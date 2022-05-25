Averett CoffeeBreak 5-25-22

Posted on May 25th, 2022 by Matt Bell

CoffeeBreak is an e-newsletter distributed to Averett faculty and staff to keep them up-to-date on campus activities and information. Please send information you would like included in CoffeeBreak via this form. For the next CoffeeBreak, please submit by Friday, May 27, for a Wednesday, June 1, publication.

Human Resources Welcomes Victor Hernandez

Kathie Tune and Pam Paynter in Human Resources wish to welcome Victor Hernandez ’22 to the team! In his new role, Victor will be a graduate assistant wellness coordinator in HR. Victor graduated this May with a degree in marketing management. His educational journey brought him to Averett by way of the football team. He is now pursuing an MBA with an HR concentration in the Averett Online program.

Victor loves the outdoors, Clemson football and good food. He also loves spending time with his friends, family and serving as a follower of Jesus Christ.

Look for information from the wellness coordinator this summer!

Staff Council Seeking Nominations

We need your help to find the next members of Staff Council!

To ensure a balanced representation of all University departments on Staff Council, the council members are categorized into four groups, with three members serving in each group, as shown here. (Please note, this year only individuals from Group A, C and D can be nominated.)

You are allowed to nominate any person from Group A, C and D who is a full-time employee of Averett University and is not classified as a faculty member or a member of President’s Council.

Please make sure your nominee(s) will be willing to serve as a member of Staff Council and is also committed to the three-year term if elected. You do not have to nominate one from each group. For example, your nominees may all come from the same department. You are welcome to nominate as many individuals as you would like. Direct any questions to staffcouncil@averett.edu.

Staff Council nominations for 2022-23 are due Wednesday, May 25. Click here for the form of the nomination.

Memorial Day Holiday

The University will be closed Monday, May 30, in observance of Memorial Day.

Health Services Update

Health Services will be closed for the months of June and July. Here are a few reminders.

If you are having symptoms, please do not come to work if possible. If you must come to the office, please be diligent with masking and distancing to prevent spreading your illness.

If you have a fever, you absolutely cannot report to work, you must be fever free for 24 hours without medications to return to work also.

Please do a rapid Covid test if you are having symptoms. If this test is negative and it has been less than 48 hours since your symptoms started, please do another one after having symptoms for 48 hours.

Please contact Tammi Devlin at 434-203-3781, or email tdevlin@averett.edu if you test positive at any time.

If you are exposed to Covid, monitor closely for symptoms. If you start symptoms, test for Covid. If you do not start with symptoms and want to test just to be sure, test on day 5-7 from exposure.

There are rapid tests outside of Health Services that anyone can take, they will be replenished while Health Services is not open.

You can also register to receive eight additional rapid home test by going here – Go to the USPS website now.

**If anyone receives calls regarding immunizations or health forms, please ask them to direct their questions to health@averett.edu and I will be monitoring this mailbox. If anyone receives health forms or immunizations, please scan them to health@averett.edu, or email me to let me know you have them and I will grab them from you.

Averett Athletics 2022 Cougar Golf Classic Tournament

Averett University Athletics is excited to announce that we will be hosting the annual Cougar Golf Classic on Friday, June 17, at the Goodyear Golf Course, with a rain date of the following Wednesday. Lunch and range balls will be provided along with cash prizes will be awarded. Participants in the golf tournament will also receive a special gift for each member of their foursome. For more information or to register use the attached form or contact Drew Bailey by email or call 434-79- 5700.

For all of those WHO DO NOT GOLF, we have added an event for you! Introducing Averett’s 19th hole at the Cougar Golf Classic! For the first time ever non-golfers can attend the event from 1-6 p.m. to participate in lawn games, music and fellowship for only $25. Food, beverages and an amazing time are included with 19th hole registration! To register please contact Drew Bailey at by email or 434-791-5700.

Moving Offices? Facilities Can Help!

For anyone moving offices during the summer months, the Averett Facilities team is here to help. Please fill out this form. For questions, contact Bren Taylor by email.