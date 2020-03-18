Averett CoffeeBreak 3-18-2020

Posted on March 18th, 2020 by Matt Bell

Update on Spring Commencement Ceremony

Like Averett, universities across the country are grappling with the effects of the evolving coronavirus COVID-19 situation. Given current national and statewide guidance around halting large-group gatherings in the coming months, and because of the need for advance planning on the part of students, families and the University, we deeply regret that we are unable to hold our Spring Commencement Ceremony as planned on Saturday, May 2, at 10 a.m. in the E. Stuart James Grant Center.

Our students’ momentous achievements are our biggest point of pride, and this critical milestone in their and their families’ lives is paramount. We are committed to celebrating this significant accomplishment and we are currently considering multiple alternative options and will be in touch with details as soon as possible.

Please know we deeply regret this; it is by far one of the hardest decisions we have had to make. Rest assured, we WILL provide the Class of 2020 the celebration they so greatly deserve.

March Staff Meeting

The March staff meeting will be held Thursday, March 19, at 11:15 a.m. in Blount Chapel.

If there is someone around campus who you think deserves recognition for their the hard work and dedication to the University, please send your Golden Bagel nominations to staffcouncil@averett.edu.

Postponed or Canceled Events

In an effort to ensure the health and safety of our Averett community members during these uncertain times, the following events have been postponed or canceled:

Thursday, March 19-Saturday, March 21: Musical Theatre Cabaret in Pritchett, 7 p.m.

Friday, March 20: Aviation Day on Main Campus and Flight Center, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 21: Scripps Spelling Bee in Blount Chapel, 1-5 p.m.

Monday, March 23: TRUTH Talk in Blount Chapel, 5-8:30 p.m.

Monday, March 23: Equestrian Banquet in MPR, 6-9 p.m.

Wednesday, March 25: Understanding Cancer Talk in MPR, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 25: SET Open Mic Night in Jut's, 7-10 p.m.

Thursday, March 26: SET Movie Night in Blount Chapel, 7-11 p.m.

Tuesday, March 31: Spring Career Fair in MPR, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 1: Hitting Cancer Below the Belt on Student Center Lawn, 4-7 p.m.

Thursday, April 2: ENGAGE Showcase in Frith Fine Arts Center, 3-7 p.m.

Friday, April 3: Graduate Alumni Reception at Schoolfield Restaurant, 5-7 p.m.

Sunday, April 5: Atlanta Alumni and Friends at College Football Hall of Fame, 3-5 p.m.

Wednesday, April 8: Scholarship and Donor Reception at President's Home, 4-5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 15: Nursing Mock Disaster Drill at Riverview, All Day

Millennium Advisory Services’ Virtual Meetings

Take advantage of the enhanced options available to Averett employees through the 403(b) MEP retirement plan contract! Financial advisors from Millennium Advisory Services will be available to meet virtually with employees who are interested in reviewing any questions pertaining to the Averett University retirement plan and their retirement account, going through Millennium’s financial planning process offered to all employees and retaining Millennium for professional asset management of their retirement plan account(s).

Advisors will be available to meet virtually through Friday, March 20.

If you would like to schedule an appointment, contact Millennium’s Scheduling Team via phone at 877-435-2489, option 1, or via email at schedule@mcmva.com to schedule time to meet or speak with an advisor.

Millennium Advisory Services is a registered investment advisory firm that specializes in working with higher education institutions and their employees, providing education and advice services to retirement plan participants.

All Averett University employees are offered the opportunity to meet privately with an advisor to go through Millennium’s financial planning process and receive a personalized financial plan. This goal-based financial planning process is intended to help provide guidance on issues such as how much you should be saving for retirement, how your retirement account should be invested and whether you are on track to reach your personal retirement goals. Spouses/significant others are encouraged to participate, as well.

Please Complete the Great Colleges Survey!

The Great Colleges to Work For survey is still open! Our institution is participating in this study designed to gather benchmarking data within higher education and to recognize institutions that have built great workplaces.

An invitation to take this survey was distributed to a random selection of our employees on March 9. The deadline to complete the survey is Friday, April 3. Check your spam file as a just in case you cannot find the link in your email.

Thank you to those of you who have already completed the survey! We appreciate you taking the time to share your views and opinions.

If you have not yet completed the survey, please take a moment to share your valuable feedback. The survey is completely voluntary and the institution will not be able to identify the results of individuals. The survey results play a significant factor in determining which institutions are recognized in the Great Colleges Program.

Whether or not our institution is recognized, we can learn from the feedback and make improvements for our future. We encourage everyone’s participation! A high response rate helps ensure an accurate representation of our community.

Thank you in advance for your participation. Please contact [insert name and contact information of your organization’s survey coordinator], or visit www. GreatCollegesProgram.com, if you have any questions. You may also contact Kathie Tune, Director, HR at ktune@averett.edu or 434.791.7106.

Award for Graduate Study

Applications for the Elizabeth and James Bustard Distinguished Award for Graduate Study are available. Those who are interested in applying for this scholarship may do so by picking up an application from Mary Sullivan in Dr. Fulop’s office, or contact her at msullivan@averett.edu. The deadline for applications is Friday, April 17, by noon.

SET Save the Dates

Summer Registration Days are as follows:

Friday, May 29

Friday, June 26

Friday, July 24

New Student Check-in for Fall 2020 will be Friday, Aug. 14.

Averett 101: From the Eyes of Freshmen Copy – During every Averett 101 class each fall semester, the students go to the president’s house and enjoy a dinner with Dr. Franks and her husband, Joe. During that time, Dr. Franks asks the students what they love about Averett and if they have any concerns. Throughout the year, we will be sharing some of the comments students shared with Dr. Franks and Joe about Averett!

“Class size is great.”

“Everybody is so nice.”

“Atmosphere is friendly.”

“The staff and students are like family.”

“People are willing to help you when you need it.”

“Small campus makes it easy to get places.”

“Helpful teachers.”

“People speak to each other.”

“Kindness on campus.”