Averett CoffeeBreak 5-4-22

Posted on May 4th, 2022 by Matt Bell

CoffeeBreak is an e-newsletter distributed to Averett faculty and staff to keep them up-to-date on campus activities and information. Please send information you would like included in CoffeeBreak via this form. For the next CoffeeBreak, please submit by Friday, May 6, for a Wednesday, May 11, publication.

Welcome Dr. Joy E. Durham-Carthen

Dr. Durham-Carthen joined Averett in 2022 as our new director of student success. Her experience includes several years of service in the higher education system in universities such as William Paterson University, at which she has worked for almost five years as the director of accessibility resource center.

Dr. Durham-Carthen earned a Juris Doctorate degree from the Rutgers School of Law-Newark, a master’s degree in Forensic Psychology from John Jay College of Criminal Justice and a Bachelor of Arts in psychology from The College of New Jersey.

A fun fact about Dr. Durham-Carthen is that she loves cooking and baking. One of her great accomplishment was the creation of Joyful Cookies.

Welcome, Dr. Durham-Carthen!

Meet Averett’s Custodial Staff: Part 2!

Employee Recognition Ceremony

We look forward to seeing each of you for the Faculty and Staff Service Awards and Retiree Appreciation Luncheon on Thursday, May 5, at noon. The program is listed here for your reference.

Questions? Contact Kathie Tune by email or call 434-791-7106.

Dining Hall, Jut’s Café Closing Date

Averett’s Dining Hall and Jut’s Café will close for the summer on Thursday, May 5.

Senior Celebration to be Held

The Office of Institutional Advancement will be celebrating seniors with a cookout Friday, May 6, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. (prior to graduation rehearsal) at the E. Stuart James Grant North Campus. Seniors wishing to have lunch are asked to call or email Donna Gourley at 434-791-5678 or dgourley@averett.edu.

We look forward to them joining us and welcoming them into the Averett Alumni Association.

Commencement, Rehearsal Information

Click the flyer at left for more information.

Faculty and Staff Talents Needed: Coffeehouse Lecture Series

The Arts@Averett committee is working on the 2022-2023 series, and we need your help. The Coffeehouse Lecture Series is returning, and this is an opportunity to showcase the many talents of our amazing employees.

Have a fun talent or interest you’d like to share with others? Please contact Dr. Peggy Wright at pwright@averett.edu.

Book Rental Return Reminder

Students with book rentals will need to return them by Monday, May 16.

More information about rental returns can be accessed by clicking here.

Summer Semester Course Materials

Averett’s summer semester for traditional and online students begins Wednesday, May 18.

Unlike the fall and spring semesters, the All Access Program is not offered during the summer. Students will need to purchase their books individually from the bookstore. If you are unable to purchase these course materials in person, you can order and have them shipped to you by using this link.

If you have any questions about obtaining your course materials for the summer semester, please contact the bookstore at 434-791-5640.

Averett Athletics 2022 Cougar Golf Classic Tournament

Averett University Athletics is excited to announce that we will be hosting the annual Cougar Golf Classic on Friday, June 17, at the Goodyear Golf Course, with a rain date of the following Wednesday. Lunch and range balls will be provided along with cash prizes will be awarded. Participants in the golf tournament will also receive a special gift for each member of their foursome. For more information or to register use the attached form or contact Drew Bailey by email or call 434-79- 5700.

For all of those WHO DO NOT GOLF, we have added an event for you! Introducing Averett’s 19th hole at the Cougar Golf Classic! For the first time ever non-golfers can attend the event from 1-6 p.m. to participate in lawn games, music and fellowship for only $25. Food, beverages and an amazing time are included with 19th hole registration! To register please contact Drew Bailey at by email or 434-791-5700.

Project Connect takes First Place at Business Pitch Competition

On Wednesday, April 27, eight Averett University entrepreneurship students won first place at the RISE Collegiate Business Plan Competition after they pitched a business plan for their campus communications application called Project Connect.

As a result, the students won a portion of a $10,000 cash prize. The money will be used toward funding the app, which students intend to use to streamline communications across Averett’s campus, then expanding it for use by other similar sized college campuses before growing the app for use by larger institutions.

Read the full story here.