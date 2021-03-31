Averett CoffeeBreak 3-31-21

Posted on March 31st, 2021 by Matt Bell

CoffeeBreak is an e-newsletter distributed to Averett faculty and staff to keep them up-to-date on campus activities and information. Please send information you would like included in CoffeeBreak via this form. For the next CoffeeBreak, please submit by Friday, April 2, for a Wednesday, April 7, publication.

COVID-19 Quick Survey: Please Complete this Week

This morning, you will receive a very brief, simple, one-minute survey with only a few short questions from Kathie Tune. This is to determine if there is a desire/need for an on-campus Johnson & Johnson vaccination event later in April. Please take this survey today or tomorrow before the University holiday so we can work with the Health Department to arrange this if there is enough demand.

You can also link to the survey here.

Also, please encourage your students to participate this week; they will receive their survey from Lee Wilkerson if traditional students, or from Dr. Carly Pearce if online.

Vaccination Appointments Available NOW – You Won’t Be Turned Away

Hundreds of COVID-19 vaccine appointments are available this week at the Danville Mall clinic site, and we now have access to direct-registration links that will give you a confirmed appointment time. If you plan to get vaccinated, we strongly urge you to take advantage of these open spots. Professors, coaches and supervisors please work with your students to coordinate time away from classes, practices or work. If you have transportation needs, please contact Tammy Jackson at tcjackson@averett.edu.

Students need to be aware that in order to get their second dose in the region before leaving campus for the summer, they need to get their first dose this week.

Below are two direct-registration links. Please choose the day that works best for you and click on the link to register yourself. ACT FAST!

If you have any questions, please let me know.

Best,

Dr. Billy Wooten

March 31 @ Danville Mall (250 1st Doses of Moderna)

April 1 @ Danville Mall (250 1st Doses of Moderna)

Volunteer Opportunity: COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic

Our next COVID-19 vaccination clinic is set for Friday, April 2, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Gretna inside the former Food Land building located at 301 North Main Street. It will continue through the whole month of April. We need you – our dedicated volunteers – to make this possible.

To gauge how many volunteers we can count on and learn what the gaps may be, please complete this very short survey.

Thank you as always!

Billy Wooten

COVID-19 Discussion with Kathie Tune

Remember you can talk COVID-19 with Kathie Tune every Wednesday afternoon from 4-5 p.m. Ask you questions, offer your concerns. Follow this link to register.

Campus Climate Survey – Deadline Today

The Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Task Force Campus Climate Survey will close today, March 31. We want to hear from as many of you as possible, as this feedback will drive our areas of focus and where improvement is needed the most.

The survey will take approximately 20 minutes to complete. All responses are anonymous and will be compiled by an objective third party researcher which will share a final report.

Please click on the link here to access the survey.

Thank you in advance for contributing to this important work.

Reminder: University Holiday Friday

Good Friday, April 2, is a University holiday. There will be no classes and offices will be closed.

Updated Preventive Drug List for Health Plan Participants

The Averett University Health Plan has received an updated preventive prescription list published by IngenioRx, effective April 1. Participants whose medications have been removed from the list have been notified by mail by IngenioRx to work with their prescribing physicians to find suitable alternatives.

No additional preventive list updates are expected until July 1.

The new list is available here and on the Averett University intranet by clicking here.

Focus on the Future Town Hall Next Week

On Tuesday, April 6, we will hold a joint virtual “Focus on the Future” town hall meeting from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. for all faculty and staff to discuss the Bigger Dreams, Bolder Futures Averett 2025 Strategic Plan. Stay tuned for registration information via email for this exciting campus update.

Upcoming Tree Removals

In order to keep our community safe, we must remove three dead trees from Main Campus over the coming days and weeks. While a beautiful part of campus grounds, the trees have become unhealthy and are deteriorating. Removal has been recommended by our arborist/landscape architect as a matter of safety.

Tentative removal dates and locations are:

April 6: Removal of tree at Alumni Hall

This will require a crane to be setup in Alumni Hall parking lot. There will be no parking available in the lot that day.

There could be a temporary disruption in electricity to the building because of the proximity of the work in relation to the power lines. Danville Utilities will be on site to help oversee the power lines.

All parking in front of Alumni Hall will be coned off.

April 7: Removal of tree in between Pritchett Auditorium and Frith Hall

Select parking spots will be coned off on Mountain View Avenue between those buildings.

April 9 or 12: Removal of tree at Commons Apartments parking

No through traffic in the parking lot during this time.

We are working to identify replacement trees and a timeline to plant them in the near future.

Save the Date: Staff Social

Please join our staff social on Tuesday, April 13, at 12:30-1:30 p.m. We will go over the staff scavenger hunt rules in the first 30 minutes. If you want to just hang out, please join us! We look forward to “seeing” you all on Zoom! Please use the link sent via email to join the fun.

Also, remember the Staff Scavenger Hunt begins on Wednesday, April 14, so be on the lookout for more information. If you win, you will be able to pick a gift card to any of our Cougar Nation Discount Program participants!

Outstanding Faculty and Staff Award Nominations

The time has come to nominate your fellow Averett faculty and staff members for their impactful work over the last year and course of their career! Nominations for the outstanding faculty and staff award are currently being accepted, and must be submitted by Monday, April 19, at 4:30 p.m.

The first form, available by clicking here, is a list of the criteria each nominee must meet to be eligible for nomination. Please note you can nominate one faculty member and one staff member.

The second form, available by clicking here, is a link to the nomination form that will be submitted to the nominations committee. All completed forms or questions can be emailed by clicking here.

Apply Now for the Bustard Award

Applications for the Elizabeth and James Bustard Distinguished Award For Graduate Study are now available. Those students who are interested in applying for this scholarship may do so by emailing Mary Sullivan in Dr. Fulop’s office for an application. The deadline for applications is Thursday, April 22, by noon.

Save the Date for the Faculty/Staff/Retiree Appreciation Program

The Faculty/Staff/Retiree Appreciation program will take place on Thursday, May 6, at noon on Daly Field at the Grant North Campus. A Punchbowl invite will be sent soon.

We will be recognizing our milestone employees and retirees, giving special awards and recognitions and thanking all of you for your commitment to Averett and higher education. Hope to see you at the event!

Save the Date: Marketplace Exchange Team Medicare Meeting

Back by popular demand, the Medicare team from the Marketplace Exchange will be available for a virtual Zoom meeting Tuesday, May 11, from 3-4 p.m. for anyone interested in learning more about Medicare enrollment. The team will provide a short presentation on several Medicare topics and then will allow ample time for a Q&A session.

Stay tuned for additional information in a few weeks.

Contact Kathie Tune for additional information by email or phone 434-791-7106.

Work Study Opportunities for 2021-22

We are busy planning next year’s work-study program! If your office currently does NOT host a work-study student, please take a minute to fill out this form to let us know of your interest. If you have questions, please reach out to Angie McAdams by email. Thanks!