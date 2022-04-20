Averett CoffeeBreak 4-20-22

Posted on April 20th, 2022 by Matt Bell

Welcome to Esports Director

Colton Paul was recently named as Averett’s new esports director, the third since the program began. Paul comes to Averett with experience as an esports director and coach. He served as esports director at the high school level while teaching at Odyssey Institute of Advanced and International Studies in Buckeye, Arizona, from 2015-19. He also coached football, soccer and tennis. Most recently, Paul has worked as a math tutor with the Huntington Learning Center in Henrico, Virginia.



Averett’s esports program currently competes in the Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC), Mid-Atlantic eSport Conference (MAEC), National Association of Collegiate Esports (NACE), Starleague and Collegiate Rainbow Six. Averett has competed in nine different games during the 2021-22 academic year, and the Cougars made the playoffs in Rainbow Six and Valorant during the fall semester.

Paul earned his Bachelor of Arts in educational studies from the Mary Lou Fulton Teachers College at Arizona State University in 2015. He earned his Master of Science in finance from the W. P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State in 2019. He joins the Averett family along with his wife Angelica and son Atticus. Welcome, Paul!



Dr. Ralph Hawkins Takes the Lead on Major Memorial Volume

The Averett Religion program is very excited to announce the publication of HIS INHERITANCE, a collection of studies written in honor of the late Adam Zertal (1936–2015), who went from being an economist and agriculturalist to one of the best known Israeli archaeologists of modern times. He launched the survey of Manasseh, one of the most important surveys ever undertaken in the land of Israel. The discovery for which he’s probably best known is that of the Early Iron Age structure on Mt. Ebal, which he identified with the altar of Josh 8:30–35. Zertal had a successful career as a professor at the University of Haifa and as a field archaeologist, and influenced scores of students and colleagues. In this volume, 30 of them have come together to pay tribute to their teacher, mentor and friend, and their 19 essays demonstrate the scholarly and archaeological legacy that is his inheritance. Dr. Ralph Hawkins was the lead editor on the project, and also contributed two chapters to the volume. Click here for more.

Important Commencement Deadline for Seniors

Thursday, April 21 is the last day seniors can apply to graduate. All students planning to graduate must apply to do so. Students will still receive a $50 late fee through April 21.

Graduates should be checking their Averett emails regularly for updates and upcoming deadlines in regard to the May 7 commencement.

Sexual Assault Awareness Event

A sexual assault awareness event will be held today, April 20, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Student Center. Check out the flyer for more information.

Community and Justice in the 21st Century Speakers Forum Returns

The Community and Justice in the 21st Century Speakers Forum Series returns via Zoom on today, April 20, at 6 p.m. Students, faculty, staff and community partners can register for free to participate in this virtual event by emailing Dr. James Hodgson at jhodgson@averett.edu.

For more information, click on the flyer.

COVID-19 Booster Clinic

Averett University will be hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in partnership with VDH and FEMA on Thursday, April 21, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. in a mobile unit outside of Carrington Gym. Booster doses will be provided in addition to anyone seeking their first or second dose. Walk-ins are welcome. We will offer gift cards while supplies last to those who get vaccinated.

Outstanding Faculty, Staff Award Nominations Now Open

The time has come to nominate your fellow Averett faculty and staff members for their impactful work over the last year and course of their career!

Nominations for the Outstanding Faculty and Staff Awards are currently being accepted and must be submitted by Friday, April 22, at 4:30 p.m. Attached here are forms that lists the criteria each nominee must meet to be eligible for nomination.

Please note, you can nominate one faculty member and one staff member. Once the criteria has been reviewed, please use this link for the nomination form that will be submitted to the nominations committee. If there are any issues accessing this form please email nclake@averett.edu.

Applications Available for Elizabeth and James Bustard Distinguished Award for Graduate Study

Applications for the Elizabeth and James Bustard Distinguished Award for Graduate Study are now available. Students who are interested in applying for this scholarship may do so by clicking the link here or receiving a copy from the office of Dr. Timothy Fulop, vice president for academic affairs, in Main Hall 208.

The deadline for applications is Friday, April 22, by noon. Applications should be submitted with proof of admission to graduate school along with three letters of recommendation attesting to character, service activities and/or scholarly potential. Applications and any questions should be directed to Kara Robertson by email or (434) 791-5631.

Get Ready to ROAR with our new Cougars!

The Student Life office will be hosting our first ROAR (Registration, Orientation and Readiness) Day on Friday, April 22!

Incoming students starting this fall will be on campus with their families to start getting ready for move-in days and classes in August.

We invite our current students to welcome our new Cougars and remind them to register for classes in the fall, too! Students wishing to be a Connection Leader and help welcome our new Cougars can email cscarce@averett.edu.

Arts@Averett: Spring Concerts

Just two events remain the Arts@Averett 2021-2022 season.

AU Cougar Band Spring Concert

Friday, April 22 7 p.m.

Pritchett Auditorium in the Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center

Free Admission

Come out and hear some great music performed by our talented band students and community members. From folk songs to runaway trains to a tribute to our pets, you can expect a great evening of entertainment.

Averett Singers Spring Concert

Sunday, April 24 2:30 p.m.

Pritchett Auditorium in the Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center

Free Admission

Volunteers Needed for Late Night Breakfast

Exam week is rapidly approaching as the semester begins to wind down. With that, it is almost time for Late Night Breakfast. This semester, Late Night Breakfast will be held on Wednesday, April 27, at 10 p.m. in the dining hall. If you are interested in volunteering please email Nate Lake, as well as any questions you might have. Even if you are unable to volunteer and want to stop by to see students, please do!

Employee Recognition Ceremony

We will once again celebrate and recognize employee milestones, accomplishments and thank our retirees for their many years of dedication to Averett University on Thursday, May 5, from noon-1:15 p.m. in the Averett Dining Hall.

E-vite invitations will be sent from Punchbowl the week of April 4. Stay tuned for more information. Questions? Contact Kathie Tune by email or call 434-791-7106.

Senior Celebration to be Held

The Office of Institutional Advancement will be celebrating seniors with a cookout Friday, May 6, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. (prior to graduation rehearsal) at the E. Stuart James Grant North Campus. Seniors wishing to have lunch are asked to call or email Donna Gourley at 434-791-5678 or dgourley@averett.edu.

We look forward to them joining us and welcoming them into the Averett Alumni Association.

Book Rental Return Reminder

Students with book rentals will need to return them by Monday, May 16.

More information about rental returns can be accessed by clicking here.

Averett Athletics 2022 Cougar Golf Classic Tournament

Averett University athletics is excited to announce that we will be hosting the annual Cougar Golf Classic on Friday, June 17, at the Goodyear Golf Course, with a rain date of the following Wednesday. Lunch and range balls will be provided along with cash prizes will be awarded. Participants in the golf tournament will also receive a special gift for each member of their foursome. For more information or to register use the attached form or contact Drew Bailey by email or call 434-79- 5700.

For all of those WHO DO NOT GOLF, we have added an event for you! Introducing Averett’s 19th hole at the Cougar Golf Classic! For the first time ever non-golfers can attend the event from 1-6 p.m. to participate in lawn games, music and fellowship for only $25. Food, beverages and an amazing time are included with 19th hole registration! To register please contact Drew Bailey at by email or 434-791-5700.

Summer/Fall 2022 Registration

Advising for summer 2022 and fall 2022 classes continues. Students not yet registered should make appointments with their advisors to set up a schedule to avoid a late fee.

Summer classes are a great way to get ahead or stay on track for graduation! Check out the summer 2022 courses in PC-Self Service.

April, June and July summer registration days are approaching quickly. Students should make sure they register for classes before these events so that they don’t miss out on the classes.

Before calling or emailing their advisor, students should create a tentative schedule by referring to their official evaluation to determine specific courses for which to register during the upcoming terms. Once in contact with their advisor, students may put their selections in their cart and submit them for advisor approval. A quick tutorial video on registering for classes can be found here.

If you need assistance, contact Averett Central at 434-791-5600.

New Healthcare Benefit at No Added Cost for Averett’s Participants

Virginia Private Colleges cares about your health, well-being and the quality of care you receive, which is why they’ve partnered with SurgeryPlus to help manage your non-emergent surgical needs. You have access to a nationwide network with carefully selected and highly qualified surgeons. At your request, your personal Care Advocate will hand-select three surgeons, then you select the one that’s right for you. The choice is in your hands— and we’re here to help make it simple.

Please review the SurgeryPlus flyer for additional information. They have surgery advocates available to you to address questions and concerns as they relate to surgical procedures covered within the benefit. Eligible employees may register for the SurgeryPlus portal by clicking here.

Feel free to contact Kathie Tune (ktune@averett.edu) or Pam Paynter (ppaynter@averett.edu) with questions.