Averett CoffeeBreak 5-26-21

From the COVID Coordinating Team: Summer Health and Safety Guidelines

Summer Session is here and we are thankful the number of faculty, staff and students who have been vaccinated continues to grow, COVID related incidents are extremely low, and COVID related restrictions are beginning to be reduced by the Governor. We are pleased to announce the following updates:

Everyone in the Averett community is to continue to fill out your daily LiveSafe health questionnaire, maintain social distancing and keep your hands and workspaces clean.

For employees who are fully vaccinated, you may remove your face covering outdoors or when meeting with others indoors who are all fully vaccinated. During outdoor events and indoor gatherings, for which we are not certain that all attendees are fully vaccinated, everyone will still be required to wear face coverings.

Unvaccinated employees should continue to wear their face coverings when outdoors as well as indoors when in the presence of others.

Visitors, including those on campus tours and admissions visits, will be required to wear face coverings at all times.

Thank you all for maintaining vigilance regarding COVID-19 health protocols – you are helping keep our campus and one another safe!

COVID-19 Discussion with Kathie Tune

The recurring COVID-19 discussion with Kathie Tune is now being held on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. Click here to register in advance. For any immediate questions or concerns, contact Kathie Tune at 434-791-7106 or by email.

New Vice President Named

Colleagues,

I am pleased to announce that after an extensive nationwide search, Dr. Venita Mitchell has accepted the vice president for student engagement and senior student experience officer position. She will join Averett on our around July 26.

Dr. Mitchell comes to us after a career spanning 30 years in both the public and private college/university settings, working in all aspects of higher education as a student affairs professional. Her experience includes serving over 20 years at William Woods University, including 18 years as the vice president and dean of student life, as well as director of leadership development, and interim athletic director; adjunct instructor at the University of Missouri; assistant dean for student development at Millsaps College; assistant director of recreation services at the University of Kansas; and director of intramurals at Rhodes College.

Dr. Mitchell earned a doctorate in educational leadership and policy analysis from the University of Missouri, a master’s degree in recreation, parks and tourism from Virginia Commonwealth University and a Bachelor of Science degree in psychology from Virginia Commonwealth University.

I am confident that her extensive experience will greatly benefit all of Averett and especially, our students and the teams in her areas of responsibility.

Once again, a huge thanks to the search committee – which was led by Dr. Carly Pearce and includes Ms. Holly Kilby, Dr. Melanie Lewis, Dr. Marc Muneal, Ms. Emma Olsson, Dr. Jenny Wagstaff, and Ms. Tia Yancey – and to everyone who helped greet and welcome Venita to campus.

Gratefully,

Dr. Tiffany M. Franks

Partnership Signing Announcement

Averett University faculty and staff are invited to attend a partnership signing agreement today, May 26, at 1 p.m. in the Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. We are honored to have Justice (ret.) Elizabeth A. McClanahan, president and dean of Appalachian School of Law (ASL), here to join Dr. Tiffany Franks for this signing. Averett and ASL are entering into a partnership for a 3-plus-3 dual-degree program in which Averett pre-law graduates who meet certain qualifications can complete their undergraduate education in three years at Averett and then move into the law program for three years at ASL. To view the invitation, click here.

Payroll Holiday Schedule

Due to the upcoming Memorial Day holiday on Monday, May 31, all timesheets will need to be submitted by Friday, May 28, at 10 a.m.

Averett Launches ABSN Program

Averett University is helping students find their calling within an in-demand industry with a new Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing (ABSN) degree program in Hampton Roads. The first cohort of students started May 3 at the new Averett School of Nursing ABSN Learning Center in Norfolk, Va.

Averett’s accredited ABSN program creates a new professional path for students with non-nursing bachelor’s degrees – or with at least 60 non-nursing college credits – to help them shift their career and become a nurse sooner. The hybrid format combines online curriculum with hands-on application in an interactive, state-of-the-art learning lab, and can be completed in as few as 16 months. Students also will apply their skills through clinical rotations at Bon Secours, the University’s health care partner in Norfolk. Read more by clicking here.

Averett to Host Air Force Junior ROTC

This summer, Averett University is proud to host a cohort of the Air Force Junior ROTC Flight Academy. We will welcome eight Air Force Junior ROTC campers in this inaugural year with the program. These campers are 17-18 years old and will be with us from approximately June 5 to July 30.

The Air Force JROTC Flight Academy program is an approximately eight-week summer aviation training program, and conducted at partnering universities nationwide. Upon successful completion of the program, students are awarded a Private Pilot’s Certification. The Flight Academy is intended to inspire and encourage high school youth toward aviation careers. The scholarship program is a collaborative effort between the aerospace industry and the Air Force to address a national pilot shortage. Currently, Boeing predicts an annual need to hire 6,000 civilian pilots a year for the next 20 years. Military needs quickly push that number over 8,000. According to industry and military leadership, the nation is facing a pilot shortage “crisis.”

The Flight Academy also addresses a secondary national issue of diversity. Aviation is one of the least diverse professions in industry. Currently, women make up less than 6% of pilots and minorities represent less than 10%. Air Force Junior ROTC currently has 125,000 cadets enrolled in high schools across the nation and is the Air Force’s most diverse program. Minorities represent 58% of the Air Force Junior ROTC student body and females make up 40%. Cadets selected for the flight academy represented female and minorities more than three times the national averages.

Air Force Junior ROTC’s primary mission is to develop citizens of character. In this aspect, students have a chance to earn their private pilot’s license, gain a positive college experience and receive 12 college credits.

Pending continued resourcing, the Air Force plans to expand the program for more students and with additional universities in the coming years.

Derck & Edson Cougar Golf Classic

Do you golf, or do you just like being outside and enjoying friends and coworkers? Join us for the 2021 Derck & Edson Cougar Golf Classic on Friday, June 11. Tee times throughout the day. See the flyer for registration information.

Staff Council Nominations

We need your help to find the next members of Staff Council!

To ensure a balanced representation of all University departments on Staff Council, the council members are categorized into four groups, with three members serving in each group, as shown on the PDF. (Please note, this year only individuals from Group A and Group D can be nominated.)

You are allowed to nominate any person from Group A and Group D who is a full-time employee of Averett University and is not classified as a faculty member or a member of President’s Council.

Please make sure your nominee(s) will be willing to serve as a member of Staff Council and is also committed to the three-year term if elected. You do not have to nominate one from each group. For example, your nominees may all come from the same department. You are welcome to nominate as many individuals as you would like. Direct any questions to staffcouncil@averett.edu.

Staff Council nominations for 2020-21 are due Tuesday, June 1. Click here for the fillable PDF.

Student Financial Services Hours

Student Financial Services is now operating under new hours. The new hours are Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For any questions, please email Carl Bradsher.

The Sydney App for Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield

Remember Sydney? It’s the app that was designed to make your health care experience easier. Click here for more information.

You can login in to find your claims history, providers and pharmacies, and more. If you participate in the Averett University Health Plan, then you can upload Sydney on your phone at any time.

Questions? Email Kathie Tune or Tammy Wall in the HR office.

Fit to Dance

Get fit have fun doing it with cardio dance and barre classes. Click here to view the schedule and sign up, and click the photo at left for more information. You may also use the MindBody app. The classes are available at Firefly Danville.