇿🇦 and more). Click here for more info.

Winston-Salem State Singing Rams

Arts@Averett is proud to welcome back the Winston-Salem State University Choir to wrap up Black History Month on Thursday, Feb. 27, at 6 p.m. in Pritchett Auditorium. The Singing Rams is the oldest student organization on the campus of Winston-Salem State University. Admission is FREE for everyone!

HealthEquity Transfer Update

The blackout period will take longer than originally planned. Health savings administrators have indicated the wire transfer to HealthEquity will be completed by the first or second week of March.

At this time, you may still use your HSA funds from Health Savings until Friday, Feb. 28.

Thank you for your patience.

New Employee Orientation

New employee orientation is just around the corner on Tuesday, March 3. Programs are printed and lunch is ordered, so make sure you have RSVP’d to your Punchbowl invitation. Can’t find it in your email? Contact Kathie Tune directly at ktune@averett.edu or call 434-791-7106.

Great Colleges Survey Coming Soon

Averett University has decided to participate in the Great Colleges to Work For Program, a national survey designed to recognize institutions that have built great workplaces. Regardless of whether or not we are recognized, the data we receive will be helpful as we continue the process of creating the best workplace possible. On Monday, March 9, the survey will be distributed to our full-time faculty and staff. If you are included in this sample, you will receive an invitation with details about the program and how to access the survey. This invitation will be sent to you via email from “Great Colleges. If you receive the invitation, please take a moment to complete the survey.

This is a chance to make your voice heard, and a high response rate helps ensure an accurate representation of our community. The survey is voluntary and completely confidential; our institution will not be able to trace results back to individuals. Your survey will be processed by ModernThink LLC, an independent management consulting firm focusing on workplace quality in higher education. They can be reached at 888.684.4658 or at surveys@modernthink.net.

We encourage everyone’s participation and hope you will take this opportunity to share your honest feedback! Thank you, in advance, for your participation. Contact Kathie Tune or visit www.GreatCollegesProgram.com for additional information.

Fellowship for Students Interested in Government

The Governor’s Fellows Program is an amazing opportunity for students interested in public service to experience firsthand the administration of state government in the Commonwealth.

The program is open to rising seniors, graduating seniors and students enrolled in graduate school. The deadline to apply is Monday, March 9. The program is a full-time commitment, from June 1 through July 31. For more information, follow this link.

Please let the CCECC know if students are selected or interested in being selected.

A Conversation of Purpose

As part of Averett’s strategic plan to grow enrollment in both the traditional and online programs, a four-part series will begin in mid-March to help all of our Averett faculty and staff prepare for this growth. Our sessions will be conducted by Roger Ott who has extensive experience helping colleges and universities grow. He has been working with Averett for a year-and-a-half on multiple projects to facilitate enrollment growth.

What: A Conversation of Purpose to influence the way we view our roles and communication.

Why: These sessions are designed to help us reimagine our roles and understand our impact on students and each other.

Who: All are encouraged to attend.

Where: Blount Chapel

When: All sessions will be held from noon to 12:45 p.m. on Wednesdays March 11, 18, 25 and April 1.

How long: 45 minutes each and attending all 4 sessions is strongly suggested. This will not replace your lunch so feel free to eat either before or after!

RSVP: Please click here

Cougar Golf Classic

Create a golf team with your family, coworkers and friends for the annual URW Cougar Golf Classic. Novice golfers are welcome, because it’s all about a good time with friends and family! Tee times are available for Friday, June 12, at either 8 a.m. or 1 p.m. Come and enjoy the beautiful Goodyear Golf Course and support Averett Athletics at the same time!

There is a $400 entry fee per four-person team which includes 18 holes, cart fees, lunch and apparel. Hole sponsorships are also available if you aren’t into golfing and still want to support our student-athletes. Contact Bren Taylor by email or call 434-791-5677 for more information.

Summer Internship Opportunities

Did you know there are many summer internships available in the Dan River Region? The Danville Regional Foundation and the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research have announced 2020 summer internship programs.

Please encourage interested students to reach out to the CCECC for additional information.

Engaged Employer Hours

Check out Dana and Graysen Mehalko volunteering!

“Graysen and I really enjoy doing community service,” Dana said.

Dana used her Engaged Employer hours to serve at the Grace and Main Community Dinner.

Engaged Employers encourages and allows all Averett employees to take time off to volunteer for up to one full day a year. We expect volunteerism of our students, and we are committed to making it possible for our employees to bring our mission to life by being a catalyst for positive change.

Do you have service hours available? Please contact Tia Yancey for more information.

Averett 101: From the Eyes of Freshmen

During every Averett 101 class each fall semester, the students go to the president’s house and enjoy a dinner with Dr. Franks and her husband, Joe. During that time, Dr. Franks asks the students what they love about Averett and if they have any concerns. Throughout the year, we will be sharing some of the comments students shared with Dr. Franks and Joe about Averett!

“Volleyball”

“Bonding with friends.”

“It feels like a home away from home.”

“The Danville community loves Averett.”

“Mr. Breen’s class is fun.”

“Advisors work with us as individuals and take time.”

“Aviation program”

“I like the curly fries.”

“It is so easy to get along with others.”

“I like football.”