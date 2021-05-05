Averett CoffeeBreak 5-5-21

Posted on May 5th, 2021 by Matt Bell

Rescheduled COVID-19 Discussion with Kathie Tune

The recurring COVID-19 discussion with Kathie Tune has been rescheduled for Wednesdays at 10 a.m., beginning today, May 5. Click here to register in advance. For any immediate questions or concerns, contact Kathie Tune at 434-791-7106 or by email.

COVID-19 Vaccine FAQs

As you consider becoming vaccinated, please read the following FAQs to address some of the most common questions and misconceptions about the vaccine. Click here for COVID-19 Vaccine FAQs.

Meet & Greet: Vice President of Student Engagement and Senior Student Experience Officer Finalists

Dear Colleagues,

Thank you to all who have attended the two meet and greets already. The two remaining finalists for the position of vice president for student engagement and senior student experience officer will be on campus for interviews through May 11. There will be a “meet and greet” open session for faculty and staff. The session will begin with brief remarks by the candidate followed by an open time for Q&A. The meet and greet will be held in the multipurpose room with each candidate as follows:

Dr. Billy Wooten – Today, May 5, 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Dr. Wooten is currently the executive director of Averett’s Center for Community Engagement and Career Competitiveness. He works with 200+ for-profit and non-profit community partners and 65+ teaching faculty on project development, advising, course development, and professional development. The CCECC is the hub for community engagement, service-learning and career competitiveness initiatives at Averett, local community colleges and local PreK-12 schools.

Dr. Venita Mitchell – Tuesday, May 11, 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Dr. Mitchell is currently the vice president and dean of student life at William Woods University in Fulton, Mo. She oversees the student life program, to include athletics, student involvement, fraternity and sorority life, residential life, student conduct, counseling and health services, diversity and inclusion, campus safety, orientation, career services, study abroad, and Center for Ethics and Global Studies.

This is a wonderful way for the finalists to experience the people of Averett and for our campus community to get acquainted with them. If you would like to review each candidate’s resume, please let Cyndie Basinger know. I am hopeful that many of you will be able to attend the open session, and welcome you to email me with your impression of each candidate using this candidate comment sheet.

Thank you in advance for your participation in this very important process, and thank you to the search committee – led by Dr. Carly Pearce and includes Ms. Emma Olsson, Ms. Holly Kilby, Dr. Jenny Wagstaff, Dr. Marc Muneal, Dr. Melanie Lewis, and Ms. Tia Yancey – who have done such great work to bring these wonderful candidates to our campus.

Gratefully,

Dr. Tiffany M. Franks

Congratulations Dr. Kimberly Lott!

The School of Nursing is delighted to announce that Prof. Kimberly Lott has completed the doctoral program at Nova Southeastern University, and her degree has officially been conferred!

Dr. Lott earned her doctorate in healthcare education, and the title of her dissertation is, “Impact of a New Faculty Academy and Mentoring Program on New Faculty Performance at a Community College.” Congratulations, Dr. Lott!

Commencement 2021

Commencement will be held Saturday, May 8, at 10 a.m. on Daly Field on the E. Stuart James Grant North Campus following all COVID-19 protocols. Students will be given three tickets each at rehearsal, and it will be livestreamed. Our speaker this year is U.S. Air Force Colonel Kim N. Campbell. Read more about her here.

Averett will graduate more than 200 students between the Averett Online and traditional programs this commencement. Of those, approximately 170 plan to walk across the stage on May 8. The graduating class of 2021 includes 17 veterans and seven international students from Australia, Bahamas, Canada, Denmark and the United Kingdom. Graduates were born between 1963 and 2001.

A few notes for the Faculty, Staff, Retiree Appreciation Celebration

Join your friends and colleagues as they are recognized for their achievements and years of service. This year we will be recognizing 2020 and 2021 retirees and service award recipients.

Here’s a sneak peek at the program, our list of retirees and those who have reached their Years of Service Milestones.

Our retirees will have reserved seats at the front of the stage. If you are listed on the program as a Service Year Milestone recipient, please sit in the front rows of chairs in order to have a better opportunity to come up to receive your pin or your years of service gift or pin from Dr. Franks without having to run through the maze of chairs.

Please plan to stay a few minutes at the conclusion of the program in order for Travis Dix and Matt Bell to arrange for pictures with your colleagues and Dr. Franks.

We recommend wearing comfortable shoes and avoid wearing high heels. Call or email Kathie Tune at 434-791-7106 with any questions.

Summer Courses

With final grades posting over the next several days, please reach out to your advisees who may benefit from summer courses. Summer courses may allow a student to avoid academic probation/boost GPA, earn credits to move into the next class ranking, take a course to fulfill grad school prerequisites, or benefit in various other ways. The first classes begin May 19.

Please inform students that the courses cost $350 per credit hour and they should contact Averett Central with inquiries regarding financial aid. More information, including a link to a list of summer courses and session dates, is found here; however, a more detailed description of the courses is available on PC Self-Service. Most of the courses are online in an accelerated format of four to eight weeks, but a few options are offered on campus. Please advise students to be aware of the format of the course (on campus, synchronous, asynchronous) when registering.

As an alternate to reaching out to particular advisees, please consider sending a blanket email to your advisees including a link to the list of courses and some benefits to be sure our students are aware of the options we are offering this summer. Please also be encouraged to regularly check your advisee list on PC Self-Service to approve new registration changes. For questions, contact Stephanie Smith, assistant professor of biological sciences, at spsmith@averett.edu.

Save the Date: Marketplace Exchange Team Medicare Meeting

Back by popular demand, the Medicare team from the Marketplace Exchange will be available for a virtual Zoom meeting Tuesday, May 11, from 3-4 p.m. for anyone interested in learning more about Medicare enrollment. The team will provide a short presentation on several Medicare topics and then will allow ample time for a Q&A session.

Please register at this link to join Carolyn Smith and her team as we navigate Medicare 2021. Contact Kathie Tune for additional information by email or phone 434-791-7106.

Summer Fridays Return, Holiday Schedule Announced

Dear Colleagues,

We are pleased to announce the 2021-2022 University Holiday Calendar for your reference, planning and enjoyment.

Independence Day: Monday, July 5

Labor Day: Monday, Sept. 6

Thanksgiving: Thursday, Nov. 25 and Friday, Nov. 26

Holiday Break: Monday, Dec. 20-Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022 – The University will resume normal business hours on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day: Monday, Jan. 17

Good Friday: Friday, April 15

Memorial Day: Monday, May 30

Also, our Summer Fridays schedule will begin on Friday, May 14, and end on Friday, July 30. Regular Friday work hours will resume on Friday, Aug. 6. We have three Fridays that will be excluded, as they are Summer Orientation/Registration days: May 21, June 25 and July 23.

During the summer schedule, Friday workdays will be from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (with no additional lunch break). Regular work hours continue during the summer on Mondays through Thursdays.

Please note that during the summer schedule, some offices still require coverage on Friday afternoons. Those requirements are determined by respective vice presidents and directors. In such cases, alternative arrangements can be made to ensure that everyone is able to enjoy this extra time off. Please check with your supervisor if you have any questions, or feel free to contact Chief Human Resources Officer Kathie Tune at 434-791-7106 or by email.

Enjoy your summer!

University Book Club: New Location, Time

On Thursday, May 20, the Averett University Book Club will meet socially distanced and in person with a new time. For the warmer months, our new location will be the Averett Bookstore porch at 5 p.m. There are some chairs but you may feel comfortable bringing your own. Also, please wear your mask! No books assigned. We share what we are reading!

We meet for approximately one hour. The book club is open to Averett students, staff, faculty, retirees and alumni. If you have questions, please feel free to email Penny Hudson, Linda Lemery or Liz Cervantes.

Derck & Edson Cougar Golf Classic

Do you golf, or do you just like being outside and enjoying friends and coworkers? Join us for the 2021 Derck & Edson Cougar Golf Classic on Friday, June 11. Tee times throughout the day. See the flyer for registration information.

Cougar Connection Returns in the Fall

The final edition of Cougar Connection for the semester ran this week and will return again in the fall. Stay tuned for its return date.