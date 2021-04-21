Averett CoffeeBreak 4-21-21

Posted on April 21st, 2021 by Matt Bell

A Healthier Academic Year Ahead – Here’s How You Can Help!

Dear Colleagues,

As we head into the final few weeks of our spring semester, I want to you know just how proud I am of the Averett Family and the commitment each of you have made to our shared responsibility for a healthy campus. You’ve worn your masks, kept your distance, sat through hours of Zoom meetings…and the result? A safer campus that has been fortunate to have a very positive semester amidst the very trying times of COVID-19.

As you’ve heard from me already, we are planning for a vibrant 2021-2022 academic year, with levels of of-near normal campus activity (as health and safety protocols allow, of course). Now there is one more thing you can do to help us reach that more “normal” campus life…please consider getting your COVID-19 vaccine. To make it quick and easy, we are hosting a Moderna vaccine clinic just for Averett folks this Friday, April 23, from 9 a.m. to noon in Pritchett Auditorium, and you can register here. It’s quick, easy and safe, and it’s our light at the end of this pandemic tunnel. Want to attend full face-to-face classes? Excited to play a regular season of your sport? Miss hanging with large groups of colleagues and peers? This vaccine is how we get back to that.

We strongly urge all students, faculty and staff to seriously consider being vaccinated, but know some of you have reservations and questions. We’ve reviewed our survey results in which many of you shared your reasons for not being vaccinated. We wanted to follow through and address some of the most common concerns along, with information from our wonderful health partners to help address your questions.

Religion/Aborted Stem Cells Myth

– The Moderna vaccine does not contain aborted fetal cells, per the Mayo Clinic.

– The Moderna vaccine has been endorsed by U.S. bishops in the Catholic Church because of its efficacy and the lack of ethical concerns regarding the use of stem cells in manufacturing and testing (Archbishop Joseph F. Naumann of Kansas City, Kan., and Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades of Fort Wayne-South Bend, Ind.) Naumann chairs the USCCB’s Committee on Pro-Life Activities, and Rhoades chairs the USCCB’s Committee on Doctrine.

– Dr. David Prentice and other science experts with the Archdiocese of Philadelphia Office for Life and Family have reviewed the Moderna proposal and concluded that: 1) its design did not rely upon aborted fetal cells; 2) its production does not utilize aborted fetal cells.

Infertility and Pregnancy Concerns

– The World Health Organization has said, “Based on what we know about [Moderna], we don’t have any specific reason to believe there will be specific risks that would outweigh the benefits of vaccination for pregnant women.”

– The Center for Disease Control has issued a statement saying that those who are trying to conceive or considering pregnancy and/or in vitro fertilization (IVF) should not be concerned about Moderna’s impact on fertility or a result in fetal loss. There are FALSE social-media-fueled beliefs that the spike protein formed by receiving the mRNA-based vaccines (Moderna) leads to infertility or fetal loss; this has been proven false in clinical trials.

Efficacy/Lack of Testing

– According to the CDC, Moderna is 94.1% effective at preventing symptomatic infection in people with no evidence of previous COVID-19 infection. The vaccine appeared to have high efficacy in clinical trials among people of diverse age, sex, race, and ethnicity categories and among persons with underlying medical conditions

– According to the Virginia Department of Health and the CDC, clinical studies also show that the first dose of Moderna was 80% effective at preventing infection, starting from two weeks after receipt of that dose. We STRONGLY ENCOURAGE all patients to receive both doses to obtain maximum effectiveness, but a first dose is also highly effective.

I want to thank you again for your dedication and wish you the best of luck as we wrap up spring semester.

With Gratitude,

Dr. Tiffany M. Franks

COVID-19 Discussion with Kathie Tune

Stop in the Zoom room to chat with Kathie today at 3 p.m. for a COVID-19 discussion. Click here to register now. For any immediate questions or concerns, contact Kathie Tune at 434-791-7106 or by email.

Dr. Samoilenko Publishes Interview with Jim Astbury, IT Manager of Infinity Global

It is probably fair to say that Danville’s own Infinity Global is a long-time dear friend and a trusted partner of Averett University. Dr. Sergey Samoilenko, who serves on the editorial board of the Journal of Global Information Technology Management (JGITM) and is an industry editor for the Journal, published an interview with Jim Astbury, IT manager of Infinity Global. The contents of the interview, now available to all interested parties, is available by clicking here.

Staff Council Virtual Office Scavenger Hunt Submission Deadline

Staff Council last week launched the first-ever virtual scavenger hunt. As a reminder, today is the deadline to submit your form! Click the following links for the official rules, riddles and template. Be sure to check out the rules below:

Choose an office: Home or work (You can only pick one). Figure out the answers to the riddles. It’s okay if you don’t have all the items in your office, still complete a template and submit it to Staff Council! If the answer to the riddle is something in your office, take a picture of yourself with the answer. Example: Light or dark, hot or cold, the world would be in chaos without this. The answer to this example riddle is COFFEE! Post the picture of you and the answer to the riddle to the template. In the previous coffee example, you would take a photo of you with the coffee in your office and add it to the template! Submit the template once completed to staffcouncil@averett.edu by Wednesday, April 21.

If you don’t have the answers to all six riddles in your designated office space, it is okay! Each correct response will be entered into a drawing, and three lucky winners will get to choose a gift card from a Cougar Nation Discount Program business.

If you have any questions, do not hesitate to reach out to Katie Johnston, Sara Hodges or Ashley Bowman for more information! Good luck and happy hunting!

Apply Now for the Bustard Award

Applications for the Elizabeth and James Bustard Distinguished Award for Graduate Study are now available. Those students who are interested in applying for this scholarship may do so by emailing Mary Sullivan in Dr. Fulop’s office for an application. The deadline for applications is Thursday, April 22, by noon.

Averett Singers Spring Concert

The Averett Singers will present their annual spring concert Sunday, April 25, at 2:30 p.m. Due to COVID restrictions, the performance will be live streamed on the Averett YouTube channel. Join us for a collection of songs that represent “Peace, Love and Understanding.”

RSVP Reminder for the Faculty/Staff/Retiree Appreciation Program

By now you should have received your e-vite to the Faculty/Staff/Retiree Appreciation program which will take place on Thursday, May 6, at noon on Daly Field at the Grant North Campus. Please look in your spam folder for the invitation. It’s an invite from Averett University via Punchbowl.

RSVP as soon as possible in order for us to have an accurate count for the boxed lunches. Please note a correction to the North Campus address, which is 707 Mt. Cross Rd., Danville, Virginia 24540.

Save the Date: Marketplace Exchange Team Medicare Meeting

Back by popular demand, the Medicare team from the Marketplace Exchange will be available for a virtual Zoom meeting Tuesday, May 11, from 3-4 p.m. for anyone interested in learning more about Medicare enrollment. The team will provide a short presentation on several Medicare topics and then will allow ample time for a Q&A session.

Stay tuned for additional information in a few weeks.

Contact Kathie Tune for additional information by email or phone 434-791-7106.

Stipend-Supported Internships Now Available

The CCECC has partnered with SOVAH Health and the Brittano Group to offer three stipend-supported internships. The application process is competitive and deadlines are listed below. Interested students should click on the link or follow the QR code to apply. Students with questions should contact Angie McAdams by email.

Brittano Group – application deadline Saturday, May 1

SOVAH Health – application deadline Tuesday, June 1

Derck & Edson Cougar Golf Classic

Do you golf, or do you just like being outside and enjoying friends and coworkers? Join us for the 2021 Derck & Edson Cougar Golf Classic on Friday, June 11. Tee times throughout the day. See the flyer for registration information.