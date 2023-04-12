Averett Coffeebreak 4-12-2023

Posted on April 12th, 2023 by Travis Dix

Cassidy Pruitt Farewell

Enrollment Marketing and Communications Manager Cassidy Pruitt is leaving Averett to explore a new opportunity. Her last day with us will be Friday, April 21, after which she will begin her new journey at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research as the research and communications analyst for economic development efforts.

We are most grateful to Cassidy – a two-time Averett alumna – for her years of service, starting in 2020 as a GTA in Averett Online and quickly growing in her roles and responsibilities over the following three years. She became full time in 2021, overseeing social media and digital communications for Averett Online. Cassidy then took on more enrollment marketing efforts as she became the coordinator and then manager of enrollment marketing and communications.

Please join us on Thursday, April 20, at 3:30 p.m. in the Main Hall Welcome Center to congratulate Cassidy and wish her well on the next steps in her professional development.

Nominate Outstanding Faculty and Staff

Nominations for the Outstanding Faculty and Staff Awards are currently being accepted and must be submitted by Friday, April 21, at 4:30 p.m. Attached here are forms that list the criteria each nominee must meet to be eligible for nomination.

Please note, you can nominate one faculty member and one staff member. Once the criteria has been reviewed, please use this link for the nomination form that will be submitted to the nominations committee. If there are any issues accessing this form please email [email protected]

Outdoor Lighting Enhancements

Our Facilities team has enhanced the outdoor lighting throughout the center of Main Campus. From Jordan Commons to behind the Emily Swain Grousbeck Music Center, almost 30 lighting heads and bulbs have been replaced to LED lighting. Eight new fixtures have been installed in the Commons parking lot, and more have been placed along the cobblestone walkway in Jordan Commons. Additionally, new wall pack lighting is up on the exterior walls of the Student Center, and 60 new lights are currently being installed in the Student Center Plaza renovation. These efforts have resulted in a significantly brighter and safer campus environment.

Graduation Regalia Deadline

Today is the last date to order graduation regalia for the Saturday, May 6, commencement ceremony. Please encourage your graduating seniors to visit www.averett.shopoakhalli.com to place their orders. Graduates should order their caps, gowns, hoods and tassels in order to walk the day of the ceremony.

Lunch & Learn for Averett Trustees with Students, Faculty and Staff

Please join us on Thursday, April 13, in the Cougar Den for lunch from 11:50 a.m. to 12:40 p.m. Lunch is on us!

The Board of Trustees will be on campus for their annual Board meeting, and they will be enjoying lunch in the Cougar Den for informal time with students, faculty and staff. This is a great networking opportunity for students, and for you to introduce yourself and have informative interaction time with Averett’s Trustees. When you arrive to the Cougar Den, please let them know you are there to have lunch with the Board of Trustees. You will see table numbers on the tables that Board members will be asked to sit. We look forward to seeing you then!

Dr. Andrew Canady to Present in Blount Library

Dr. Andrew Canady, associate professor of history, has rescheduled his presentation entitled, “Robert Russa Moton High School (Farmville, VA) and the Civil Rights Movement.”

The presentation will be given tomorrow, Thursday, April 13, from 4:45-5:45 p.m. All students, faculty, staff and community members are invited to hear Dr. Canady discuss student activism at the Moton High School in the early 1950s, and the school’s relationship to the Brown v. Board of Education Supreme Court decision of 1954, which ruled segregated schools were unconstitutional. Light refreshments will be available.

Averett Singers Spring Concert

The [email protected] series presents the Averett Singers Spring Concert on Sunday, April 16, at 2:30 p.m. in Pritchett Auditorium.

The Averett Singers will present a program of classical giants and contemporary songwriters that celebrate diversity and inclusion. Admission is free for all.

Bustard Award Applications are Open

For students who plan on attending graduate school in the fall, applications for the Elizabeth and James Bustard Distinguished Award for Graduate Study scholarship are open. Those interested in applying for this scholarship should email Debbie Pike at [email protected] for an application.

The deadline for applications is Monday, April 17, at noon.

Update to Transcript Ordering Services

Beginning Monday, April 17, current students and Averett alumni will be able to order official copies of their Averett transcripts for electronic delivery. Orders should still be placed through the National Student Clearinghouse at www.getmytranscript.com. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to stop by Averett Central, email [email protected] or give us a call at 434-791-5600.

Dr. Ralph Hawkins to Present in Mary Blount Library

On Tuesday, April 18, from 4:45-5:45 p.m., Professor of Religion Dr. Ralph Hawkins will be giving a presentation, “Death and Burial in Ancient Egypt.” This presentation will include a brief introduction to ancient Egyptian beliefs and death and dying, the rationale behind mummification, and the function of pyramids. All students, faculty, staff and community members are invited to attend.

Poetry Event to Take Place in Mary Blount Library

On Wednesday, April 19, from 4:30-5:30 p.m., there will be a poetry event in the library. Dr. Catherine Clark and Dr. Charles Wuest, associate professors in Averett’s Department of Language, Literature, and Culture, will facilitate informal poetry readings. Attendees are encouraged to bring their favorite poem(s) to share. Refreshments will be available. We look forward to seeing students, faculty, staff and community members at this event!

Late Night Breakfast Volunteers Needed

The end of the school year is right around the corner and it’s time for Late Night Breakfast! As always, we will need your help on Wednesday, April 26, from 10 p.m. to midnight, to give our students a little study break from exams in the Cougar Den. If you wish to volunteer, email [email protected]

Averett Charity Shootout

Students in Dr. Slade Lellock’s Sociology of Sport class invite you to the first Averett Charity Shootout on Saturday, April 22. We hope you’ll join us for a morning of basketball, music, a free throw competition, 3v3 tournament, cash prizes, food and more!

The event is open to all Averett students, faculty and staff. All funds raised will benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Danville Area. All participants must pre-register by 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 22 by visiting this link. Contact Dr. Lellock with any questions at [email protected]

Plan on Attending the Faculty, Staff & Retiree Appreciation Celebration

There is still plenty of time to RSVP to attend Averett University’s Annual Faculty, Staff & Retiree Appreciation Celebration. Kara Day, general manager of Dining, is working on a wonderful menu for us and is excited to be a part of our end-of-year appreciation celebration.

Please RSVP by Friday, April 28.

The luncheon program will be held in the Cougar Den. The buffet tables will open at 11:45 a.m. Join your colleagues for a wonderful celebration of their years at Averett and wish the retirees well! Questions? Contact Kathie Tune at [email protected]

Volunteers Needed for Commencement

We need volunteers to hand out programs, take up tickets and help guests with questions for commencement on Saturday, May 6.

If you can help, please reach out to Debbie Pike at [email protected] and let her know you’re available.

Virtual Book Club

Join the Averett Alumni Association as we enjoy books, lively discussion and Cougar fellowship on Tuesday, May 16, at 6 p.m.. The spring selection is “Black Hearts and White Minds” by Mitch Margo. Mitch was a dear friend to Charles Harris. Please see below for additional information.

If you are having issues connecting your devices to the wellness portal app, email Victor Hernandez at [email protected] for a PDF file consisting of the information to connect Apple and Android devices.

Also, if you would just like to use your phone to track, a great and easy app to use is the Nike Run Club app. It will track your distance and steps for you!

Wellness Portal Link: https://www.webmdhealth.com/VPC/