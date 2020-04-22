Averett CoffeeBreak 4-22-2020

Posted on April 22nd, 2020 by Matt Bell

Optional Virtual Visit with Dr. Franks

Please feel free to join me by Zoom on one of the following Fridays: April 24, May 1, May 8 or May 15, from 11 a.m. to noon, if you would like to connect, have questions or want to visit with your colleagues. This optional time can’t make up for our informal visits in the hallways or at games or events, but it is one way we can try to keep in touch.

The Zoom info is below for those who would like to join. Email Cyndie Basinger at cbasinger@averett.edu for questions.

Warmly,

Tiffany

Healthy Eating in a Stressful World

Join us at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 23, to take a look at the relationship between stress and nutrition. Learn and share strategies for using nutrition to build resilience to stress, boost immunity and promote optimal well-being.

Summer Fridays Schedule Announced

Averett is pleased to announce that our Summer Fridays schedule will begin on Friday, May 8, and end after Friday, July 31. Regular Friday work hours will resume on Friday, Aug. 7. As with last year, we have three Fridays that will not be half-days as they are Summer Orientation days: May 29, June 26 and July 24.

During the summer schedule, Friday workdays will be from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (with no additional lunch break). Regular work hours continue during the summer on Mondays through Thursdays.

Please note that during the summer schedule, some offices still require coverage on Friday afternoons. Those requirements are determined by respective vice presidents and directors. In such cases, alternative arrangements can be made to ensure that everyone is able to enjoy this extra time off. Please check with your supervisor if you have any questions.

Enjoy your summer. Questions? Feel free to contact Kathie Tune, director of HR, at 434-791-7106 or ktune@averett.edu.

Night of Champions

Averett’s Department of Athletics celebrated its annual Night of Champions celebration with an online show, which featured its athletics/academics awards ceremony, highlight video and more. Watch the show at AverettCougars.com/NOC.

Summer School Online

Averett University will again be offering Summer School courses and has moved all courses online in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. A variety of courses will be offered with many introductory courses as well as some upper-level courses.

Click here for a list of available courses during the summer sessions. For more information, follow this link.

URW Cougar Golf Classic: NEW DATE

Grab your clubs and join us on the links at Goodyear Golf Course on July 17, 2020, at 9 a.m.!

Boys and Girls Clubs Needs

The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Danville Area has asked us for any assistance we can provide for the 200 students they serve every two weeks. They are in need of coloring books, other engagement activities, pencils, pens, notebooks, Nutri-Grain bars, etc. The CCECC will gladly serve as the hub to get materials to them. If you leave them near the door at the CCECC, we will collect them and get things organized. Thanks for your help.

A big thank you to Averett faculty and staff who have already donated items. Together, we were able to create activity packets in Averett drawstring bags filled with art supplies and Nutri-Grain bars for 200 kids in the Dan River Region. Even in times of crisis, Averett stands strong and committed to helping our community.

Averett Seminar Abroad: Intersections of Global and Local

We are so excited to announce that the Inaugural Averett Seminar Abroad will be…Comparative Education & Society with Dr. Aimee Brenner in Dublin!

All majors are welcome. Funding information will be available in the fall.

Global Experience: Students will participate in a two-week experiential seminar abroad. Educational and cultural site visits will provide historical understanding of this global city. Through expert guest lectures and interaction with local schools and community organizations, students will gain an in-depth understanding of the diverse immigrant populations from around world; participants are encouraged to examine how these cultural intersections affect society, economics and education.

Local impact: Upon return, students will connect their Irish-based experience back to the Dan River region. Participants will develop and carry out an action plan for an interdisciplinary project, constructively comparing patterns of immigration and educational systems across borders. Follow this link for more information.

Contact Dr. Catherine Clark for more information!

Resource Flyer on COVID-19

A COVID-19 resource flyer has been made available to us from the Marsh & McLennan Agency (MMA), which serves as a benefits resource for the University. The agency has compiled a list of resources for our information and guidance from trusted sources about the current pandemic. To view the flyer, click here. Feel free to contact Kathie Tune for additional information at ktune@averett.edu.

Important Retirement Plan Information

The Governing Committee of the Virginia Private Colleges and Universities Multiple Employer Plan (MEP), Averett University’s plan has elected to opt into the retirement plan changes that are a part of the recently passed Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Eligible participants are able to make a CARES Act distribution or loan request from their retirement account with TIAA. To make a request, contact TIAA at 800-842-2252 or by logging in to your account at www.tiaa.org. For additional information, contact Kathie Tune at ktune@averett.edu or 434-791-7106.

25% off Drinkware and Free Ground Shipping

