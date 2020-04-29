Averett CoffeeBreak 4-29-2020

Posted on April 29th, 2020 by Matt Bell

A Letter of Thanks from the Board of Trustees

Averett Faculty, Staff and Administration,

We often talk about being an Averett Family and in challenging times, you all have demonstrated what a strong family we are. We are aware of some of the work you have done to keep Averett operating during this time, but there is no way we can know about all the phone calls, emails and other ways you have reached out to support our students and their families during this time. Thank you for the daily commitments you are making on behalf of the Averett Family.

We are also aware of the disruption this has caused to you and your families’ lives, and we are praying that you are doing well as you go through this time. We appreciate the sense of grief, uncertainty and stress that this crisis has caused for everyone. Yet, in the midst of all of the challenges, you have kept Averett focused on our core mission of being a catalyst for positive change.

We, the Board of Trustees, thank you for your incredible efforts and for your never-ending support of Averett. We applaud you and are so grateful for all you have done, are doing, and will continue to do as we get through this situation.

Sincerely,

Optional Virtual Visit with Dr. Franks

Please feel free to join me by Zoom on one of the following Fridays: May 1, May 8 or May 15, from 11 a.m. to noon, if you would like to connect, have questions or want to visit with your colleagues. This optional time can’t make up for our informal visits in the hallways or at games or events, but it is one way we can try to keep in touch.

The Zoom info is below for those who would like to join. Email Cyndie Basinger at cbasinger@averett.edu for questions.

Dial-in number (US): +13126266799,,98988561130# or +16465588656,,98988561130#

Meeting ID: 989 8856 1130

Join online: https://averett.zoom.us/j/98988561130

Warmly,

Tiffany

Virtual Career Fair

Averett University is pleased to provide our students, upcoming graduates and alumni a Virtual Career Fair on Wednesday, May 27, from 1-3 p.m. Please encourage students to register for the fair by Tuesday, May 26. Students with questions should email Angie McAdams or Ryan Taube.

Summer Fridays Schedule Announced

Averett is pleased to announce that our Summer Fridays schedule will begin on Friday, May 8, and end after Friday, July 31. Regular Friday work hours will resume on Friday, Aug. 7. As with last year, we have three Fridays that will not be half-days as they are Summer Orientation days: May 29, June 26 and July 24.

During the summer schedule, Friday workdays will be from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (with no additional lunch break). Regular work hours continue during the summer on Mondays through Thursdays.

Please note that during the summer schedule, some offices still require coverage on Friday afternoons. Those requirements are determined by respective vice presidents and directors. In such cases, alternative arrangements can be made to ensure that everyone is able to enjoy this extra time off. Please check with your supervisor if you have any questions.

Enjoy your summer. Questions? Feel free to contact Kathie Tune, director of HR, at 434-791-7106 or ktune@averett.edu.

Summer School Online

Averett University will again be offering Summer School courses and has moved all courses online in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. A variety of courses will be offered with many introductory courses as well as some upper-level courses.

Click here for a list of available courses during the summer sessions. For more information, follow this link.

URW Cougar Golf Classic: NEW DATE

Grab your clubs and join us on the links at Goodyear Golf Course on July 17, 2020, at 9 a.m.!

Boys and Girls Clubs Needs

The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Danville Area has asked us for any assistance we can provide for the 200 students they serve every two weeks. They are in need of coloring books, other engagement activities, pencils, pens, notebooks, Nutri-Grain bars, etc. The CCECC will gladly serve as the hub to get materials to them. If you leave them near the door at the CCECC, we will collect them and get things organized. Thanks for your help.

A big thank you to Averett faculty and staff who have already donated items. Together, we were able to create activity packets in Averett drawstring bags filled with art supplies and Nutri-Grain bars for 200 kids in the Dan River Region. Even in times of crisis, Averett stands strong and committed to helping our community.

Averett Seminar Abroad: Intersections of Global and Local

We are so excited to announce that the Inaugural Averett Seminar Abroad will be…Comparative Education & Society with Dr. Aimee Brenner in Dublin!

All majors are welcome. Funding information will be available in the fall.

Global Experience: Students will participate in a two-week experiential seminar abroad. Educational and cultural site visits will provide historical understanding of this global city. Through expert guest lectures and interaction with local schools and community organizations, students will gain an in-depth understanding of the diverse immigrant populations from around world; participants are encouraged to examine how these cultural intersections affect society, economics and education.

Local impact: Upon return, students will connect their Irish-based experience back to the Dan River region. Participants will develop and carry out an action plan for an interdisciplinary project, constructively comparing patterns of immigration and educational systems across borders. Follow this link for more information.

Contact Dr. Catherine Clark for more information!

Resource Flyer on COVID-19

A COVID-19 resource flyer has been made available to us from the Marsh & McLennan Agency (MMA), which serves as a benefits resource for the University. The agency has compiled a list of resources for our information and guidance from trusted sources about the current pandemic. To view the flyer, click here. Feel free to contact Kathie Tune for additional information at ktune@averett.edu.

April is Financial Literacy Month

Tom Siebers, one of our financial advisors at Millennium Advisory Services (MAS), wanted to send Averett faculty and staff a couple of reminders. April is Financial Literacy month, as you will see from the flyer MAS has provided.

Also, as a reminder to all employees concerned about the recent stock market volatility, Millennium Advisory Services is available to speak individually with all interested employees who have questions about discussing changes in the financial markets, the CARES Act and your retirement plan, going through Millennium’s financial planning process offered to all employees, and retaining Millennium for professional fee-based investment management of their retirement plan account(s).

If you would like to schedule an appointment to discuss your retirement account or go through Millennium’s financial planning process, please contact Millennium’s Scheduling Team at 877-435-2489 (option 1), or via email at schedule@mcmva.com. Or, contact Tom at his Richmond office.

All employees are offered the opportunity to meet privately with an advisor to go through Millennium’s financial planning process and receive a personalized financial plan. This goal-based financial planning process is intended to help provide guidance on issues such as how your retirement account should be invested, how much you should be saving for retirement, and whether you are on track to reach your personal retirement goals.

Spouses/significant others are encouraged to participate as well!

