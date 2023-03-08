AVERETT COFFEEBREAK 3-8-2023

Posted on March 8th, 2023 by Travis Dix

CoffeeBreak is an e-newsletter distributed to Averett faculty and staff to keep them up-to-date on campus activities and information. Please send information you would like included in CoffeeBreak via this form. For the next CoffeeBreak, please submit by Friday, March 10, for a Wednesday, March 15, publication.

Farewell to Donna Gourley

Donna Gourley, a valued member of the Office of Institutional Advancement staff for nearly 25 years, will retire on March 17. She has often been the behind-the-scenes glue that has held the IA team together, and we will greatly miss her institutional knowledge, professionalism, work ethic, creativity and “get it done” attitude.

Please join us in celebrating her accomplishments and sending her off into her retirement on Thursday, March 16, from 3-4 p.m. in the Main Hall Welcome Center.

Dr. Sergey Samoilenko Paperback Published

Dr. Sergey Samoilenko was recently published in paperback format. The book, “Creating Theoretical Research Frameworks using Multiple Methods: Insight from ICT4D Investigations,” was published by CRC Press/Routledge/Taylor & Francis

Congratulations, Dr. Samoilenko.

Dr. Janet Phillips to Present her Journey with Music

On Wednesday, March 15, from 4:45 – 5:45 p.m., in Mary B. Blount Library, Associate Professor of Music Dr. Janet Phillip will present “Oh, the Places You’ll Go…with Music!” This presentation will discuss how music has taken her across the globe to Europe and across the country through participation in national parades. Light snacks will be available.

Dr. Phillips has been involved in music for most of her life. She grew up playing flute in the band and orchestra programs of the Danville Public Schools. In the eighth grade she was inspired by her idol, Ronnie Milsap, to take up music as her career of choice and has been teaching at Averett for 14 years. Dr. Phillips enjoys the opportunity to make a musical difference for students at Averett and in her hometown of Danville.

On Display from the Averett Archives

This month, Mary B. Blount Library continues its series of displays of archival material with March Madness, 1930s style! From 1927-1937, in addition to the college’s varsity squad, Averett students would field class-based basketball teams: a senior team, a junior team and typically a third team drawn from all other students (commercial/secretarial and high school). A series of games, generally played on March weekends, would determine each year’s winning class.

Drop by the library and enjoy a little stroll through Averett’s athletics of the past with photos and artifacts, including the original class trophy engraved with the names of each year’s winners.

AFAM Courses for Fall Semester, 2023

To All Faculty Advisors, please alert interested advisees of the following fall semester ’23 courses in service of the African & African American Studies minor:

HTH/AFAM 302: Diversity, Equity & Inclusion in Sport (M. Lewis)

ENG/AFAM 242: African American Literature (Gazda)

ENG/AFAM 402: Victorian Literature (Muneal)

HIS/AFAM 440: The New Nation, 1865-1917 (Canady)

FR/AFAM/HON 299: The NOLA Experience: Race, Culture & Literature of The Big Easy (C. Clark) *Plan: Fall Break Trip to New Orleans!

ECO/AFAM 308: African Americans & the American Economy (Pegram).

Contact Toni Gazda at [email protected] or 791-7101 if you have questions or send students directly to her for more information. Thank you!

NEO Spring 2023 was a huge success!

Thank you to the NEO team and to all who presented and attended the event.

Surveys will be sent to all who attended as a new employee very soon so please offer us your feedback. We welcome your comments and ideas, always. If your respond to the survey, you will be entered into a drawing for one of two $25 Averett Bookstore Gift Cards.

When did you say we were doing that again?

Here are all the dates that need tracking to participate in the quarterly challenges! Remember, participating in challenges helps you earn points toward those gift cards! There are also some prizes for the top performers of each challenge.

Invitational Step Challenge dates are as follows…

Registration period: 3/22/23-3/28/23

Warm Up Round: 3/29/23-4/4/23

Final Round: 5/3/23-5/9/23

Results: 5/11/23

Water Challenge dates…

Registration Start: 7/12/23

Challenege Start: 7/26/23

Registration End: 8/2/23

Challenge End: 8/22/23

Planned Close: 8/29/23

Challenge End: 9/5/23

Last but not least, our second round of the Invitational Step Challenge dates are…

Registration Period: 9/20/23-9/26/23

Warm Up Round: 9/27/23-10/3/23

Final Round: 11/1/23-11/7/23

Results: 11/9/23

Make sure to save all of our challenge dates so you will not miss out on all the fun of competing with colleagues for a phenomenal cause – your wellness!