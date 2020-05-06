Averett CoffeeBreak 5-6-2020

Posted on May 6th, 2020 by Matt Bell

CoffeeBreak is an e-newsletter distributed to Averett faculty and staff to keep them up-to-date on campus activities and information. Please send information you would like included in CoffeeBreak via this form. For the next CoffeeBreak, please submit by Friday, May 8, for a Wednesday, May 13, publication.

Moving Beyond the Pandemic

Averett University is making plans to re-open this fall for in-person classes with the social distancing and other precautions necessary to ensure the health and safety of the members of our community. We are working diligently on a range of scenarios, all of which will be guided by public health guidelines concerning the COVID-19 virus, including restrictions pertaining to classroom and housing configurations; extra-curricular activities and event sizes; dining options; travel; community engagement, etc. We will share updates as soon as we can, but no matter the circumstances, our students will be able to continue moving forward with their education.

The process is underway to develop a comprehensive response to the pandemic and the proactive work to prepare for how best to reopen in the fall assuming a range of possibilities. We have assembled seven work groups of faculty and staff who are in the midst of examining key aspects of the institution through the lens of various scenarios and they will be identifying cutting edge alternatives, reimagining our business and its operations, and formulating recommendations. Our charge is to emerge from this pandemic having strengthened Averett in critical ways that we might only have imagined before.

Here you will find a link to the process that is underway as well as a listing of faculty and staff who are serving on the various work groups.

Thank you,

President Tiffany Franks

Optional Virtual Visit with Dr. Franks

Please feel free to join me by Zoom on Friday, May 8, or Friday, May 15, from 11 a.m. to noon, if you would like to connect, have questions or want to visit with your colleagues. This optional time can’t make up for our informal visits in the hallways or at games or events, but it is one way we can try to keep in touch.

The Zoom info is below for those who would like to join. Email Cyndie Basinger at cbasinger@averett.edu for questions.

Dial-in number (US): +13126266799,,98988561130# or +16465588656,,98988561130#

Meeting ID: 989 8856 1130

Join online: https://averett.zoom.us/j/98988561130

Warmly,

Tiffany

Morning Meditation – Mindful Moments

Call in and join Averett Online for morning meditation from 8:30-8:45 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays through Friday, June 5.

Morning meditation releases stress, clears our thoughts and gives us the best opportunity to be alert, awake and fully alive before “doing” anything. Jump on the call, mute your phones and take 15 minutes to achieve calmness and peace of mind before starting your day. Meditation can help us manage our home and work lives more skillfully.

Call-in information:

US: 1-312-626-6799

Meeting ID: 959 973 00

Summer Fridays Begin

Averett is pleased to announce that our Summer Fridays schedule will begin on Friday, May 8, and end after Friday, July 31. Regular Friday work hours will resume on Friday, Aug. 7. As with last year, we have three Fridays that will not be half-days as they are Summer Orientation days: May 29, June 26 and July 24.

During the summer schedule, Friday workdays will be from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (with no additional lunch break). Regular work hours continue during the summer on Mondays through Thursdays.

Please note that during the summer schedule, some offices still require coverage on Friday afternoons. Those requirements are determined by respective vice presidents and directors. In such cases, alternative arrangements can be made to ensure that everyone is able to enjoy this extra time off. Please check with your supervisor if you have any questions.

Enjoy your summer. Questions? Feel free to contact Kathie Tune, director of HR, at 434-791-7106 or ktune@averett.edu.

Virtual Career Fair

Averett University is pleased to provide our students, upcoming graduates and alumni a Virtual Career Fair on Wednesday, May 27, from 1-3 p.m. Please encourage students to register for the fair by Tuesday, May 26. Students with questions should email Angie McAdams or Ryan Taube.

Staff Council Nominations Now Open

Staff Council nominations for 2020-21 are now open! For the fillable PDF, click here. To ensure a balanced representation of all University departments on Staff Council, the council members are categorized into four groups, with three members serving in each group, as shown on the PDF. (Please note, one person from each group will be elected annually, however, this year we will be taking 2 people from groups C and D). You are allowed to nominate any person from any department who is a full-time employee of Averett University and is not classified as a faculty member or a member of President’s Council.

Please make sure your nominee(s) will be willing to serve as a member of Staff Council and is also committed to the three-year term if elected. You do not have to nominate one from each group. For example, your nominees may all come from the same department. You are welcome to nominate as many individuals as you would like. Direct any questions to staffcouncil@averett.edu.

Boys and Girls Club Non-Perishable Food Drive

The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Danville Area has asked us for any assistance we can provide for the 200 students they serve every two weeks. They are in need of canned goods and snacks in addition to their SAFE (Structural Academic Fun Enrichment) kits for their members and parents.

The CCECC will gladly serve as the hub to get materials to them. If you leave them near the door at the CCECC, we will collect them and get things organized. Thanks for your help!

A big thank you to Averett faculty and staff who have already donated items.

Please contact Tia Yancey at tyancey@averett.edu for more information.

Summer School Online

Averett University will again be offering Summer School courses and has moved all courses online for Summer 2020. A variety of courses will be offered with many introductory classes as well as some upper-level courses.

Click here for a list of available courses during the summer sessions. For more information, follow this link.

Resource Flyer on COVID-19

A COVID-19 resource flyer has been made available to us from the Marsh & McLennan Agency (MMA), which serves as a benefits resource for the University. The agency has compiled a list of resources for our information and guidance from trusted sources about the current pandemic. To view the flyer, click here. Feel free to contact Kathie Tune for additional information at ktune@averett.edu.