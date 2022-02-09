Averett CoffeeBreak 2-9-22

Posted on February 9th, 2022 by Matt Bell

CoffeeBreak is an e-newsletter distributed to Averett faculty and staff to keep them up-to-date on campus activities and information. Please send information you would like included in CoffeeBreak via this form. For the next CoffeeBreak, please submit by Friday, Feb. 11, for a Wednesday, Feb. 16, publication.

Symptom Reporting

With the current COVID variants, we are seeing much milder symptoms; however, it appears to be much quicker to spread. If you are experiencing any symptoms at all, even those very mild symptoms like a scratchy throat or nasal congestion, you should contact the Office of Health Services right away by calling the Health Triage Line at 434-203-3781. Delaying could cause more exposures. Please continue to do your part to keep everyone safe and report your symptoms.

Vaccine Clinic Schedule

A COVID-19 vaccination event is set for Saturday, Feb. 12, from 9-11 a.m. at Schoolfield Elementary School in the City of Danville for Moderna, J&J and Pfizer shots. First, second and booster shots are being administered.

Want to get a shot at another time? Find specific times and locations for the vaccine of your choice below. Click the image at left to find a clinic, or to obtain more information.

Moderna and J&J

Chatham Health Department – Every Monday from 9-11:30 a.m. Walk-ins accepted.

Danville Health Department – Every Tuesday from 9-11:30 a.m. Walk-ins accepted.

Pfizer

Due to a rotating schedule with pediatric patients, and individuals 12 and older, the Virginia Department of Health advises those seeking the Pfizer vaccine to please schedule an appointment. Note, all pediatric clinics require an appointment. Click the image above for more information.

Get Your COVID-19 Test On Campus

The on-campus testing kiosk is available weekdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. You can access the QR code to register here: Averett QR Flyer Updated. Appointments are strongly encouraged for faster service.

As a reminder, anyone with an approved COVID-19 vaccine exemption is required to continue testing weekly. Please submit test results to health@averett.edu by every Wednesday.

Dr. Pegram Presents Research Paper at The Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Summit

Assistant Professor of Economics Dr. Ernest E. Pegram presented recently his research paper entitled, “Principles of Money and Banking: A Theoretical Framework for Understanding Crypto Currency Hesitancy: Strategies for Growth,” at The Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Summit, sponsored by the University of Naples Federico II.

“I was honored that my research paper was selected and I was invited to present my paper among the top scholars and practitioners of Blockchain technology and Cryptocurrencies (digitized assets) at the summit. As economies shift to virtual currencies and decentralized finance, it was exciting and wonderful to be a part of a leading international conference providing the latest research and best practices on Blockchain and Cryptocurrency for government leaders, business leaders, industry leaders and anyone who would like to learn,” Pegram said.

The research paper can be read by clicking here.

Black History Month Events

Don’t miss a single event for Black History Month! Check out the flyer for a full lineup of events.

Spoken Word and Trivia Night – Join us Wednesday, Feb. 9, from 6-9 p.m. for an evening of spoken word featuring The Sol Flo, sponsored by the Phoenix Foundation. Followed by Trivia Night with prizes.

Trolley Tours – Join us for a trolley tour celebrating the amazing stories of Danville’s Civil Rights leaders, Black business owners, entrepreneurs and citizens. Tour dates are February 15, 16 and 17 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and Friday, Feb. 18, from 10-11 a.m.

Tours will be led by Karice Luck-Brimmer, owner of Our History Matters, and local historian and genealogist. She will bring this history to life; the triumphs, the hard truth and the challenges.

Tours are free but registration is required. Seating is limited daily. Register here.

Alumni Hall Parking Update

Please avoid parking in unmarked spaces around Alumni Hall while an outside contractor works on the structure. He has a truck and trailer that he is needing to traverse around the lot. Do not park in the back, on the left side or under the carport.

Racial Equity Institute Training

In this lively and participatory presentation, Racial Equity Institute organizers will use the groundwater metaphor, along with stories and data, to present a perspective that racism is fundamentally structural in nature. By examining characteristics of modern-day racial inequity, the presentation introduces participants to an analysis that most find immediately helpful and relevant. Join us Tuesday, Feb. 15, from 9 a.m. to noon via Zoom.

Click here for more details. Use this link to register.

Club & Organizational Fair

If you know a student who advises or leads a club or organization on Averett’s campus, make sure they know to sign up for our club fair on Thursday, Feb. 17, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Carrington Gym! This is a time to advertise to the student body what Averett has to offer. Please email Casey Scarce to register your club or organization (honor societies included!).

Want to start a club or organization on campus? It’s easy! Identify yourself as the advisor, have at least five students interested in involvement and submit a mission statement to the Director of Student Involvement. For more information, email Casey Scarce!

Arts@Averett: Peter and the Starcatcher

Don’t miss the Averett Theatre’s performance of Peter and the Starcatcher February 17-19 in Pritchett Auditorium in the Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Click here to view show times. For tickets, visit here.

From marauding pirates and jungle tyrants to unwilling comrades and unlikely heroes to star stuff, a celestial substance so powerful that it must never fall into the wrong hands, “Peter and the Starcatcher” playfully explores the depths of greed and despair… and the bonds of friendship, duty and love. Come enjoy this Peter Pan foundation story as we follow a nameless orphan boy on his journey to becoming the boy who will never grow up.

Averett 2025 Luncheon and Tours: Register Today!

Averett Faculty and Staff, please register now for the Averett 2025: Soaring to New Heights Luncheon and Tours at the Danville Regional Airport on Tuesday, Feb. 22. We are excited to share the 2025 Strategic Plan Year One accomplishments and unveil the take-off of Year Two projects! Register here for a timeslot between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Learn more about some important Averett 2025 updates, and check out Averett’s growing footprint at the airport. Enjoy a round-trip tour of the University’s Flight Center and airplane hangars, as well as AU Aviation Services’ location and maintenance hangar, all led by flight instructors and students. Don’t miss this unique opportunity to explore our new FBO and all our Aeronautics program has to offer while you hear how strategic planning projects – like the FBO – are evolving and elevating Averett! Dress warm and wear your walking shoes!

For the health and safety of all employees, tours are restricted to a maximum of 25 people per group, and we ask that you wait to arrive until your allotted timeslot. At the end of the tour and program, lunches will be provided in the hangar and you can either take it to-go or remain and enjoy fellowship with colleagues over lunch.

For questions, contact Katherine Bishop at kbishop@averett.edu.

Dining Hall Updates for February

Visit our website to see events for February and check out our February calendar for upcoming food holidays and fun!

Community and Justice in the 21st Century Speakers Forum Series Continues in February

Community and Justice in the 21st Century Speakers Forum Series continues in a virtual setting Wednesday, Feb. 23, from 6-8 p.m. Students, faculty and staff can register for free to participate in this virtual event by emailing jhodgson@averett.edu.

This month, the topic is Bigger than Black and Blue: Candid Conversations about Race, Equity and Community Collaboration. Our keynote presenters will be Danville Police Chief Scott Booth and the City of Danville’s Youth and Gang Violence Prevention Coordinator Robert T. David, Sr.

This topic has significant impact on all of us and will provide many tangible strategies operationalized by Chief Booth and David to keep our communities safe and healthy.

Spring Career Fair

Our Spring Career Fair is quickly approaching! Encourage students to join us Thursday, Feb. 24, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Carrington Gym. We have 40 employers coming to meet students! Please encourage students to attend, and they may just find their dream job, an internship or just network. Open to ALL students and majors. Click here for more. Contact the CCECC with any questions.

Save the Date for the Spring New Employee Orientation Event

Make sure to save the date for the spring new employee orientation (NEO) on Wednesday, March 9, from 11:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Lunch will be available. If you were hired since the fall 2021 NEO in August, or if you could not make the August program, look for an e-vite via Punchbowl from HR Director Kathie Tune coming soon. We will host this year’s program in the President’s Suite of the Frank R. Campbell Stadium at the E. Stuart James Grant North Campus.

We are so excited to hold this in March and look forward to you joining us. Call or email Kathie Tune with questions at ktune@averett.edu or 434-791-7106.

March Professional Development Initiative Series- Excel Basics with Dr. Anna Kautzman

The next Professional Development Event will take place on Wednesday, March 23, from 1-2 p.m. in Frith 207. There will also be a virtual option. Dr. Anna Kautzman will review Excel Basics specifically related to the following topics:

-Quick introduction to Excel and navigation

-Writing formulas and using functions

-Formatting basics

-Tables

-Quick What-If Analysis

Please sign up using the attached form. All faculty and staff are encouraged and invited to join these events! If you have questions or concerns, please reach out to staffcouncil@averett.edu.

Registration, Orientation & Readiness (ROAR) Dates

This spring, Averett will host our first ROAR (previously known as Summer Registration Days) events on April 22, June 10 and July 22. Incoming students for the fall of 2022 will be visiting campus to complete the next steps to get them ready for classes in August as well as meeting the faculty, staff and students that will be helping them along the way! Please keep a look out for more information in future CoffeeBreak editions.

If you know any current students that would be interested in being a Connection Leader and will still be enrolled at Averett in the fall, please reach out to Casey Scarce at cscarce@averett.edu.

Need to be a Certified Averett Driver?

Are you needing to be certified to drive for Averett? Click here for more information and to apply.

Testing Assistance in Career Development

Student Success and the CCECC offer Testing Assistance in Career Development. The testing assistance program helps qualified students pay for testing fees including the GRE, Praxis, LSAT, MCAT, GMAT, PCAT, DAT, OAT and NCLEX. Others will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis. Please share with your students about this resource.

Questions? Contact Ryan Taube at rtaube@averett.edu.

January Professional Development Thank You!

The CCECC and Averett Staff Council have officially kicked off the 2022 Professional Development Series. Thank you, Millennium Advisory Services Investment Advisors Erin Swift, CFP and Tom Siebers, CFP for your wonderful presentation on financial planning and investment basics Wednesday, Jan. 26. The session was incredibly informative and your time and expertise were greatly appreciated. See what some of the participants said below:

“This was a very informative session! I was able to ask specific questions about my situation and get invaluable, honest and straightforward feedback. I am now able to develop more specific short term and long term goals with a clear plan. Furthermore, I am more on track for retirement, and I have a better understanding about pretax. Thank you so much to the presenters and organizers!”

“I believe all employees would have enjoyed the financial planning basics presentation. Tom and Erin gave great tips about saving and investing. The question and answer time was also very helpful.”

“These are important considerations and for me, difficult to understand. I appreciate the opportunity to gain knowledge and clarification on financial planning issues.”

“Thank you, Erin and Tom from Millennium Financial Services for a great presentation. I learned so much that I did not know. Thank you for clarifying important definitions and how certain terms impact finances in different ways. Very informative.”