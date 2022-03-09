Averett CoffeeBreak 3-9-22

Posted on March 9th, 2022 by Matt Bell

CoffeeBreak is an e-newsletter distributed to Averett faculty and staff to keep them up-to-date on campus activities and information. Please send information you would like included in CoffeeBreak via this form. For the next CoffeeBreak, please submit by Friday, March 11, for a Wednesday, March 16, publication.

COVID Health and Safety Protocols Update

Dear Colleagues,

We are encouraged by the recent positive COVID campus data trends. Based on the downward trend in the spread, our high vaccination rates on our campuses, and recent updates to the guidance from health officials, we are modifying some of our campus health and safety protocols.

Masking will continue to be required in classrooms and in Health Services, but beginning Monday, March 7, masking will no longer be required elsewhere on Averett’s campuses. Anyone may choose to wear their masks, which should be respected by all.

Anyone experiencing COVID symptoms should mask and go to Health Services or call the Health Services Triage Line at 434-203-3781 right away. Our quarantine and isolation policies remain, as follows.

If you are exposed:

If you are up-to-date on your vaccinations and asymptomatic , you do not have to quarantine but it is recommended that you get tested on day five and diligently mask for 10 days .

on your vaccinations and , you do not have to quarantine but it is recommended that you get tested on day five and . If you are not up-to-date on your vaccinations, you will need to quarantine for at least five days, and it is recommended that you are tested on day 5. After those five days, watch for symptoms and diligently mask for the remaining five days.

If you test positive for COVID:

Regardless of vaccination status , you will be isolated for seven days. Diligent masking is required for days eight, nine and 10.

As COVID continues to evolve, so could our campus mitigation efforts. We will continue to update you regularly with any adjustments to these protocols, should they be needed.

I’d like to express appreciation to our Core COVID Campus Team for its continued work in ensuring a safe and healthy campus, as well as our Office of Health Services for its tireless efforts in campus COVID data monitoring, reporting and mitigation efforts.

We appreciate all you continue to do to keep yourself and one another safe. For any questions regarding this communication please email health@averett.edu.

Have a wonderful spring break.

Get a COVID-19 Vaccine Today

Looking for a COVID-19 vaccination? Find specific times and locations for the vaccine of your choice below. Click the image at left to find a clinic, or to obtain more information.

Moderna and J&J

Chatham Health Department – Every Monday from 9-11:30 a.m. Walk-ins accepted.

Danville Health Department – Every Tuesday from 9-11:30 a.m. Walk-ins accepted.

Pfizer

Due to a rotating schedule with pediatric patients, and individuals 12 and older, the Virginia Department of Health advises those seeking the Pfizer vaccine to please schedule an appointment. Note, all pediatric clinics require an appointment. Click the image above for more information.

Get to Know the Facilities Team

2022 Great Colleges to Work For Program Survey

Averett is once again participating in the Great Colleges to Work For program! By continuing to participate, we are able to track our progress and gain valuable internal and external benchmarking.

The survey period is Monday, March 7, to Friday, April 1. Your survey link will be sent to your Averett email address.

As we continue to contend with a global pandemic, we remain committed to taking care of our students and our faculty and staff. This survey is one another great opportunity to assess the climate of our campus after a year of unforeseen challenges, and to demonstrate our willingness to listen to your concerns.

Thank you to our 2020 survey respondents; our results yielded valuable information that has allowed us to identify opportunities and make informed strategic decisions. By participating again this year, (we participate in an every-other-year rotation), we will be able to track our progress over several years of data collection and feedback. Regardless of whether or not we are recognized, we will receive invaluable data that will be helpful as we strive to create the best workplace possible.

Please note, the survey is voluntary and completely confidential; our institution will not be able to trace results back to individuals. Your survey will be processed by ModernThink LLC, an independent management consulting firm focusing on workplace quality in higher education. They can be reached at 888-684-4658 or by email by clicking here.

Thank you, in advance, for your participation. Please email Kathie Tune or visit their website if you have any questions.

Don’t Forget: New Employee Orientation Today

Spring new employee orientation (NEO) will be held on today, March 9, from 11:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. in the President’s Suite of the Frank R. Campbell Stadium at the E. Stuart James Grant North Campus.

We are so excited to see many of you there! Call or email Kathie Tune with questions at ktune@averett.edu or 434-791-7106.

Join Us for Aviation Day

Come join us and our alumni for a day of celebrating the aviation industry on Friday, March 18. Our day will begin at the Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center at 10 a.m., where you will get the inside scoop on what’s up and coming, and the ins-and-outs of the industry from those inside it. Our alumni are scattered throughout the world and the many facets of aviation.

Track Groundbreaking Ceremony

As we prepare for the launch of men’s and women’s track and field at Averett, with great enthusiasm we invite all students, faculty and staff to be attend the “groundbreaking ceremony.” The ceremony will be held at George Washington High School on Tuesday, March 22, at 10 a.m. at the J.T. Christopher Stadium and all of Averett is invited. Meg Stevens will bring remarks as part of the program and we would love to celebrate this milestone between Averett and Danville Public Schools with as many from our Averett family as possible!

March Professional Development Initiative Series- Excel Basics with Dr. Anna Kautzman

The next Professional Development Event will take place on Wednesday, March 23, from 1-2 p.m. in Frith 207. There will also be a virtual option. Dr. Anna Kautzman will review Excel Basics specifically related to the following topics:

Quick introduction to Excel and navigation

Writing formulas and using functions

Formatting basics

Tables

Quick What-If Analysis

Please sign up using the attached form. All faculty and staff are encouraged and invited to join these events! If you have questions or concerns, please reach out to staffcouncil@averett.edu.

Community and Justice Speaker Forum for March

Community and Justice in the 21st Century Speakers Forum Series continues in a virtual setting on Wednesday, March 23, from 6-8 p.m. Students, faculty and staff can register to participate in this virtual event for free by emailing James Hodgson.

This month, the topic is Policing in the 21st Century: Research, Training, Policy and Practice Challenges.

This topic allow for a further understanding of community policing concepts and practices that can be employed in our communities to keep our communities safe and healthy.

For more information, click the flyer at left.

Join the Dining Hall for Special Events in March

The Dining Hall is pleased to host several special meals and events in March. Check out their calendar here.

Online Sexual Violence Prevention Course for Employees

Averett University is committed to the safety and wellbeing of its community members. As part of this commitment, the University provides ongoing programs and training opportunities designed to prevent sexual and gender-based misconduct and to inform community members about resources and support available to individuals impacted.

Averett has partnered with United Educators to provide the online “Mosaic: Prevent Sexual Violence Together” training course, which provides information about Title IX processes, the impact of sexual and gender-based misconduct, and steps that you can take to help keep our community safe.

As you complete the training, you will note that it mentions general information about university resources and reporting options. Averett’s Title IX Sexual Harassment Policy can be found on the University’s Title IX webpage: https://www.averett.edu/about-us/title-ix/. The policy includes reporting information, a list of possible supportive measures, information about on and off campus resources and the process for submitting a formal complaint.

To begin training go to https://learn.ue.org/Login2.aspx Enter your login credentials.

Username: Your Averett email address

Password: Averett2022!

The first time you log in, the system will prompt you to reset your temporary password and set a security question. You will receive a confirmation email upon successful completion of the “Mosaic: Prevent Sexual Violence Together” course.

Questions about the training should be directed to Amanda Estabrook at aestabrook@averett.edu.

Campus Climate Survey – Phase II

Averett Family,

Last spring, the President’s DEI Task Force (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion) conducted phase one of our campus climate survey process, and it was a success, thanks to your dedication and honesty. Now it is time for phase two.

Four primary imperatives emerged from our data, and we need your in-depth perspectives on these four areas to maximize our continued work. The imperatives are:

student retention; diversity in the curriculum; reporting, prevention and education around Title IX and disability issues, and; hiring, retaining and promoting success for minoritized faculty and staff.

We are committed to ensuring that our campus has an inclusive, engaging and supportive environment, and your participation in this second phase of our work will help us achieve this goal.

We will ask you questions about identity, but your responses are anonymous and confidential . We have removed ALL possible tracking from this Microsoft form, so no one seeing the results will be able to track results back to other responses. AND, only the task force member responsible for compiling the data will see the raw results.

The link to phase two can be found by clicking here.

Best,

The DEI Task Force

Donate to Project PromWear

No student should miss a high school event because they cannot afford to go. Therefore, United Way is asking our caring community to support Project PromWear.

Through the Transition Stop, United Way of Danville-Pittsylvania County and Danville Public Schools unite to address barriers that keep students from going to school. With the approach of prom season, countless students will not be attending their school prom because of financial constraints.

Please donate new or gently used prom dresses, tuxedos/suits and accessories (shoes, purses, shirts, neck ties, etc.) to students who would otherwise not be able to attend their prom.

Project PromWear items may be dropped off at the office of United Way, 308 Craghead St. (next to Commonwealth Pharmacy), between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Thursday, during the entire month of March.

Thank you for your continued support of our youth!

Contact United Way should you have any questions: 434-792-3700, ext. 102

Courses Offered in African & African American Studies

Fall 2022 semester courses in the African & African American Studies program will be offered in the disciplines of English, sociology, history, music and religion.

Refer to the flyer for course specifics. All students are welcome! Those students interested in pursuing a minor in African & African American Studies should speak with their advisors, or email Toni Gazda for more information.

Averett University Retirement Plan Changes are Complete

Colleagues:

We are pleased to inform you that the transition is complete. As previously communicated, CICV and TIAA have implemented plan changes for the Virginia Private Colleges and Universities 403(b) Multiple Employer Plan (CICV MEP Retirement Plan), effective March 11. As of March 11, current participants in the plan may continue to access their balance and transact on their accounts at TIAA. If you wish to enroll in the plan, may now do so online at TIAA.org/cicv, using the drop down menu to access your campus location.

TIAA provides support by phone and online, so you can manage your account according to your preferences.

Please note, your beneficiaries were copied from your existing Retirement Choice (RC) contract, so currently your beneficiary setting is set to, “Your previous election.”

The good news is that it’s easy to designate, change or confirm your beneficiaries.

Go to TIAA.org/cicv to register or log in to your account.

You’ll need a user ID and valid email address to sign up.

Once logged in, under the action tab, choose add/edit beneficiaries.

From there, you can designate beneficiaries and select how much each should receive.

Retirement plan investment advice

Millennium Advisory Services, Inc. will continue to provide financial planning and investment advice services to all plan participants. To schedule an appointment with a financial advisor, call 877-435-2489 and choose option 1, or email the Millennium Advisory Services Scheduling Team at schedule@mcmva.com.

You can also receive advice on the investment options from a TIAA financial consultant. To schedule your advice session, call 800-732-8353, weekdays, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

Download the TIAA mobile app. View your account balances, upload completed forms, and check pending transactions and more. Get the app today in the App Store or Google Play.

Not sure where to begin? Let us help you take the next step!

TIAA financial consultants are available to answer your questions about your plan account. Call 800-842-2252 weekdays, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., Eastern Standard Time.

For online access to your account, visit TIAA.org/cicv. You’ll find information about the plan and you can log in to view and manage your account.

If you have not registered your account, or are not currently participating in the plan, you can register and enroll online at TIAA.org/cicv.

Thank you for your patience during the transition and welcome to your updated CICV MEP Retirement Plan.

Questions? Contact HR Director Kathie Tune at ktune@averett.edu.

A follow-up email will be sent to participants and eligible participants in the MEP on Friday, March 11.