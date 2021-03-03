Averett CoffeeBreak 3-3-21

Posted on March 3rd, 2021 by Matt Bell

CoffeeBreak is an e-newsletter distributed to Averett faculty and staff to keep them up-to-date on campus activities and information. Please send information you would like included in CoffeeBreak via this form. For the next CoffeeBreak, please submit by Friday, March 5, for a Wednesday, March 10, publication.

Volunteers Needed for Upcoming Clinics

Two vaccination clinics are set to be held soon and volunteers are needed for both.

First Dose Clinic: Friday, March 5

On Friday, March 5, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., our regional vaccination coalition will host our next first-dose COVID-19 vaccination clinic in the old JC Penney Building in the Mall.

If you are interested in volunteering, we have two shifts available from 8 a.m. to noon and 1-5 p.m. We’ll have snacks, water and a boxed lunch for all volunteers. Unless told to do so by SOVAH or VDH, please arrive 30 minutes before the time you agree to volunteer. All volunteers will enter the lower level of JC Penney’s. Please park on the Dunham’s side of the mall. You will be screened before going upstairs to the clinic area on the second floor. Also, please note all volunteers must wear masks.

Please answer the questions in the form linked here. More details will be sent as they are made available.

Second Dose Clinic: Saturday, March 6

On Saturday, March 6, from noon to 5 p.m., we are hosting a second-dose COVID vaccination clinic at Cherrystone Missionary Baptist Association, located at 5551 Tom Fork Rd. in Ringgold. As always, we need volunteers to help make the event a success. We’ll have snacks and water throughout the day and a boxed lunch for all volunteers.

Please note, only second dose vaccinations are being administered at this clinic.

Community organizers, please make sure those we have contacted remember their appointments. If they have transportation issues, let us know.

Please complete the volunteer registration form. More details will be sent as they are made available.

Many, many thanks!

Dr. Billy Wooten

Football Spectators

We are thrilled to share that we will now be able to allow limited Averett spectators to safely join us for our outdoor competitions, following these health and safety guidelines.

Each student-athlete receives two reserved spots for their game, and then entrance is open to Averett faculty, staff and students with their IDs, as capacity allows. To attend the football game this Saturday, Averett faculty, staff and students MUST have their Averett ID. No fans from opposing teams or outside guests will be allowed.

Can’t join in person? Check out our live home game streams here.

Upcoming COVID-19 Testing Event

Averett University, in partnership with the Virginia Department of Health and the National Guard, will hold its second Community COVID-19 Testing Event on Friday, March 12, in Pritchett Auditorium. This event is free and open to the public. Testing will be available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Averett students, faculty and staff are encouraged to pre-register by filling out this quick registration form or using this QR code. Members of the public will be accepted as walk-ins.

The test is a PCR nasal swab, and results will take two to three days to return. Those who test positive will be contacted by phone by the Health Department; those who test negative may not receive a callback.

All Averett health and safety protocols will be followed during this event, including the proper use of face coverings, social distancing and limited occupancies in spaces at once.

Message from Dr. Franks

Colleagues,

Recently, Danville City Manager Ken Larking shared with me a very kind and thoughtful message of praise for Averett’s expansive role and significant contributions to the community’s vaccination events. I was very touched to see he also sent a similar note to City Council in honor of Averett.

This endeavor has been an extension of Averett’s mission and while it has been a tremendous undertaking, those involved have repeatedly said how much it has meant to support the critical needs of our community in such a meaningful way. I couldn’t be more grateful for each of the persons who have been the “engine” behind the University’s contributions. You’ll see below he mentions some of our key players, like Don Aungst, Dr. Billy Wooten, Meg Stevens and Emma Olsson, and our School of Nursing faculty and students. As I shared with Mr. Larking and Council, I am also very grateful for the work of our communications team in support of these efforts, led by Cassie Williams Jones, as well as for the work of countless Averett staff, faculty and student volunteers.

It’s amazing how much can be accomplished when people come together with such determination and commitment to collaborate. It’s been a joy partnering with SOVAH, the City, Pittsylvania County and the local health district, and I cannot express how grateful I am for each of you and your commitment to the health and safety of our region.

Please see Mr. Larking’s words below, and know how much I appreciate you.

Sincerely,

Dr. Tiffany Franks

Tiffany:

I wanted to share with you how much I appreciate you and your team for everything they’ve done to support our community vaccination efforts. Averett has stepped up in ways that most people would not believe. Don has been there every step of the way to show leadership for the rest of your team. Billy Wooten has done an outstanding job gathering and mobilizing volunteers, Meg Stevens and her staff have been incredible handing the logistics of crowd control. The nursing school staff and students have made every event we’ve held go amazingly smooth. You’ve all stepped up and done things that were not required or even expected of you. I know we’ve talked about this, but I wanted to put in writing how much I appreciate the work of all these fine people. I am proud to have Averett University in Danville because you truly are our Hometown University – in deeds, not just words.

Thank you!!

Ken

Erin Murphy and Cliff Glover Join Averett Online Admissions Team

The Averett Online Admissions Team is pleased to announce the hiring of two admissions counselors. Erin Murphy and Cliff Glover began work on February 15. Their responsibilities include recruiting and admitting new students for all Averett Online degree programs.

Murphy previously held the role of account coordinator for Infinity Global in Danville. Prior to that, she served as graduate assistant coach for Averett women’s lacrosse and continues in a similar role on a part-time basis. She is a 2019 graduate of the Averett Master of Business Administration program and previously earned a B.S. in psychology from Wingate University.

Glover previously served as director of football operations for Averett football. Likewise, he continues in a part-time role through the current spring season. He earned two degrees from Averett, including a Master of Business Administration degree in 2020 and B.S. in sports management in 2017.

Welcome Brianna Harris

Brianna Harris is our new part-time HR assistant and wellness coordinator. She was a commuter who grew up right outside of Danville, in Ringgold. Harris graduated as a double psychology major, as well as a former player of Averett’s softball team.

During her time at Averett she was a SAAC representative for her team. She was also on the president’s list for three semesters and the dean’s list for two semesters. In athletics, for two years she was named the USA South Academic-All Conference student-athlete.

In her spare time she enjoys hiking, softball, tennis, disc golf, going to the beach, and anything active. A fun fact about Bri is that she also works at Starbucks. Her office is located in the HR department alongside Mrs. Tammy Wall.

Please give an Averett welcome to Brianna!

Join Us for Founders Day

This year Founders Day will be livestreamed on Thursday, March 11, at 11:15 a.m. from Pritchett. Auditorium. Join us at AverettCougars.com/live to hear from Averett alumni in health care and education on the front lines during this historic year, including:

• Dr. James Allred ’97, cardiac electrophysiologist and co-founder/CEO, CV Remote Solutions

• Dr. Angela Hairston ’85, superintendent, Danville Public Schools

• Ms. Adrian Nester ’01, ’03, English department chair, Tunstall High School

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only those who are participating in the program or working the event will be present in the auditorium.

Career Workshops for Students

We have two opportunities for students to learn more about Zoom etiquette during one of our upcoming workshops. We’ll cover how to dress, angle the camera and what to be prepared for. The workshops are set for Tuesday, March 9, at 7 p.m. and Thursday, March 11, at 11:15 a.m. Encourage your students to attend! Register for any of these events using Handshake.

Career Week, Fair Coming Soon

Please encourage students to participate in Career Week beginning Monday, March 15, through Friday, March 19. Students may participate in mock interviews, a career fair and have their resume reviewed by business and industry professionals. Pre-registration is required for each event and students may register by clicking events on Handshake. Please direct questions to Angie McAdams or Ryan Taube.

The spring 2021 career fair is being held virtually on Tuesday, March 16, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Handshake. If you know of students who are looking for part-time, full-time, temporary and internship opportunities, please encourage them to attend! This is a great event to meet with company representatives who want to hire Averett students. Please encourage all students to attend regardless of classification or major! Students can register today by clicking here.

2021 Virginia Governor’s Fellows Program

The 2021 Governor’s Fellows Program application is now open. The Governor’s Fellows Program is an amazing opportunity for students interested in public service to experience firsthand the administration of state government in the Commonwealth.

The program is open to rising seniors, graduating seniors and students enrolled in graduate school at Averett University. If you know of any students who may be interested, please encourage them to apply.

The deadline to apply is Monday, March 15. The program is a full-time commitment, from June 1 through July 31. Each student will be paid $3,600, via stipends, for their two months of service to the Commonwealth. Students can apply by clicking here. Please see the attached flyer for more details. If you have any questions, contact Ryan Taube.

Summer & Fall Adoptions

Summer and fall 2021 adoptions are due to the Averett University Campus Store Tuesday, March 16. Please email, call 434-791-5640, fax 434-791-4988 or submit your adoptions through the online portal at averettshop.com.

The Institute for Advanced Learning and Research 2021 Summer Internship Program – Deadline Approaching

Do you know of a student looking for a PAID summer internship? The Institute for Advanced Learning and Research (IALR) is accepting applications for the 2021 Summer Internship Program.

The program will place up to 11 interns in meaningful, on-the-job training experiences at IALR in various areas ranging from coding and precision to agriculture to talent development.

Apply soon! Applications are due by 4 p.m. Monday, March 22. Apply by clicking here. Questions? Email Ryan Taube.

Save the Date: Spring 2021 Edition of New Employee Orientation (NEO)

Make sure to save the date for the spring NEO on Thursday, March 25, from 11:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. at the Frith Fine Arts Center. Boxed lunches will be available. If you were hired since the fall 2020 NEO in August, or if you could not make the August program, look for an e-vite via Punchbowl from Human Resources Director Kathie Tune.

We are so excited that you may join us in March! Call or email Kathie Tune with questions at 434-791-7106.

Nominate Now for the Golden Bagel

The Golden Bagel is an Averett University employee of the month award. Implementing a monthly employee recognition program can have a powerful effect on Averett University. The criteria to select an employee for the golden bagel award should include impeccable work performance and creating a respectful, fun and overall positive working environment. You can pick anybody each month to win the golden bagel award. Please submit your nomination to StaffCouncil@averett.edu.

Have Questions about Your Retirement Accounts and Financial Planning?

Advisors from Millennium Advisory Services are available to meet virtually to answer questions like:

What is the 403(b) Multiple Employer Plan (MEP)?

Should I consider moving my old retirement accounts to the MEP retirement plan?

What options do I have going forward for help make decisions regarding my retirement accounts?

Every Averett University employee has the opportunity to go through holistic financial planning sessions and receive a customized financial plan based off of your goals to and through retirement. Your spouse or significant other is also encouraged to attend. These planning sessions are geared to help answer questions such as:

What changes should I consider making to my retirement plan based on my retirement and other goals?

Am I saving enough to meet my goals in retirement?

Is my current investment strategy appropriate given what I am trying to accomplish?

You can also reach Millennium’s Scheduling Team by email or phone at 877-435-2489 and select option 1.

Questions concerning your retirement plan options? You can call or email Kathie Tune at 434.791.7106.