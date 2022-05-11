Averett CoffeeBreak 5-11-22

Posted on May 11th, 2022 by Matt Bell

CoffeeBreak is an e-newsletter distributed to Averett faculty and staff to keep them up-to-date on campus activities and information. Please send information you would like included in CoffeeBreak via this form. For the next CoffeeBreak, please submit by Friday, May 13, for a Wednesday, May 18, publication.

New Staff Member in Registrar’s Office

Please join us in welcoming Kriston Clayton ’15 to the Registrar’s Office. Kriston joined us as a records specialist in April. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree in biomedical science from Averett. Kriston enjoys spending time with her husband Josh, her daughter, Kacie and their shih tzu, Ramsey. She also likes to read in her spare time. Kriston is excited to return to the Averett community. Please stop by and meet her in Main 118.

Health Services Recognizes Tammi Devlin for National Nurses Week

Averett Health Services wishes to recognize Director Tammi Devlin BSN, RN in honor of National Nurses Week. Tammi joined Averett to launch the Health Services program on campus. She has been an important resource to students, faculty and staff on campus by being available for any issue or illness they endure. In under a year, she has managed and handled 265 COVID positive cases, performed 312 COVID-19 tests, carried out 517 assessments during in-office visits, obtained and filed 758 student health forms and immunization records, and recorded 1,152 COVID vaccination statuses for all students, faculty and staff on campus.

Tree Services this Week

Please be aware of some tree maintenance that will affect parking and traffic flow on Main Campus this week.

Woodland Drive will be blocked off today and a portion of the sidewalk in front of Main Hall will be blocked. Then on Thursday, the remainder of the Main Hall sidewalk toward Mountain View Road will be blocked, as well.

Thank you for your patience during this needed process.

Danville Hall IT Entranceway Unavailable for Several Weeks

The Danville Hall IT entranceway from Mountain View Avenue will be closed for several weeks. Repairs to a steam leak are taking place in the surrounding area, so the entranceway will be unavailable for some time.

Community and Justice in the 21st Century Speakers Forum

The Community and Justice in the 21st Century Speakers Forum returns Wednesday, May 18, at 6 p.m. via Zoom with a full lineup of guests. The topic is Credible Messengers: Youth Violence Prevention Outreach Strategies. To join, email Dr. James Hodgson.

Averett Athletics 2022 Cougar Golf Classic Tournament

Averett University Athletics is excited to announce that we will be hosting the annual Cougar Golf Classic on Friday, June 17, at the Goodyear Golf Course, with a rain date of the following Wednesday. Lunch and range balls will be provided along with cash prizes will be awarded. Participants in the golf tournament will also receive a special gift for each member of their foursome. For more information or to register use the attached form or contact Drew Bailey by email or call 434-79- 5700.

For all of those WHO DO NOT GOLF, we have added an event for you! Introducing Averett’s 19th hole at the Cougar Golf Classic! For the first time ever non-golfers can attend the event from 1-6 p.m. to participate in lawn games, music and fellowship for only $25. Food, beverages and an amazing time are included with 19th hole registration! To register please contact Drew Bailey at by email or 434-791-5700.

Moving Offices? Facilities Can Help!

For anyone moving offices during the summer months, the Averett Facilities team is here to help. Please fill out this form. For questions, contact Bren Taylor by email.

Averett Graduates Almost 200, Features Acclaimed Speaker

Averett University conferred the degrees of more than almost 200 graduates on Saturday, May 7, from its Grant Center on the E. Stuart James Grant North Campus.

Graduates and guests were fortunate to hear from commencement speaker Emmanuel “Manny” Ohonme, the co-founder, president and CEO of Samaritan’s Feet International. During the address – which he delivered in bare feet – he shared his story of growing up in Nigeria. Ohonme received his first pair of tennis shoes at the age of nine from a “Good Samaritan” visiting his country after a lucky game of basketball, a sport completely new to him on this particular day.

Click here to read more.

Averett Honors a Dozen Graduates Completing an Array of Nursing Education Milestones

The Averett University School of Nursing recognized its Class of 2022 nursing graduates at two ceremonies this morning, May 6, in Pritchett Auditorium at the Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Graduates completed nursing educational milestones at the baccalaureate, graduate and post-graduate levels.

Click here to read more.

Employee Recognition Ceremony Held

Averett University’s annual Faculty, Staff and Retiree Appreciation Celebration was held Thursday, May 5, in the Student Center.

The Outstanding Faculty Member award, presented by Vice President of Academic Affairs Dr. Timothy Fulop, was awarded to Professor of English Dr. Marc Muneal.

The Outstanding Staff Member award, presented by Averett Staff Council President Ashley Bowman, was awarded to University Registrar Kristi Gilliam.

Congratulations to you both! Read more by clicking here.