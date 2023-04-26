Averett CoffeeBreak 4-26-2023

Posted on April 26th, 2023 by Travis Dix

Gratitude from Peggy Adkins & Family

Dear Dr. Franks and the Averett University Family,

It is the love, support and prayers of friends and family that makes the unbearable manageable. Thank you so much for your kind remembrances since the sudden loss of our beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend. The yellow roses in the cobalt blue vase were simply beautiful, and I cannot tell you how meaningful it was to me that you came in person to extend your condolences, Dr. Franks.

During times like this, we don’t look for words, but are moved by the love shown through remembrance, presence, hugs and concern. We were moved.

Thank you – more than words, Peggy Adkins & Family

Be Part of Averett’s Future

Come join colleagues for fellowship and brainstorming as we plan for Year Four of the Averett 2025 Bigger Dreams, Bolder Futures Strategic Plan!

The Averett 2025 Imperative Teams will meet on Wednesday, June 7, for a summer planning session to discuss progress and successes this year, challenges faced, and to begin planning for the next round of projects to continue advancing Averett 2025. We would love to have as many staff and faculty join us as possible on June 7 beginning at 10 a.m. in the President’s Suite at North Campus.

The morning session will be devoted to hearing from Year Three Project Chairs, celebrating their work and discussing their ideas on how to shape the work of Year Four. At the conclusion, everyone is invited to join us for celebration and lunch at 12:15 p.m.

At 1:30 p.m., we will host a couple of roundtable breakout sessions to allow for brainstorming around each our strategic areas of focus/imperatives: Enrollment Growth and Visibility, Sustainable Foundations, Strategic and Innovative Partnerships, and Transformational Learning Experiences. President’s Council members will facilitate the small group discussions and all help generate conversation and prompt project ideas.

The goal of the roundtables will be to get as much input from as many people as possible – so please sign up, bring your ideas and plan to brainstorm with colleagues!

If you plan to attend, please RSVP to Morgan Farmer by Wednesday, May 31, so that we can plan appropriately for lunch. In the meantime, stay tuned for a digital Averett 2025 Year Four Project Ideas form.

For questions, contact Morgan Famer at [email protected].

DEIB Team Interest

As we move into Phase Two of the critical work to ensure diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging for all at Averett, it’s time to start assembling our DEIB team.

If you have interest and passion for this important work — if you want to be part of helping Averett continue to progress in developing an organization-wide culture of inclusion and belonging, and ultimately, creating equity in both policy and practice where needed — please complete the form below and return it to the President’s Office. An important note: You do not have to be an expert in, or even have any prior experience in, this kind of work.

If you are interested in joining the DEIB team, please complete the short form found here by May 1: https://forms.office.com/r/d56xRVZFfe.

DoNUT Stress Event and Therapy Dogs

Hearts of Gold Therapy Dogs of Virginia will be bringing two or three therapy dogs to participate in our Donut Stress Event today (Reading Day), from 1-3 p.m. and will be located around the Student Success Center and Student Center lawn. Please share with students!

Senior Grades Due for Commencement

The Registrar’s Office would like to remind all faculty that senior grades are due to our office no later than 3 p.m. on Wednesday, May 3. A reminder will be sent to each faculty member as well. Thank you!

Luncheon RSVP Deadline

Please remember to RSVP to the Punchbowl invitation for the Faculty, Staff and Retiree Celebration and Luncheon by Friday, April 28.

The luncheon program will be held in the Cougar Den on Thursday, May 4, with buffet tables opening at 11:45 a.m. Join your colleagues for a wonderful celebration of their years at Averett and wish the retirees well!

Questions? Contact Kathie Tune at [email protected].

Nurse Pinning Ceremonies

Our 2023 ABSN, BSN and MSN pinning ceremonies will be held on Friday, May 5, in Pritchett Auditorium. ABSN and BSN will start at 9 a.m., and the MSN portion will begin at 11:30 a.m.

Spring 2023 Commencement

Spring 2023 Commencement will be held outside on Daly Field at Frank R. Campbell Stadium at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 6.

Inclement Weather

In the case of inclement weather, the event will be moved to the gym at E. Stuart James Grant North Campus. The inside event will follow the same schedule as the outdoor event. Graduates will be notified by email of the change two days before the ceremony.

Tickets

Graduates will receive up to 12 tickets to distribute to guests.

Virtual Viewing of Graduation

The webcast will begin 15 minutes before the graduation ceremony for those who cannot attend the ceremony in person.

Volunteers Needed

We still need volunteers to hand out programs, take up tickets and help guests with questions for commencement. If you can help, please reach out to Debbie Pike at [email protected] and let her know you’re available.

Medicare 101

Carolyn B. Smith, president & CEO of Marketplace Insurance Agency and members of her team, will host a Zoom meeting for anyone interested in learning more about Medicare eligibility and the programs available to eligible individuals. The presentation is scheduled for Thursday, May 11, from 2:30-4:30 p.m. to allow plenty of time for questions and answers. The Zoom link will be sent in a subsequent CoffeeBreak. The agency’s contact information is listed below for your reference.

Carolyn B. Smith

President & CEO The Marketplace Insurance Agency & ElderCare Associates, Inc.

Averett Painting and Design Students

Averett painting and design students will participate in “Art for a Cause” for the MedStar Georgetown University Hospital World Collage Day, on Saturday, May 13.

The Georgetown Lombardi Arts and Humanities Program at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital (MGUH) invited Averett students to send a 4″x4″ (10×10 cm) collage art for its first ever Call for Art.

“Art for a Cause” is a call specifically for collage art, in conjunction with World Collage Day. All works submitted by Friday, May 10, will be displayed in MGUH and then made available to patients, caregivers, their families and hospital staff. Each work will be attached to a blank greeting card and will have a sticker indicating that it is original art generously donated to the MGUH community. Works will neither be sold nor returned to the artists.

Averett students participating include Topper Maxey, Emma Nash, Jamar Christian, Kalie Fleming, Amoré Kirkland, Ryker Spermann, Davis Fowlkes and Hai Siu.

Virtual Book Club

Join the Averett Alumni Association as we enjoy books, lively discussion and Cougar fellowship on Tuesday, May 16, at 6 p.m.. The spring selection is “Black Hearts and White Minds” by Mitch Margo. Mitch was a dear friend to Charles Harris. Please see below for additional information.

Quick shout out to Jennifer Robinson for being one of our top steppers so far, you rock Jennifer!

Also, a friendly reminder that we do receive a discounted membership rate at the Danville Family YMCA! The Danville Riverwalk is another beautiful place to get some steps in.

Have a great rest of your week.