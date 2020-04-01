Averett CoffeeBreak 4-1-2020

Posted on April 1st, 2020 by Matt Bell

CoffeeBreak is an e-newsletter distributed to Averett faculty and staff to keep them up-to-date on campus activities and information. Please send information you would like included in CoffeeBreak via this form. For the next CoffeeBreak, please submit by Friday, April 3, for a Wednesday, April 8, publication.

Farewell James Thurnes

Friday, May 8, will be James Thurnes’s last day at Averett University. He has been offered a great opportunity at Elon University. During his 12 years at Averett, James, who is an Averett Society member, has served as an admissions counselor, campus guest coordinator and most recently as an associate director of admissions and transfer counselor.

As a two-time alumnus of Averett, he has served his alma mater very well by recruiting and helping hundreds of students through various parts of the enrollment process. Unfortunately, because of COVID-19, we will not get to have a proper going away celebration for James. Please send him your well wishes as he enters this next chapter of his career and life.

The Great Colleges Survey Ends April 3

The Great Colleges to Work For survey is open until Friday, April 3! Our institution is participating in this study designed to gather benchmarking data within higher education and to recognize institutions that have built great workplaces.

An invitation to take this survey was distributed to a random selection of our employees on March 9. The deadline to complete the survey is Friday, April 3. Check your spam file as a just in case you cannot find the link in your email.

Thank you to those of you who have already completed the survey! We appreciate you taking the time to share your views and opinions.

If you have not yet completed the survey, please take a moment to share your valuable feedback. The survey is completely voluntary and the institution will not be able to identify the results of individuals. The survey results play a significant factor in determining which institutions are recognized in the Great Colleges Program.

Whether or not our institution is recognized, we can learn from the feedback and make improvements for our future. We encourage everyone’s participation! A high response rate helps ensure an accurate representation of our community.

Thank you in advance for your participation. For questions, contact HR Director Kathie Tune at ktune@averett.edu or 434-791-7106 or visit www.GreatCollegesProgram.com.

Share Your Workspace from Home

With a large number of faculty and staff members now working from home, share a photo with us of your home workspace. Submissions can be made by sending them via this form. In the subject line, write “Home Workspace.” Be sure to also include your name, job title and department, as well as a short line about your space.

The photo for this week is Marketing and Communications Specialist Matt Bell in the Department of Institutional Advancement in his home in Chatham. Matt’s background is a panoramic image he took in February of Gatlinburg, Tenn. from the Gatlinburg SkyLift Park.

Morning Meditation – Mindful Moments

Call in and join Averett Online for morning meditation from 8:30-8:45 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays beginning Monday, April 6, through Friday, May 1.

Morning meditation releases stress, clears our thoughts and gives us the best opportunity to be alert, awake and fully alive before “doing” anything. Jump on the call, mute your phones and take 15 minutes to achieve calmness and peace of mind before starting your day. Meditation can help us manage our home and work lives more skillfully.

Call-in information:

US: 1-312-626-6799

Meeting ID: 959 973 004

Academic Support Still Available

Academic Support still provides tutoring — just through an online format now!

Available to students are three options:

1. Zoom Tutoring.

a. Schedule here: https://AverettSuccessCenterScheduling.as.me/.

b.Ensure you have downloaded Zoom as an app on your phone!

c. Email tutoring@aumail.averett.edu with questions.

2. Writing Support.

a. Email your paper as an attachment to writing@aumail.averett.edu.

b. You will receive feedback within 48 hours.

3. Net Tutor.

a. This is a tutoring platform separate from Averett that you can access for free via Canvas. Use this if Zoom tutoring is not working for you. Email gps_tutoring@aumail.averett.edu for more questions.

Email hkilby@averett.edu for general tutoring questions.

Award for Graduate Study

Applications for the Elizabeth and James Bustard Distinguished Award for Graduate Study are available. Those who are interested in applying for this scholarship may do so by contacting Mary Sullivan at msullivan@averett.edu. The deadline for applications is Friday, April 17, by noon.

All things Zoom

Faculty and staff may request a free Zoom license as part of Averett’s Education Zoom plan. To request an account, faculty are to contact Marietta Sanford at mstanford@averett.edu and staff are to contact Carly Pearce at carly.pearce@averett.edu.

In addition, Zoom is now integrated into Canvas. The Canvas-Zoom integration allows instructors to schedule online meetings from within Canvas and is available in all Canvas sites. Instructions on how to integrate Zoom into your Canvas course can be found in the following link.

Millennium Advisory Services

As a reminder to all employees concerned about the recent stock market volatility, Millennium Advisory Services is available to speak individually with all interested employees who have questions about:

• Discussing changes in the financial markets;

• Going through Millennium’s financial planning process offered to all employees; and

• Retaining Millennium for professional fee-based investment management of their retirement plan account(s).

If you would like to schedule an appointment to discuss your retirement account or go through Millennium’s financial planning process, contact Millennium’s Scheduling Team at 877-435-2489 (option 1), or via email at schedule@mcmva.com, or click here: https://www04.timetrade.com/app/mas/workflows/MAS002/schedule/?locationId=mas-phone-call&appointmentTypeGroupId=program&appointmentTypeId=virtual-meeting&resourceId=tsiebers@mcmva.com.

All employees are offered the opportunity to meet privately with an advisor to go through Millennium’s financial planning process and receive a personalized financial plan. This goal-based financial planning process is intended to help provide guidance on issues such as how your retirement account should be invested, how much you should be saving for retirement and whether you are on track to reach your personal retirement goals. Spouses/significant others are encouraged to participate as well! Questions? Contact Debbie Lovings, scheduling coordinator at Millennium Advisory Services, Inc., at 804-346-1040 or 877-435-2489.