Averett CoffeeBreak 2-3-21

Posted on February 3rd, 2021 by Matt Bell

Register Now for a COVID-19 Discussion

Register now for a COVID-19 discussion with Averett HR Director Kathie Tune. This virtual meeting will be held today, Feb. 3, at 4 p.m. via Zoom. Click here to register. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about registering and joining the meeting.

Volunteers Needed for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic

Colleagues,

Thank you so much for your time and dedication thus far in getting almost 5,000 of our neighbors vaccinated against COVID-19. Please continue to help us on our mission. On Saturday, Feb. 6, from 1-5 p.m., the Cherrystone Missionary Baptist Association in Ringgold, Sovah Health-Danville and the Virginia Department of Health along with other community agencies are hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for the Dan River Region at Cherrystone Missionary Baptist (5551 Tom Fork Rd., Ringgold, VA 24586). This is such an amazing opportunity for us all to come together and work to diminish the effects of this terrible pandemic by vaccinating over 200 of our community members.

In that sense of community building, we need volunteers to help make the event a success. We will have snacks and water for all volunteers. To adhere as close as possible to state guidelines, we are prioritizing those who are in either categories 1A or 1B. See the registration form for those definitions.

Please complete the volunteer registration form, and more details will be sent as they are made available. Many, many thanks!

Upcoming large-scale clinics for which separate volunteer links will be sent include:

Saturday, Feb. 20 , at Averett – second-dose clinic

at Averett – second-dose clinic Friday, Feb. 26 , at the Danville Community Market – second-dose clinic

In addition on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 1-4 p.m., Sovah hosts smaller clinics at the hospital. Six volunteers and four vaccinators are always needed for those clinics. If you are open to volunteering for these, please email me.

Dr. Billy Wooten

Spring Semester Health and Safety Reminders

Help keep our campus community safe! Don’t forget to wear your face coverings, keep your distance and to complete a quick health self-check each day before work. Be prepared to share your green check mark with others as you share spaces as a courtesy to help make everyone feel comfortable.

As a reminder, if you receive a green check, you are clear to work on campus. If you receive the red X, please notify Human Resources and your supervisor, department or division chair immediately and forward the email you receive from LiveSafe to your supervisor, department or division chair. You should not report for in-person work if you receive the red X. For any questions or concerns, please contact Kathie Tune at ktune@averett.edu.

We also continue to track the latest campus COVID-19 student and employee information and update it daily on our dashboard, which is accessible from the COVID-19 Alert webpage.

Melissa Wohlstein to Join Averett as Vice President of Philanthropy

We are very happy to announce that after an extensive search, Melissa Wohlstein has accepted the position of Averett’s vice president for philanthropy. Her first day with Averett will be Tuesday, Feb. 16.

Melissa’s career spans nearly 17 years in both the public and private college/university settings, working in all aspects of higher education fundraising from annual fund, to alumni development, to major gifts and planned giving. She has existing connections to Virginia, including her most recent role as the associate vice president of development for the Hollins Fund at Hollins University, as well as her former service as the vice president for institutional advancement at Radford University.

I am most grateful for the great work of our search committee: Charles Harris, Meg Stevens, Joel Nester, Jackie Finney and Dr. Susan Huckstep. In addition, I want to express appreciation to all the many faculty, staff, students and trustees who participated in the interview process for our finalists.

Please help me welcome Melissa and her husband and daughter to the Averett family!

With appreciation,

Tiffany

Celebrate Black History Month

Don’t miss out on a single event during Black History Month! Stay tuned for even more details.

Thursday, Feb. 4 – Free admission to the Danville Museum Fine Arts and History from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Please bring your campus ID.

Monday, Feb. 8 – The Black Student Union will be in the MPR during lunchtime taking orders for balloons, cards and candy.

Monday, Feb. 8 – African American Leader event at 7:30 p.m. hosted by the BSU. This will be an open discussion of leaders via Zoom.

Thursday, Feb. 11 – Free admission to the Danville Museum Fine Arts and History from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Please bring your campus ID.

Monday, Feb. 15 – Black History Gallery Walk sponsored by SAAC in the MPR from 5-8 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 16 – Civil Rights trolley tours sponsored by the CCECC from 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. (History United Civil Rights trolley tours with an hour to spend at the Danville Museum Fine Arts and History) Click here to register.

Student Activities virtual event at 8 p.m. – Black History Month Virtual Trivia with prizes.

Wednesday, Feb. 17, at 6 p.m. T.R.U.T.H. Talk – Sports: Racing Towards Social Change. Click here to register.

Thursday, Feb. 18 – Civil Rights trolley tours sponsored by the CCECC from 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. (History United Civil Rights trolley tours with an hour to spend at the Danville Museum Fine Arts and History) Click here to register.

Tuesday, Feb. 23, at 6 p.m. – Around the Common Table: The Hidden History of Southern Food, with food historian Jamie Ross. A virtual event sponsored by the CCECC. Click here to register.

Thursday, Feb. 25 – Civil Rights trolley tours sponsored by the CCECC from 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. (History United Civil Rights trolley tours with an hour to spend at the Danville Museum Fine Arts and History) Click here to register.

Thursday, Feb. 25, at 6 p.m. – Trap Yoga by Danielle Rae. Click here to register.

A candlelight vigil will be held during the month of February to remember loved ones. Details will be forthcoming from the BSU.

Open mic with students reading poems and singing will also be held during February. That date and time is to be determined.

Career Workshops for Students

Know any students looking to get their resume in great shape before applying for their next job? Encourage them to attend our resume workshop via Zoom on Wednesday, Feb. 3, at 7 p.m. or Thursday, Feb. 4, at 11:15 a.m. to learn how to highlight all of their accomplishments on their resume. Click here to view all of our upcoming workshops.

Averett Book Club

On Thursday, Feb. 18, the Averett University Book Club will meet at 4:45 p.m. and we would love to hear what you are reading! Join us by clicking here. We meet for approximately one hour. The book club is open to ALL faculty, staff and students. There is no assigned book as we each share what we are reading.

If you have questions, please feel free to email Penny Hudson, GPS student success coach; Linda Lemery, circulation manager at Blount Library; or Liz Cervantes, assistant director of GPS student services.

Students can Sign Up for The Weekly Star

Averett students are now eligible to sign up for The Weekly Star, a free weekly newsletter published on Fridays featuring events and happenings in the area. Published by the Chatham Star-Tribune, each week students will find concerts, festivals, shows, news and other events from the surrounding area. Students who sign up will also receive a free e-edition subscription to the Star-Tribune. For more, click here.

There’s ‘Snow’ Better Person to Connect our Students to Averett Online than YOU!

As winter delays become more prominent in our area, many students will start to take advantage of their extra time to research graduate schools. We encourage you to advise your students to add Averett Online to the top of their lists! Click here for a complete list of our affordable and flexible online programs.