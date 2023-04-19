Averett CoffeeBreak 4-19-23

Posted on April 19th, 2023 by Travis Dix

CoffeeBreak is an e-newsletter distributed to Averett faculty and staff to keep them up-to-date on campus activities and information. Please send information you would like included in CoffeeBreak via this form. For the next CoffeeBreak, please submit by Friday, April 21, for a Wednesday, April 26, publication.

Welcome Morgan McKinney!

We are excited to introduce everyone to our new Student Success Coach Morgan McKinney. Of course, we know everyone is familiar with Morgan, as she has already been a part of the Averett Online family, where she’s worked as our graduate teaching assistant and student support specialist (GTA) since this past August.

Morgan is an alumna of Averett, graduating this past May with her B.S. in sociology. While an undergrad, Morgan was on Averett’s cheerleading team and participated in two national/grand championship wins. She’s currently working on her MBA with a concentration in human resources. Morgan has been a pivotal part of the Student Services team; she has helped to revamp ACCESS to Success, created informative “how to” videos and led weekly preceptorials for IDS104, along with advising our students on topics such as resources, Canvas and tutoring options.

Morgan approaches every task with empathy, attention to detail, and an unmatched eagerness to learn. We know that her knowledge and experience will benefit our students, our team and Averett. Morgan’s office will be located in 206 Riverview, and she starts this week. Please join us in both congratulating and welcoming Morgan to her new role!

Cassidy Pruitt Farewell

Please join us on Thursday, April 20, at 3:30 p.m. in the Main Hall Welcome Center to congratulate Enrollment Marketing and Communications Manager Cassidy Pruitt and wish her well on the next steps in her professional development. Her last day with us will be Friday, April 21, after which she will begin her new journey at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research as the research and communications analyst for economic development efforts.

We are grateful to Cassidy – a two-time Averett alumna – for her years of service, starting in 2020 as a GTA in Averett Online and quickly growing in her roles and responsibilities over the following three years. She became full time in 2021, overseeing social media and digital communications for Averett Online. Cassidy then took on more enrollment marketing efforts as she became the coordinator and then manager of enrollment marketing and communications.

Penny Hudson Farewell

Penny Hudson has left Averett for a new opportunity. Penny’s last day with us was on Friday, April 14 (apologies for the belated announcement). Penny will be starting a new adventure at Danville Community College (DCC), from which she is an alumna, where she’ll be an academic advisor.

She’ll be continuing the pivotal work that she does in helping provide her students the tools that they need to be successful and to guide them as they lay each stone toward building their future pathways. When Penny shared with us that she would accepting this opportunity, she was quick to remind us that she is “grateful for the valuable experience and opportunities she received while working as a SSC the past there-and-a-half years.” She expressed how “wonderful it’s been to work with such talented and helpful colleagues who have become like family.” Penny is very humble and many of us know that her time at Averett includes both Student Services and Student Accounts, and she had been with Averett for well over seven years. During this time Penny also earned her BBA with Averett and most recently her MAOL from Medaille University. Penny has been interwoven through the journeys of hundreds upon hundreds of Averett students; through her work advising them both financially and academically. It’s amazing to think of the number of lives that Penny has touched, and we now that she will positively impact the lives of her students and colleagues at DCC just as she has ours at Averett.

Last Chance to Nominate Outstanding Faculty and Staff

Nominations for the Outstanding Faculty and Staff Awards are currently being accepted and must be submitted by Friday, April 21, at 4:30 p.m. Attached here are forms that list the criteria each nominee must meet to be eligible for nomination.

Please note, you can nominate one faculty member and one staff member. Once the criteria has been reviewed, please use this link for the nomination form that will be submitted to the nominations committee. If there are any issues accessing this form please email [email protected]

DEIB Team Interest, Zoom Session with Dr. Franks

As you heard in the President’s update at yesterday’s faculty and staff meeting, we are moving into Phase Two of the critical work to ensure diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging for all at Averett. It’s now time to start assembling our DEIB team.

If you have interest and passion for this important work — if you want to be part of helping Averett continue to progress in developing an organization-wide culture of inclusion and belonging, and ultimately, creating equity in both policy and practice where needed — please complete the form below and return it to the President’s Office. An important note: You do not have to be an expert in, or even have any prior experience in, this kind of work.

If you are interested in joining the DEIB team, please complete the short form found here by May 1: https://forms.office.com/r/d56xRVZFfe.

Also, Dr. Franks will be available this Friday, April 21, at noon for anyone interested in discussing DEIB further or learning more about the direction of the work. To join the meeting, please contact Cyndie Basinger at [email protected] or Morgan Farmer at [email protected] for the link to join the meeting.

Finally, please don’t forget to read the full DEIB report if you’ve not already, which can be found attached in yesterday’s meeting maker.

Half-Day Summer Fridays

Averett is pleased to announce that our Half-Day Summer Fridays schedule will begin on Friday, May 12, and end Friday, July 28 (that’s the last one for the summer). Regular Friday work hours will resume on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. During the summer schedule, Friday workday hours will be from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (with no additional lunch break). Regular work hours continue during the summer on Mondays through Thursdays.

As has been the tradition and calendar protocol, there are Fridays that will not be half days as they are Registration, Orientation and Readiness (ROAR) days for the University–June 9, June 23, and July 14. On these three days, work hours will conclude at 3 p.m.

Please note that during the summer schedule, some offices still require coverage on Friday afternoons. Those requirements are determined by respective vice presidents and directors. In such cases, alternative arrangements can be made to ensure that everyone is able to enjoy this extra time off. Please check with your supervisor if you have any questions. Also, remember the other good news is that we are off July 3 and July 4 this year for the Independence Day holiday! Enjoy your summer.

Questions? Feel free to contact HR Director Kathie Tune at 434-791-7106 or [email protected]

Poetry Event to Take Place in Mary Blount Library

Today, Wednesday, April 19, from 4:30-5:30 p.m., there will be a poetry event in the library. Dr. Catherine Clark and Dr. Charles Wuest, associate professors in Averett’s Department of Language, Literature, and Culture, will facilitate informal poetry readings. Attendees are encouraged to bring their favorite poem(s) to share. Refreshments will be available. We look forward to seeing students, faculty, staff and community members at this event!

Averett Symphonic Band Spring Concert: “Journeys”

Join us on Friday, April 21, at 7 p.m. in the Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center for the final [email protected] performance of the season. The Averett Symphonic Band presents its Spring 2023 Concert, “Journeys,” featuring music representing New Orleans, Ireland, the Appalachian Mountains, France, Austria and a salute to women band directors everywhere. Admission is free for all.

Averett Charity Shootout

Students in Dr. Slade Lellock’s Sociology of Sport class invite you to the first Averett Charity Shootout on Saturday, April 22. We hope you’ll join us for a morning of basketball, music, a free throw competition, 3v3 tournament, cash prizes, food and more!

The event is open to all Averett students, faculty and staff. All funds raised will benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Danville Area. All participants must pre-register by 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 22 by visiting this link. Contact Dr. Lellock with any questions at [email protected]

Donut Stress Event

Update for our Donut Stress Event! Hearts of Gold Therapy Dogs of Virginia will be bringing two or three therapy dogs to participate in our Donut Stress Event on Wednesday, April 26 (Reading Day), from noon-4 p.m. The dogs will be available from 1-3 p.m. and will be located around the Student Success Center and Student Center lawn. Please share with students!

Late Night Breakfast Volunteers Needed

The end of the school year is right around the corner and it’s time for Late Night Breakfast! As always, we will need your help on Wednesday, April 26, from 10 p.m. to midnight, to give our students a little study break from exams in the Cougar Den. If you wish to volunteer, email [email protected]

Remember to RSVP to the Punchbowl Invitation for the Faculty, Staff & Retiree Celebration & Luncheon Program

Plan on attending the Faculty, Staff & Retiree Appreciation Celebration. There is still plenty of time to RSVP. Kara Day, general manager of dining, is working on a wonderful menu for us and is excited to be a part of our end-of-year appreciation celebration. Please

RSVP by Friday, April 28. The luncheon program will be held in the Cougar Den. The buffet tables will open at 11:45 a.m. Join your colleagues for a wonderful celebration of their years at Averett and wish the retirees well!

Questions? Contact Kathie Tune at [email protected].

Volunteers Needed for Commencement

We need volunteers to hand out programs, take up tickets and help guests with questions for commencement on Saturday, May 6.

If you can help, please reach out to Debbie Pike at [email protected] and let her know you’re available.

Virtual Book Club

Join the Averett Alumni Association as we enjoy books, lively discussion and Cougar fellowship on Tuesday, May 16, at 6 p.m.. The spring selection is “Black Hearts and White Minds” by Mitch Margo. Mitch was a dear friend to Charles Harris. Please see below for additional information.

Update to Transcript Ordering Services

Starte, current students and Averett alumni will be able to order official copies of their Averett transcripts for electronic delivery. Orders should still be placed through the National Student Clearinghouse at www.getmytranscript.com. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to stop by Averett Central, email [email protected] or give us a call at 434-791-5600.

Planning for your Future and Your Retirement

Have Questions about Your Retirement Accounts and Financial Planning? Financial Advisors from Millennium are available to meet virtually to:

Answer questions about your retirement account.

Discuss if you should consider moving your old retirement accounts to the current retirement plan contract.

Provide financial planning and be a resource to help you make decisions regarding your retirement accounts.

Every employee can go through holistic financial planning sessions and receive a customized financial plan based on your goals. If you have a spouse or significant other, they are encouraged and welcome to attend as well! These planning sessions are geared to help answer questions like:

What changes should I consider making to my retirement plan based on my retirement and other goals?

Am I saving enough to meet my goals in retirement?

Is my current investment strategy appropriate given what I am trying to accomplish?

You can also reach Millennium’s Scheduling Team at [email protected] or by phone at 877-435-2489.

Medicare 101

Carolyn B. Smith, president & CEO of Marketplace Insurance Agency and members of her team, will host a Zoom meeting for anyone interested in learning more about Medicare eligibility and the programs available to eligible individuals. The presentation is scheduled for Thursday, May 11, from 2:30-4:30 p.m. to allow plenty of time for questions and answers. The Zoom link will be sent in a subsequent CoffeeBreak. The agency’s contact information is listed below for your reference.

Carolyn B. Smith

President & CEO The Marketplace Insurance Agency & ElderCare Associates, Inc.

(877)433-1149

[email protected]

MarketplaceAgency.com

Happy Wednesday!

Good job getting those steps in! Averett is on the leaderboard, for sure.

Reminder: Track your steps. https://www.webmdhealth.com/VPC/

Also, do not forget to track other activities you have completed under the rewards tab in the wellness portal (you get there by clicking on the hamburger icon in the top right of the screen).

If you have any questions reach out to [email protected]