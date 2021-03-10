Averett CoffeeBreak 3-10-21

Posted on March 10th, 2021 by Matt Bell

CoffeeBreak is an e-newsletter distributed to Averett faculty and staff to keep them up-to-date on campus activities and information. Please send information you would like included in CoffeeBreak via this form. For the next CoffeeBreak, please submit by Friday, March 12, for a Wednesday, March 17, publication.

Upcoming COVID-19 Testing Event

Averett University, in partnership with the Virginia Department of Health and the National Guard, will hold its second Community COVID-19 Testing Event on Friday, March 12, in Pritchett Auditorium. This event is free and open to the public. Testing will be available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Averett students, faculty and staff are encouraged to pre-register by filling out this quick registration form or using this QR code. Members of the public will be accepted as walk-ins.

The test is a PCR nasal swab, and results will take two to three days to return. Those who test positive will be contacted by phone by the Health Department; those who test negative may not receive a callback.

All Averett health and safety protocols will be followed during this event, including the proper use of face coverings, social distancing and limited occupancies in spaces at once.

Volunteers Needed for Upcoming Clinics

First Dose Vaccine Clinic

On Friday, March 12, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., our Regional Vaccination Coalition will host our next first dose COVID-19 vaccination clinic inside the old JC Penney Building in the Danville Mall. We can only do this with your help. Volunteers make the wheels turn.

We will have coffee, snacks and water throughout the day for all volunteers, as well as a boxed lunch from 12-1. We will have a hard shutdown from noon to 1 p.m. to reset the facility for the afternoon shift.

To adhere as closely as possible to state guidelines, we are prioritizing those who are either in categories 1A or 1B (see the survey for those definitions), and volunteers will receive the vaccine.

If you are interested in volunteering, we have two shifts available: 8 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. Unless told to do so by SOVAH or VDH, please arrive 30 minutes before the time you agree to volunteer. All volunteers will enter the lower level of JC Penney’s and park on the Dunham’s side of the mall and be screened in before going upstairs to the clinic area; the clinic will occur on the 2nd floor. Also, please know all volunteers must wear masks.

Please answer the questions by clicking here, and more details will be sent as they are made available.

Second Dose Vaccine Clinic

On Saturday, March 13, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., we are hosting a second dose COVID vaccination clinic at Chatham Middle School, located at 11650 US Highway 29, Chatham, VA 24531. As always, we need volunteers to help make the event a success. We will have snacks and water throughout the day and a boxed lunch for all volunteers. Only second doses will be administered at this clinic.

Community organizers, please make sure those we have contacted remember their appointments. If they have transportation issues, let us know. Please answer the questions by clicking here.

Many, many thanks!

Dr. Billy Wooten

Dr. Ernest E. Pegram Presents at Annual Teaching Economics Conference

On Friday, Feb. 26, Assistant Professor Dr. Ernest E. Pegram presented a research paper, “Creating Learning Experiences through Writing: A Practical Model,” at the 32nd annual Teaching Economics Conference (TEC) sponsored by Robert Morris University and W.W. Norton Publishing Company. Dr. Pegram says he was both honored and humbled to be accepted to present his research paper, which represents innovation in teaching economics, at the nation’s oldest teaching economics annual conference among some of the nation’s top economics scholars and practitioners.

Join Us for Founders Day

This year Founders Day will be livestreamed on Thursday, March 11, at 11:15 a.m. from Pritchett Auditorium. Join us at AverettCougars.com/live to hear from Averett alumni in health care and education on the front lines during this historic year, including:

• Dr. James Allred ’97, cardiac electrophysiologist and co-founder/CEO, CV Remote Solutions

• Dr. Angela Hairston ’85, superintendent, Danville Public Schools

• Ms. Adrian Nester ’01, ’03, English department chair, Tunstall High School

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only those who are participating in the program or working the event will be present in the auditorium. For the program, click here.

Career Week, Fair Coming Soon

Please encourage students to participate in Career Week beginning Monday, March 15, through Friday, March 19. Students may participate in mock interviews, a career fair and have their resume reviewed by business and industry professionals. Pre-registration is required for each event and students may register by clicking events on Handshake. Please direct questions to Angie McAdams or Ryan Taube.

The Spring 2021 Career Fair is being held virtually on Tuesday, March 16, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Handshake. If you know of students who are looking for part-time, full-time, temporary and internship opportunities – regardless of classification or major – please encourage them to attend! This is a great event to meet with company representatives who want to hire Averett students. Students can register today by clicking here.

2021 Virginia Governor’s Fellows Program

The 2021 Governor’s Fellows Program application is now open. The Governor’s Fellows Program is an amazing opportunity for students interested in public service to experience firsthand the administration of state government in the Commonwealth.

The program is open to rising seniors, graduating seniors and students enrolled in graduate school at Averett University. If you know of any students who may be interested, please encourage them to apply.

The deadline to apply is Monday, March 15. The program is a full-time commitment, from June 1 through July 31. Each student will be paid $3,600, via stipends, for their two months of service to the Commonwealth. Students can apply by clicking here. Please see the attached flyer for more details. If you have any questions, contact Ryan Taube.

Summer & Fall Adoptions

Summer and fall 2021 adoptions are due to the Averett University Campus Store Tuesday, March 16. Please email, call 434-791-5640, fax 434-791-4988 or submit your adoptions through the online portal at averettshop.com.

Spring into Spirit – Online Only

The Averett Campus Store is having a sale ONLINE ONLY Tuesday, March 16, through Thursday, March 18. Spring into Spirit with 25% off entire purchase of clothing, accessories and gifts. Discount will display in the cart after entering promo code SPRING25. Exclusions: Offer not valid on facemasks, backpacks, graduation regalia, electronics, computer hardware, textbooks, supplies and gift cards. Other restrictions may apply.

IALR 2021 Summer Internship Program: Deadline Approaching

Do you know of a student looking for a PAID summer internship? The Institute for Advanced Learning and Research (IALR) is accepting applications for the 2021 Summer Internship Program.

The program will place up to 11 interns in meaningful, on-the-job training experiences at IALR in various areas ranging from coding and precision to agriculture to talent development.

Apply soon! Applications are due by 4 p.m. Monday, March 22. Apply by clicking here. Questions? Email Ryan Taube.

Save the Date: Spring 2021 Edition of New Employee Orientation (NEO)

Make sure to save the date for the spring NEO on Thursday, March 25, from 11:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. at the Frith Fine Arts Center. Boxed lunches will be available. If you were hired since the fall 2020 NEO in August, or if you could not make the August program, look for an evite via Punchbowl from Human Resources Director Kathie Tune.

We are so excited that you may join us in March! Call or email Kathie Tune with questions at 434-791-7106.

Nominate Now for the Golden Bagel

The Golden Bagel is an Averett University employee of the month award. Implementing a monthly employee recognition program can have a powerful effect on Averett University. The criteria to select an employee for the golden bagel award should include impeccable work performance and creating a respectful, fun and overall positive working environment. You can pick anybody each month to win the golden bagel award. Please submit your nomination to StaffCouncil@averett.edu.

AFAM Offerings for Fall 2021

ATTENTION ADVISORS: In the upcoming meetings with your advisees, please let students know that there will be a wide range of courses offered in the African & African American Studies program in fall 2021. ALL ARE WELCOME! See the listing below or click the flyer at left for additional information. For more details, contact the individual professors or Toni Gazda, program coordinator. The courses are:

ENG/AFAM 242 – African American Literature (Dr. Muneal) (A core course for the minor)

CRJ/SOC/AFAM 375 – Corrections (Dr. Hartman)

ENG/AFAM 444 – Literature for Children & Adolescents (Dr. Clark)

ECO/AFAM 308 – African Americans & The American Economy (Dr. Pegram)

ENG/AFAM 399 – Youth Narratives of the Civil Rights Movement (Ms. Gazda)