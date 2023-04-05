Averett CoffeeBreak 4-5-2023

Posted on April 5th, 2023 by Cassie Jones

CoffeeBreak is an e-newsletter distributed to Averett faculty and staff to keep them up-to-date on campus activities and information.

Welcome Back Mary Sullivan!

In preparation for Cyndie Basinger’s retirement on June, I am delighted to share that Mary Sullivan will be returning to Averett University as executive assistant to the President. Her first day in the office will be Monday, May 22.

Many of you remember Mary from her time as executive assistant in the VPAA’s office. After leaving Averett, she became special assistant to the Provost at Elon University and most recently served as human resources communication and project assistant at Elon. Mary received her Bachelor of Arts in history from Adelphi University and has earned multiple certifications including Paralegal, Society for Human Resource Management, Diversity and Inclusion, and Business Communication.

Please help me welcome Mary back to the Averett family! Her email will be [email protected] and phone will be ext. 15671.

Warmly, Tiffany

Nominate Outstanding Faculty and Staff

Nominations for the Outstanding Faculty and Staff Awards are currently being accepted and must be submitted by Friday, April 21, at 4:30 p.m. Attached here are forms that list the criteria each nominee must meet to be eligible for nomination.

Please note, you can nominate one faculty member and one staff member. Once the criteria has been reviewed, please use this link for the nomination form that will be submitted to the nominations committee. If there are any issues accessing this form please email [email protected]

Emergency Response Updates

Members of the Averett Emergency Response Team have been hard at work reviewing all emergency response plans for the campus community. This process takes into consideration dozens of possible emergency scenarios on a college campus – everything from various forms of inclement weather, to facilities emergencies, to active shooter scenarios, and everything in between – and breaks down the University’s response efforts and key players to addressing each situation.

Upon completion of the updated manual, the team will work with regional and state emergency management agencies, law enforcement departments and disaster response partners to undergo a number of trainings for the team, and is exploring opportunities for students, faculty and staff to undergo some awareness training, as well. We will share opportunities for learning and training as they become available.

As a reminder, the University’s emergency procedures for a variety of situations can be found here. Please review these and remind your colleagues and students to stay abreast of these. Don’t forget to follow Averett’s LiveSafe communications. To reach Campus Safety and Security, call (434) 791-5888, or for urgent safety concerns, call 911 to reach the Danville Police Department.

1859 Coffeehouse Lecture Series: “Hardwired for Music”

Dr. Anne Lewis, department chair and professor of Music, has a personal mission as a music educator to share engaging stories through music. What is music, really? How does it speak to each of us directly in a language beyond mere words? This session explores how humans are “hardwired” to respond to music from a cellular sound level to holistic healing.

Join us for the final presentation of the [email protected] 1859 Coffeehouse Lecture Series on today, April 5, at 7 p.m. in the MPR. All students, faculty, staff and community members are invited.

Professional Development: Mitigating Microaggressions

Interested in helping ensure each and every student feels a sense of belonging — in class and campus-wide?

Averett faculty and staff are eligible to attend this webinar on Tuesday, April 11, at 2 p.m., designed to provide practical approaches to help faculty, staff and students identify and mitigate microaggressions among students and each other. Advance registration is required, click the flier for details.

Lunch & Learn for Averett Trustees with Students, Faculty and Staff

Please join us on Thursday, April 13, in the Cougar Den for lunch from 11:50 a.m. to 12:40 p.m. Lunch is on us!

The Board of Trustees will be on campus for their annual Board meeting, and they will be enjoying lunch in the Cougar Den for informal time with students, faculty and staff. This is a great networking opportunity for students, and for you to introduce yourself and have informative interaction time with Averett’s Trustees. When you arrive to the Cougar Den, please let them know you are there to have lunch with the Board of Trustees. You will see table numbers on the tables that Board members will be asked to sit. We look forward to seeing you then!

Sincerely,

President’s Office

Graduation Regalia Deadline

Wednesday, April 12, is the last date to order graduation regalia for the Saturday, May 6, commencement ceremony. Please encouraging your graduating seniors to visit www.averett.shopoakhalli.com to place their orders. Graduates should order their caps, gowns, hoods and tassels in order to walk the day of the ceremony.

Dr. Andrew Canady to Present in Blount Library

Dr. Andrew Canady, associate professor of history, has rescheduled his presentation entitled, “Robert Russa Moton High School (Farmville, VA) and the Civil Rights Movement.”

The presentation will be given on Thursday, April 13, from 4:45-5:45 p.m. All students, faculty, staff and community members are invited to hear Dr. Canady discuss student activism at the Moton High School in the early 1950s, and the school’s relationship to the Brown v. Board of Education Supreme Court decision of 1954, which ruled segregated schools were unconstitutional. Light refreshments will be available.

Averett Student Spring Art Exhibition

The Art Department would like to announce the Averett Spring Art Exhibition at the Blount Library and would like to invite the Averett community and the public to attend the exhibition running through Wednesday, April 12.

The “Deep Enders,” painting and advanced painting students, have worked hard this semester on: landscapes; abstract compositions; using five art elements as inspiration; watercolor portrait studies; Art Journal Color Theory experiences and acrylic figure studies. If you look closely, you will find small key elements of everyday objects embedded in the acrylic paintings that identify the work as postmodern. Sculpture 3D students worked on wire and plaster constructions and basic color and design work created element and principle of art design cards that will be featured in hand-built portfolio covers and/or displayed as books using Japanese stitching, ring binders and Coptic bookbinding stitching.

Participating painting students for Art 323 and ART223 include: Jamar Latrell’s Christian; Kalie Andra Fleming; Amoré Mercedes Kirkland; Ryker Stone Permann; Sam Kushner; Larry Wilburn; Christopher Warren Maxey; and Emma Lynn Nash. Participating students in basic color and design for ART120 are: Davis Jennings Fowlkes and Hai Siu. Participating students in 3-Design (Sculpture) for ART130 are: Kalie Andra Fleming; Emma Lynn Nash; Luke Moschler; and Nathan Talley. Also included for sculpture is the work of Art History student Alesia Duncombe, who made a small-scale constructed model of the Pisa Duomo.

We are also celebrating Women’s History Month in March 2023, and will have the following art history books out for you to peruse:

“Artemisia” by Letizia Treves – National Gallery Company Limited (London) 2020 (ISBN 1857096568)

“Frida Kahlo: Making Her Self Up” by Claire Wilcox / Circe Henestrosa – V & A Publishing (London) 2018 (ISBN 1851779604)

These titles were the accompanying catalogues to exhibitions on the artists held at the National Gallery and Victoria and Albert Museums in London, U.K. “Artemisia” provides insight into her artworks and painting technique whilst “Frida Kahlo: Making Her Self Up” focuses on many of the artist’s personal possessions including her native Mexican apparel which she wore to emphasize pride in her culture.

Bustard Award Applications are Open

For students who plan on attending graduate school in the fall, applications for the Elizabeth and James Bustard Distinguished Award for Graduate Study scholarship are open. Those interested in applying for this scholarship should email Debbie Pike at [email protected] for an application.

The deadline for applications is Monday, April 17, at noon.

Mary B. Blount Library Celebrates National Poetry Month

All students, faculty, staff and community members are invited to the library to celebrate National Poetry Month. The theme for April 2023 is “…we were all meant for something.” Come and see the book displays, including “spine poems” constructed by library staff and work-study students; pick out a “pocket poem,” and add the title(s) of your favorite poem(s) to our poster boards.

A poetry event will take place in the library on Wednesday, April 19. Look for more details soon! The archives display features poems and images from Averett’s student arts journal, “The Ember.” Back issues of “The Ember” are available to read and to keep!

Late Night Breakfast Volunteers Needed

The end of the school year is right around the corner and it’s time for Late Night Breakfast! As always, we will need your help on Wednesday, April 26, from 10 p.m. to midnight, to give our students a little study break from exams in the Cougar Den. If you wish to volunteer, email [email protected]

RSVP for the Faculty, Staff & Retiree Celebration

The Faculty/Staff/Retiree Appreciation program will take place on Thursday, May 4, from Noon to 1:15 p.m. at the Cougar Den. Please RSVP to the Punchbowl invite.

A buffet lunch is included in the event. We will be recognizing our milestone employees and retirees, announcing special awards and recognitions, and thanking all of you for your commitment to Averett and higher education. Hope to see you at the event! Email Kathie Tune with any questions or for more information at [email protected] or by calling 434.791.7106.

Volunteers Needed for Commencement

We need volunteers to hand out programs, take up tickets and help guests with questions for commencement on Saturday, May 6.

If you can help, please reach out to Debbie Pike at [email protected] and let her know you’re available.

Virtual Book Club

Join the Averett Alumni Association as we enjoy books, lively discussion and Cougar fellowship on Tuesday, May 16, at 6 p.m.. The spring selection is “Black Hearts and White Minds” by Mitch Margo. Mitch was a dear friend to Charles Harris. Please see below for additional information.

Furniture Update

Our Facilities team no longer has any office furniture except office desk rolling chairs. If you are in need of office furniture, please speak to your supervisor.

And, We’re Off!

Our warm up round is over and round 1 officially starts today for the Invitational Step Challenge! https://www.webmdhealth.com/VPC/

If you need assistance connecting your device to your wellness app to track your steps, contact Victor at [email protected]. Of course, you can always use the manual option.

Good luck everyone!