AVERETT COFFEEBREAK 3-22-2023

Federal Reserve Bank Presents to Dr. Pegram’s Microeconomics and Macroeconomics Classes

On March 15, the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, Virginia, visited Dr. Pegram’s microeconomics and macroeconomics classes to conduct a presentation on the role of the Federal Reserve Bank in managing the United States economy and careers with the Federal Reserve System. Dr. Pegram says, “It was a wonderful, beautiful discussion. Students were able to connect economic theory to economic practice…. I was delighted, honored to coordinate curricular programming with Richmond Federal Reserve on Campus Educational Programs.” Dr. Pegram says, “Words cannot capture fully my gratitude and appreciation for the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, Virginia visit and present to my microeconomics and macroeconomics classes. Dr. Pegram says, “It was an honor, wonderful for the Federal Reserve’s presentation on the role of the Federal Reserve in managing the US economy and learn about careers with the Federal Reserve System. It was fantastic to hear the Federal Reserve Bank echo many of my class discussion.” Dr. Pegram says, “I am grateful truly and most appreciative for the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond to visit my microeconomics and macroeconomics classes, and, I look forward to continued curricular programming, and coordinating future, regular visits, presentations on Richmond Fed on Campus.” In the words of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, Virginia: Richmond Fed on Campus Program, “we look forward to a lasting relationship with Averett University.”

Lunch & Learn for Averett Trustees with Students, Faculty and Staff

Please join us on Thursday, April 13, in the Cougar Den for lunch from 11:50 a.m. to 12:40 p.m. Lunch is on us! The Board of Trustees will be on campus for their annual Board meeting, and they will be enjoying lunch in the Cougar Den for informal time with students, faculty and staff. This is a great networking opportunity for students, and for you to introduce yourself and have informative interaction time with Averett’s Trustees. When you arrive to the Cougar Den, please let them know you are there to have lunch with the Board of Trustees. You will see table numbers on the tables that Board members will be asked to sit. We look forward to seeing you then!

Virtual Book Club

Join the Averett Alumni Association as we enjoy books, lively discussion and Cougar fellowship. The spring selection is “Black Hearts and White Minds” by Mitch Margo. Mitch was a dear friend to Charles Harris. Please see below for additional information.

Dr. Katy Clark to Present on Montgomery and Colette

On Wednesday, March 29, from 4:45 – 5:45 p.m., in Mary B. Blount Library, Associate Professor of French and English and Director of Study Abroad Dr. Katy Clark will present, “It Began with a Book about the Girl: Montgomery’s Anne and Colette’s Claudine.” This presentation will examine L.M. Montgomery’s first and most popular novel, Anne of Green Gables, alongside the parallel reception of the French writer, Sidonie Colette, whose first book featured a schoolgirl named Claudine. Montgomery’s and Colette’s inaugural novels emerged as national cultural icons in Canada and France in the early 20th century, primed for popular consumption through new media innovations and brand marketing. The remarkable celebrity of Anne and Claudine shaped the lives and careers of their creators.

This presentation is part of an ongoing research project bringing L.M. Montgomery textually and biographically into dialogue with contemporary European writers, Colette and Virginia Woolf. Light snacks will be available.

Averett Theatre presents “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee”

March 30-April 1, 7 p.m. & April 2, 2 p.m.

Pritchett Auditorium | $12 adults, $10 students/seniors (60+)

While candidly disclosing hilarious and touching stories from their home lives, six tweens spell their way through a series of (potentially made-up) words, hoping never to hear the soul-crushing, pout-inducing, life un-affirming “ding” of the bell that signals a spelling mistake. Six spellers enter; one speller leaves! At least the losers get a juice box!

On-Campus Passport Drive

Averett Study Abroad is hosting a passport event on campus for students and staff! An official from the USPS will be available to process passport applications. Register here.

When: Thursday, March 23, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Where: MPR

Visit the U.S. State Department’s site for required forms due when you apply in-person: travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/passports.html

Passport photo services will be available on-site and will be FREE for students!

Bring to the Event:

Proof of Citizenship: physical copy (original or certified) [Birth certificate, Certificate of Naturalization, Certificate of Citizenship]

Photocopy of Proof of Citizenship

Present Identification (Driver’s License, Government employee ID, Military ID, Green Card, Trusted Traveler ID)

Photocopy of ID

At the Event:

Passport Photo booth

DS-11 Form

Need financial support? Contact [email protected] for information on our Passport Grant (students only).

Graduation Regalia Deadline

Wednesday, April 12, is the last date to order graduation regalia for the Saturday, May 6, commencement ceremony. Please encouraging your graduating seniors to visit www.averett.shopoakhalli.com to place their orders. Graduates should order their caps, gowns, hoods and tassels in order to walk the day of the ceremony.

Averett Wellness Portal

It is time! Registration for the Invitational Step Challenge begins today, here is the link to the Averett Wellness Portal to get signed up. https://www.webmdhealth.com/VPC/

Don’t have a nice place to get steps in? Look no further! As an Averett employee you receive a hefty discount to join the Danville YMCA. Our joiner’s fee is waived and a single membership is only $20 a month! (A family is $45)

Lastly, if you are interested in receiving blogs from WebMD visit this website https://www.webmdhealthservices.com/blog/ and enter your email in the box provided to stay hip in the world of wellness.