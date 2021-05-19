Averett CoffeeBreak 5-19-21

Posted on May 19th, 2021 by Matt Bell

CoffeeBreak is an e-newsletter distributed to Averett faculty and staff to keep them up-to-date on campus activities and information. Please send information you would like included in CoffeeBreak via this form. For the next CoffeeBreak, please submit by Friday, May 21, for a Wednesday, May 26, publication.

Campus Vaccination Clinic

On Friday, May 21, from 9 a.m. to noon, our Regional Vaccination Coalition will host a small, second-dose Moderna vaccine clinic at Averett in Pritchett Auditorium for those who received their first shot with us last month. Don’t forget your appointment time, which was previously scheduled.

We will also offer first doses of Moderna to anyone who wants it at Averett or the community, so please help us spread the word. Walk-ins are welcome for this, no appointment needed.

Community Vaccination Clinic for Anyone 12 and Older

With the approval of the two-dose Pfizer vaccine for adolescents, a clinic is set for Saturday, May 22, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Danville Mall Vaccine Center (former JC Penney space). This clinic is for anyone 12 and older. A parent or guardian will be required to sign a consent form for any patient under 18. Register in advance by clicking here. View the flyer by clicking here.

From the COVID Coordinating Team: Summer Health and Safety Guidelines

Summer Session is here and we are thankful the number of faculty, staff and students who have been vaccinated continues to grow, COVID related incidents are extremely low, and COVID related restrictions are beginning to be reduced by the Governor. We are pleased to announce the following updates:

Everyone in the Averett community is to continue to fill out your daily LiveSafe health questionnaire, maintain social distancing and keep your hands and workspaces clean.

For employees who are fully vaccinated, you may remove your face covering outdoors or when meeting with others indoors who are all fully vaccinated. During outdoor events and indoor gatherings, for which we are not certain that all attendees are fully vaccinated, everyone will still be required to wear face coverings.

Unvaccinated employees should continue to wear their face coverings when outdoors as well as indoors when in the presence of others.

Visitors, including those on campus tours and admissions visits, will be required to wear face coverings at all times.

Thank you all for maintaining vigilance regarding COVID-19 health protocols – you are helping keep our campus and one another safe!

COVID-19 Discussion with Kathie Tune

The recurring COVID-19 discussion with Kathie Tune is now being held on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. Click here to register in advance. For any immediate questions or concerns, contact Kathie Tune at 434-791-7106 or by email.

New Meeting and Event Coordinator Named

In early May, Lynsey Corriher agreed to serve as Averett’s meeting and event coordinator in addition to her current role as COVID Case Manager. Lynsey is an Averett alumna, having received her bachelor’s degree in 2018 and her graduate degree in 2020. Her previous experience includes work in Student Engagement, Student Success and COVID case management. Lynsey is also an avid photographer and a former member of Averett’s women’s volleyball team.

Lynsey, or LC as you may know her, is currently creating a dynamic and exciting new calendar and event management system in Microsoft Teams. We look forward to sharing her work with the Averett Family when it is ready to unveil.

Lynsey will work with Lynnette Lawson, director of meetings and events and executive assistant to Vice President, CFO and COO Don Aungst. Lynsey’s office is on the fourth floor of the Student Center and she can be reached at 791-5852 or lncorriher@averett.edu.

Reception for Dr. Giles

Please join us today, May 19, from 3:30-4:30 p.m. in the Main Hall parlor (2nd floor) for a farewell reception for Dr. Pamela Giles. Stop by and wish her well!

Averett to Host Morning Brew: Registration Deadline Today

On Thursday, May 20, Averett will be hosting the Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce’s Morning Brew. This virtual event begins at 8 a.m. You will have the opportunity to network with other businesses through Zoom breakout rooms as a part of this event. The deadline to register is today, May 19, by noon. Register now by either clicking here, calling (434) 836-6990 or by email.

Summer School Reminder for Faculty Members

As a final reminder, please take a moment to look through your advising folders and reach out to any students who may benefit from enrolling in a summer course. Sessions I and IV begin today and students have until Friday to add/drop from courses. Session II will begin Wednesday, June 30, and offers several courses as well. Without the email reminders, it is easy to not recognize when a schedule change has been submitted; so, please be sure to consistently check PC Self-Service for any pending authorizations to ensure students are registered for courses in a timely manner.

If you have any questions regarding summer school, please contact Stephanie Smith at spsmith@averett.edu.

Best,

Dr. Tim Fulop

University Book Club: New Location, Time

On Thursday, May 20, the Averett University Book Club will meet socially distanced and in person with a new time. For the warmer months, our new location will be the Averett Bookstore porch at 5 p.m. There are some chairs but you may feel comfortable bringing your own. Also, please wear your mask! No books assigned. We share what we are reading!

We meet for approximately one hour. The book club is open to Averett students, staff, faculty, retirees and alumni. If you have questions, please feel free to email Penny Hudson, Linda Lemery or Liz Cervantes.

Derck & Edson Cougar Golf Classic

Do you golf, or do you just like being outside and enjoying friends and coworkers? Join us for the 2021 Derck & Edson Cougar Golf Classic on Friday, June 11. Tee times throughout the day. See the flyer for registration information.

A Note of Thanks from God’s Storehouse

Averett family,

God’s Storehouse Director Karen Harris recently sent the University a note thanking us for donating 157 pounds of food in April.

Her note reads, “Thank you for helping us stock our shelves! Your kindness and generosity are helping us reach out to those in need. May God bless you!”

Sports Information Director Drew Wilson said SAAC collected and donated the items during the month of April. Thank you to all who helped make this meaningful outreach possible. If you missed that story, you can read it here.

Gratefully,

Dr. Tiffany M. Franks

New Hours for Financial Aid

The Financial Aid Office is now operating under new hours. Going forward, financial aid will operate Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For any questions, please email Carl Bradsher.

Millennium Advisory Services Presents: Understanding Roth vs. Pre-Tax Saving Options

This webinar will cover topics such as what is the difference between Roth vs. pre-tax contributions, current IRS contribution limits to retirement accounts, and things to consider when choosing between Roth or pre-tax contributions. Watch Video

You can also speak with a Financial Advisor from Millennium to help you evaluate contributing Roth vs. pre-tax and how this decision fits into planning for your retirement by using the scheduling link below.

Help is Available!

All participants can go through Millennium’s goal-based financial planning process and receive a personalized financial plan that helps answer questions like:

Should I be contributing Roth or pre-tax for retirement?

How much should I be saving to reach my retirement goals?

How should all my accounts be invested today to achieve my goals?

When can I retire?

How much money can I spend each year in retirement?

Schedule a Virtual Meeting

What does it look like to create a financial plan? Click here to view a 3-minute overview of Millennium’s financial planning process.

You can also reach Millennium’s Scheduling Team at schedule@mcmva.com or by phone at 877-435-2489 and select option 1.