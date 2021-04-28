Averett CoffeeBreak 4-28-21

Posted on April 28th, 2021 by Matt Bell

COVID-19 Discussion with Kathie Tune

Stop in the Zoom room to chat with Kathie today, April 28, at 4 p.m. for a COVID-19 discussion. Click here to register now. For any immediate questions or concerns, contact Kathie Tune at 434-791-7106 or by email.

COVID-19 Vaccine FAQs

As you consider becoming vaccinated, please read the following FAQs to address some of the most common questions and misconceptions about the vaccine. Click here for COVID-19 Vaccine FAQs.

Meet & Greet: Vice President of Student Engagement and Senior Student Experience Officer Finalists

We are excited to share that four finalists for the position of vice president for student engagement and senior student experience officer will be on campus for interviews April 29 – May 11. There will be a “meet and greet” open session for faculty and staff. The session will begin with brief remarks by the candidate followed by an open time for Q&A. The meet and greet will be held in the multipurpose room with each candidate as follows:

Dr. Hassel Andre Morrison – Thursday, April 29, 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Dr. Morrison currently serves as vice president for student life at St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minn. He oversees areas like the dean of students and the student union, campus recreation, health services and the wellness center, counseling services, parking and transportation, public safety, housing and residence life, student activities, retention, equity and inclusion, and other special programs.

Dr. Elizabeth Lambert – Monday, May 3, 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Dr. Lambert is currently the vice president of enrollment management and campus life at Elmira College in Elmira, N.Y. She oversees all undergraduate, graduate and non-credit enrollment and student experience areas including student success and retention, student conduct, residence life, counseling, campus safety, the health center, campus compliance (Title IX), campus engagement, admissions, and financial aid.

Dr. Billy Wooten – Wednesday, May 5, 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Dr. Wooten is currently the executive director of Averett’s Center for Community Engagement and Career Competitiveness. He works with 200+ for-profit and non-profit community partners and 65+ teaching faculty on project development, advising, course development, and professional development. The CCECC is the hub for community engagement, service-learning and career competitiveness initiatives at Averett, local community colleges and local PreK-12 schools.

Dr. Venita Mitchell – Tuesday, May 11, 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Dr. Mitchell is currently the vice president and dean of student life at William Woods University in Fulton, Mo. She oversees the student life program, to include athletics, student involvement, fraternity and sorority life, residential life, student conduct, counseling and health services, diversity and inclusion, campus safety, orientation, career services, study abroad, and Center for Ethics and Global Studies.

This is a wonderful way for the finalists to experience the people of Averett and for our campus community to get acquainted with them. If you would like to review each candidate’s resume, please let Cyndie Basinger know. I am hopeful that many of you will be able to attend the open session, and welcome you to email me with your impression of each candidate using this candidate comment sheet.

Thank you in advance for your participation in this very important process, and thank you to the search committee – led by Dr. Carly Pearce and includes Ms. Emma Olsson, Ms. Holly Kilby, Dr. Jenny Wagstaff, Dr. Marc Muneal, Dr. Melanie Lewis, and Ms. Tia Yancey – who have done such great work to bring these wonderful candidates to our campus.

Essay by Dr. Muneal Appears in Edited Collection

An essay by Dr. Marc Muneal, “Paula Deen and Fanny Cradock: The Parallel Declines of Two Grandes Dames of Television Cookery,” appears in a new publication from McFarland, “The Food Network Recipe: Essays on Cooking, Celebrity, and Competition.” Check out the book by clicking here.

A few notes for the Faculty, Staff, Retiree Appreciation Celebration

Please remember to RSVP by Friday, April 30, to the Punchbowl Invitation or simply email Kathie Tune, ktune@averett.edu to be added to the list of attendees.

Join your friends and colleagues as they are recognized for their achievements and years of service. This year we will be recognizing 2020 and 2021 retirees and service award recipients.

Here’s a sneak peek at the program, our list of retirees and those who have reached their Years of Service Milestones.

Our retirees will have reserved seats at the front of the stage. If you are listed on the program as a Service Year Milestone recipient, please sit in the front rows of chairs in order to have a better opportunity to come up to receive your pin or your years of service gift or pin from Dr. Franks without having to run through the maze of chairs.

Please plan to stay a few minutes at the conclusion of the program in order for Travis Dix and Matt Bell to arrange for pictures with your colleagues and Dr. Franks.

We recommend wearing comfortable shoes and avoid wearing high heels. Call or email Kathie Tune at 434-791-7106 with any questions.

Hoping to see you at the program next week!

Save the Date: Marketplace Exchange Team Medicare Meeting

Back by popular demand, the Medicare team from the Marketplace Exchange will be available for a virtual Zoom meeting Tuesday, May 11, from 3-4 p.m. for anyone interested in learning more about Medicare enrollment. The team will provide a short presentation on several Medicare topics and then will allow ample time for a Q&A session.

Stay tuned for additional information in a few weeks. Contact Kathie Tune for additional information by email or phone 434-791-7106.

Summer Fridays Return, Holiday Schedule Announced

We are pleased to announce the 2021-2022 University Holiday Calendar for your reference, planning and enjoyment.

Independence Day: Monday, July 5

Labor Day: Monday, Sept. 6

Thanksgiving: Thursday, Nov. 25 and Friday, Nov. 26

Holiday Break: Monday, Dec. 20-Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022 – The University will resume normal business hours on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day: Monday, Jan. 17

Good Friday: Friday, April 15

Memorial Day: Monday, May 30

Also, our Summer Fridays schedule will begin on Friday, May 14, and end on Friday, July 30. Regular Friday work hours will resume on Friday, Aug. 6. We have three Fridays that will be excluded, as they are Summer Orientation/Registration days: May 21, June 25 and July 23.

During the summer schedule, Friday workdays will be from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (with no additional lunch break). Regular work hours continue during the summer on Mondays through Thursdays.

Please note that during the summer schedule, some offices still require coverage on Friday afternoons. Those requirements are determined by respective vice presidents and directors. In such cases, alternative arrangements can be made to ensure that everyone is able to enjoy this extra time off. Please check with your supervisor if you have any questions, or feel free to contact Chief Human Resources Officer Kathie Tune at 434-791-7106 or by email.

University Book Club: New Location, Time

On Thursday, May 20, the Averett University Book Club will meet socially distanced and in person with a new time. For the warmer months, our new location will be the Averett Bookstore porch at 5 p.m. There are some chairs but you may feel comfortable bringing your own. Also, please wear your mask! No books assigned. We share what we are reading!

We meet for approximately one hour. The book club is open to Averett students, staff, faculty, retirees and alumni. If you have questions, please feel free to email Penny Hudson, Linda Lemery or Liz Cervantes.

Derck & Edson Cougar Golf Classic

Do you golf, or do you just like being outside and enjoying friends and coworkers? Join us for the 2021 Derck & Edson Cougar Golf Classic on Friday, June 11. Tee times throughout the day. See the flyer for registration information.

Thanks to All Who Participated in the Staff Council Virtual Scavenger Hunt!

Staff Council would like to thank everyone who participated in the virtual scavenger hunt. We loved seeing what you all came up with for answers to the riddles! We will show off everyone’s photos at the May Staff Meeting.

The three winners are Hannah Glass, Dan Hayes and Buddy Rawley. They will each receive a gift card to a Cougar Nation Discount Program participant of their choice.

If you have any ideas on what else you would love to see Staff Council introduce next or any feedback, please feel free to send an email to staffcouncil@averett.edu.

Internship with Caswell Family Medical Center

Averett family, do you know of a student looking for an internship in accounting? The Caswell Family Medical Center in Yanceyville, N.C. is currently recruiting a part-time, temporary accounting assistant. The position would be ideal for a summer internship. The position will provide general accounting and administrative support to the finance department. Duties and responsibilities include:

-Perform bank account reconciliation;

-Support annual financial audit process;

-Process financial-related transactions (e.g. purchase orders, invoices, etc.) on a timely basis;

-Work closely with other departmental staff to ensure invoices are processed properly and on a timely manner;

-Perform various data entry;

-May be required to make bank deposits and pick up mail from the post office; and

-Perform other duties as assigned.

The accounting assistant would work 15-20 hours per week, Monday through Friday, and will be paid $15 an hour.

Qualifications: Associate’s degree (or higher) in accounting, finance, business administration or related field; or an equivalent combination of education and/or experience that demonstrates knowledge and understanding of generally accepted accounting principles and practices preferred. A minimum of two years relevant experience in a financial/accounting function preferred. Must be proficient in Microsoft Excel.

Stipend-Supported Internships Now Available

The CCECC has partnered with SOVAH Health and the Brittano Group to offer three stipend-supported internships. The application process is competitive and deadlines are listed below. Interested students should click on the link or follow the QR code to apply. Students with questions should contact Angie McAdams by email.

Brittano Group – application deadline Saturday, May 1

SOVAH Health – application deadline Tuesday, June 1