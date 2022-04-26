Averett CoffeeBreak 4-27-22

Posted on April 26th, 2022 by Matt Bell

CoffeeBreak is an e-newsletter distributed to Averett faculty and staff to keep them up-to-date on campus activities and information. Please send information you would like included in CoffeeBreak via this form. For the next CoffeeBreak, please submit by Friday, April 29, for a Wednesday, May 4, publication.

Joel Nester New Alumni Director

Averett University’s Office of Institutional Advancement is pleased to announce Joel Nester ’00, ’12, has accepted the director of alumni and constituent relations position. Joel began working for the University in 2004, and previously served as director of admissions and international student recruiter. During his time in admissions, Joel led Averett to the strongest enrollment period in the institution’s 163-year history with a 10% increase in new enrollment. He also expanded international territory geographically and increased international enrollment by 50%.

In his new role, Joel will be responsible for nurturing relationships between alumni and the University, with a special focus on expanding regional alumni events and activities in areas beyond the Dan River Region. Joel will begin with IA on Friday, May 13, but will continue with international recruitment and admissions efforts throughout the current cycle to help ensure a strong incoming class.

Welcome, Joel, to Institutional Advancement!

We’ll miss you in Admissions Joel – thank you for your service, support and leadership for over 20 years!

Interim Director of Admissions Named

Thank you, Matthew Mann ’08, for graciously accepting the position of interim director of admissions during this pivotal time while a search is underway. Matthew is an Averett alumnus having received his bachelor’s degree in 2008 and after graduation, Matthew worked in the golf industry, youth development and marketing, and returned to Averett in 2012. For the past 10 years, Matthew has taken on progressive responsibility and leadership roles, most recently serving as the associate director of admissions working with transfer students and as the campus legislative representative garnering significant success leading the Virginia Tuition Assistance Grant (VTAG) Campaign to support state funding for VTAG through soliciting students, faculty, staff, and alumni to reach out to the governor or state legislators.

Matthew has proven himself an outstanding colleague throughout the university and we appreciate his leadership. Matthew can be reached at 434-791-5603 , mmann@averett.edu . Please join us in congratulating Matthew and wishing him much success in this role.

Goodbye, Chaplain Skylar Daniel

To my Averett Family,

With a heart that is both very sad and very grateful, I want to share with you that God has called me to serve as Pastor of Manly Memorial Baptist Church in Lexington, Va. My family and I will be moving this June to join that congregation and community, and I will be resigning as University Chaplain, here at Averett.

In the meantime, I will continue to serve as a chaplain to you and to our students through May, reaching out in times of hardship and leading our students’ spiritual communities. Further, I will be working diligently and collaboratively to ensure that pastoral care and spiritual life will continue stronger than ever in the days following my departure.

Averett University and its administration, faculty and staff have been so very good to me in my seven years of service here. Averett entrusted me with leadership at a young age and empowered me to build and create something meaningful and unique for our community. Many of you were so gracious to allow me to step into your life in some very painful and disorienting times. I am so grateful for that trust that you gave and the sacred space we shared together.

Our family loves Danville, our church, and Averett with all our hearts. As exciting as our next chapter is, we still feel like God is dragging us away! Thank you so much for all the love you have given to me and my family along the way. I assure you that Averett University will have a big cheerleader and ally in Lexington, Va.

Ryan Taube Farewell Celebration

The Center for Community Engagement and Career Competitiveness’ Coordinator of Career Competitiveness Ryan Taube is leaving us after over two years with the CCECC and will be sorely missed! He has accepted a position with Winston-Salem State University as the internship coordinator. While his official last day is Monday, May 9, we are hosting a celebration at the CCECC this Friday, April 29, from 2-3:30 p.m. Please stop by for refreshments and to wish him well.

Thank You, Averett Family

My nephew, Morgan Hall, was a huge fan of Averett football. I wanted to thank everyone for all the support over the last couple of weeks. Thank you so much for all the flowers, cards and loving words. He will be missed greatly but we know he is in a better place.

– Sandy Isom

De-Stress Fest

Join us Wednesday, April 27, from 1-2:30 p.m. for games on the front lawn, pizza, a tour of 419 West Main and more! Click the flyer for more details. Looking forward to seeing you there!

Watch Party for Entrepreneurship Pitch

Students participating in Averett’s Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation will be making a business plan pitch Wednesday, April 27, at 3 p.m. in South Boston. The pitch is part of the RISE Collaborative Collegiate Business Plan Competition Pitch Day. The winner will receive $10,000. Click here to join the watch party.

Late Night Breakfast – Last Call for Volunteers

Averett family, Late Night Breakfast will be held on Wednesday, April 27, at 10 p.m. in the dining hall. If you are interested in volunteering please email Nate Lake, as well as any questions you might have. Even if you are unable to volunteer and want to stop by to see students, please do!

Spring 2022 Averett Dining Survey

The Averett Dining Hall wants to hear from you!

Click here to take a survey and tell us how we’re doing. Your feedback helps us understand how we’re doing. Hurry! The survey is available until Thursday, April 28.

Your voice counts!

Final Cougar Connection Edition Next Week

The final Cougar Connection edition for the spring 2022 semester will be published Monday, May 2. Please make any submissions for the final edition by Wednesday, April 27. For any questions, please email Matt Bell, marketing and communications specialist.

Cougar Connection returns in August.

Employee Recognition Ceremony

As preparations continue for the Faculty and Staff Service Awards and Retiree Appreciation Luncheon, we ask that you respond to the Punchbowl invitation in order for us to give an accurate count to chef by Friday, April 29.

The event will be held Thursday, May 5, at noon. We look forward to seeing you at the end of year celebration. The program is listed here for your reference.

Questions? Contact Kathie Tune by email or call 434-791-7106.

Senior Celebration to be Held

The Office of Institutional Advancement will be celebrating seniors with a cookout Friday, May 6, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. (prior to graduation rehearsal) at the E. Stuart James Grant North Campus. Seniors wishing to have lunch are asked to call or email Donna Gourley at 434-791-5678 or dgourley@averett.edu.

We look forward to them joining us and welcoming them into the Averett Alumni Association.

Speaker Announced for Commencement

Emmanuel “Manny” Ohonme, the co-founder, president and CEO of Samaritan’s Feet International, will speak to graduates at Averett University’s Spring Commencement ceremony Saturday, May 7. The 10 a.m. ceremony will be held on Daly Field at Frank R. Campbell Stadium at Averett’s E. Stuart James Grant North Campus, 707 Mt. Cross Rd. in Danville.

The University will graduate almost 200 students between the traditional programs and Averett Online this commencement. More than 35% of the graduates completed their degrees through Averett Online. A total of nine are veterans, and nine countries are represented including the countries of Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, Finland, France, Netherlands, Norway, Russia and Sweden. The age range of graduates is 21 to 63.

Commencement, Rehearsal Information

Inclement Weather

In the event of inclement weather the event will be moved to the gym at E. Stuart James Grant North Campus. The inside event will follow the same schedule as the outdoor event. Graduates will be notified of the change two days before the ceremony. Students will be notified by AU email of any changes.

Tickets

Graduates will receive up to eight tickets to distribute out to guests. Please know that if we were to experience significant changes in infections rates of COVID-19 on our campus or in our community, the number of tickets each graduate will receive is subject to change. Graduates will receive an email if there is a change in the amount of tickets.

Virtual Viewing of Graduation

The webcast will begin 15 minutes before the graduation ceremony for those who cannot attend the ceremony in person. The webcast will begin 15 minutes before graduation.

Friday, May 6 – Outdoor rehearsal will be held on the Daly Field at Frank R. Campbell Stadium at 2 p.m. Graduates will enter through the back entrance of the Grant Center where there will be a registration table in the lobby of the Carrington Academic Center. Each graduate will be required to check in before lining up. Graduates will receive an email with a timeslot to arrive. Graduates should not arrive earlier or later than their assigned timeslot. All graduates must be checked in by 1:45 p.m. Please bring your graduation regalia to make sure that you have the correct gown and hood. Please note that the associate’s degree students do not have a hood with their regalia. Students are required to attend rehearsal. Graduates receive their tickets for the guests at rehearsal. If you do not attend you will not be able to pick up your tickets. In the event that you cannot attend rehearsal due to extenuating circumstances, please contact Katie Johnston, coordinator of enrollment services at kjohnston@averett.edu.

Saturday, May 7 – The commencement ceremony will be held on Daly Field at Frank R. Campbell Stadium at 10 a.m., weather permitting. Graduates will enter through the back entrance of the Grant Center where there will be a registration table in the lobby of the Carrington Academic Center. Each graduate will be required to check in before lining up. Graduates will have assigned timeslots. Graduates should not arrive earlier or later then their assigned timeslots to get checked in. All graduates will be checked-in by 9:15 a.m. The graduation ceremony will begin promptly at 10 a.m. If you find that you are unable to attend, please notify Katie Johnston immediately.

Gates will be locked at 9:45 a.m. for the processional. The gates will be unlocked after the introduction and opening prayer. If your family has not entered the gates by 9:45 a.m., they will have to wait to be seated.

Faculty and Staff Talents Needed: Coffeehouse Lecture Series

The Arts@Averett committee is working on the 2022-2023 series, and we need your help. The Coffeehouse Lecture Series is returning, and this is an opportunity to showcase the many talents of our amazing employees.

Have a fun talent or interest you’d like to share with others? Please contact Dr. Peggy Wright at pwright@averett.edu.

Summer Fridays Reminder!

Averett is pleased to announce that our Summer Fridays schedule will begin on Friday, May 13, and end Friday, July 29 (that’s the last one for the summer). Regular Friday work hours will resume on Friday, Aug. 5. As has been the tradition and calendar protocol, there are Fridays that will not be half days as they are Registration, Orientation and Readiness (ROAR) days for the University. Those dates are June 10 and July 22.

During the summer schedule, Friday workday hours will be from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with no additional lunch break. Regular Monday through Thursday work hours continue during the summer.

Please note that during the summer schedule some offices still require coverage on Friday afternoons. Those requirements are determined by respective vice presidents and directors. In such cases, alternative arrangements can be made to ensure that everyone is able to enjoy this extra time off. Please check with your supervisor if you have any questions.

Enjoy your summer.

Questions? Feel free to contact HR Director Kathie Tune at 434.791.7106 or by email

Book Rental Return Reminder

Students with book rentals will need to return them by Monday, May 16.

More information about rental returns can be accessed by clicking here.

Summer Semester Course Materials

Averett’s summer semester for traditional and online students begins Wednesday, May 18.

Unlike the fall and spring semesters, the All Access Program is not offered during the summer. Students will need to purchase their books individually from the bookstore. If you are unable to purchase these course materials in person, you can order and have them shipped to you by using this link.

If you have any questions about obtaining your course materials for the summer semester, please contact the bookstore at 434-791-5640.

Averett Athletics 2022 Cougar Golf Classic Tournament

Averett University Athletics is excited to announce that we will be hosting the annual Cougar Golf Classic on Friday, June 17, at the Goodyear Golf Course, with a rain date of the following Wednesday. Lunch and range balls will be provided along with cash prizes will be awarded. Participants in the golf tournament will also receive a special gift for each member of their foursome. For more information or to register use the attached form or contact Drew Bailey by email or call 434-79- 5700.

For all of those WHO DO NOT GOLF, we have added an event for you! Introducing Averett’s 19th hole at the Cougar Golf Classic! For the first time ever non-golfers can attend the event from 1-6 p.m. to participate in lawn games, music and fellowship for only $25. Food, beverages and an amazing time are included with 19th hole registration! To register please contact Drew Bailey at by email or 434-791-5700.

Summer/Fall 2022 Registration

Advising for summer 2022 and fall 2022 classes continues. Students not yet registered should make appointments with their advisors to set up a schedule to avoid a late fee.

Summer classes are a great way to get ahead or stay on track for graduation! Check out the summer 2022 courses in PC-Self Service.

April, June and July summer registration days are approaching quickly. Students should make sure they register for classes before these events so that they don’t miss out on the classes.

Before calling or emailing their advisor, students should create a tentative schedule by referring to their official evaluation to determine specific courses for which to register during the upcoming terms. Once in contact with their advisor, students may put their selections in their cart and submit them for advisor approval. A quick tutorial video on registering for classes can be found here.

If you need assistance, contact Averett Central at 434-791-5600.

Averett Equestrian IDA Team Results

Averett University Equestrian’s IDA team placed 10th as a team this weekend in Lexington, Va.

Congratulations to our riders! Below are our team riders and placings.

Elizaveta Anikeeva: 7th

Annie Morgan: 7th

Breanna Gemmell: 7th

Elizabeth Arquiett: 11th

Congratulations ladies on such a wonderful year and good luck to our seniors, Elizaveta Anikeeva, Elizabeth Arquiett and DSE competitor Mia Hughes on their future endeavors!

Professional Development Initiative Update

Over the last year, Staff Council has worked hard with our partners, the CCECC and DEI Taskforce, to provide a professional development series for the 2021-2022 academic year. We have wrapped up the events for the year and wanted to take the time to thank all of the presenters, and the faculty and staff that participated in these events.

We hope you are excited for what is to come, as we are planning a full docket of wonderful sessions for the 2022-2023 academic year. We cannot wait to see you all!

Please be on the lookout in CoffeeBreak for updates regarding these future events.