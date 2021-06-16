Averett CoffeeBreak 6-16-21

Posted on June 16th, 2021 by Matt Bell

Help the Averett Family and the Dan River Region by getting vaccinated!

The COVID-19 vaccine is the best way for us to return to a thriving campus full of activities. Now, anyone who has been vaccinated – including faculty, staff, students and visitors – may choose not to wear a mask indoors and outdoors.

Anyone not vaccinated must continue to wear a mask indoors, as well as outdoors if physical distancing cannot be maintained.

COVID-19 Discussion with Kathie Tune

The recurring COVID-19 discussion with Kathie Tune is now being held on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. Click here to register in advance. For any immediate questions or concerns, contact Kathie Tune at 434-791-7106 or by email.

Welcome John Earl

I would like to start by saying thank you for allowing me to be part of this organization. I truly value the opportunity to serve alongside of all of you as the fixed base operator manager (FBO).

I was still 17, when after high school I packed up my Datsun 510 and relocated my brother and I from Southern California to Kansas City where we went to work for a small aviation company in Olathe, KS. That is where I thought being around aircraft and an airport FBO is cool (secret, it still is). Throughout the ensuing years, my career level progressed to the point where I was holding senior-level titles in various locations throughout the United States. I have been fortunate to be able to work and live in some diverse locations including Boston, Denver, Los Angeles and San Francisco, and some smaller communities as well such as Gulf Shores, Al.

I am excited to be here, and I am looking forward to the impact the team and I can make.

– John Earl

MTN Campus Launch

Dear Colleagues,

Some of you may have already heard and are generating excitement about an important initiative we are undertaking.

I am excited to share with you that for the next five years we will be engaged in a retention initiative entitled Moving The Needle or MTN! As you know, retention, students’ persistence to graduation, and our students’ overall success is at the center of Averett’s mission. Over the years, we have initiated a variety of approaches to advance students’ success. While we have experienced some gains in retention, student achievement, and continue to graduate alumni who are changing the world, we are taking steps to ensure that greater numbers of our students will realize these goals.

This five-year retention initiative will be done in partnership with Credo – a firm that specializes in helping small independent colleges thrive. To learn more about Credo, I invite you to review their website at www.credohighered.com.

The unique approach of MTN galvanizes the full campus community to identify, further develop, and implement the most impactful practices and solutions that are a best fit for Averett. Both the process and outcomes of this partnership seek to:

Bring about positive changes to student retention and success;

Further integrate campus partnerships, programs, and services always placing students at the center of our decision-making;

Build an inclusive infrastructure of practices and approaches to ensure the scalability and replicability of our work across all student populations.

While this partnership will be focused on traditional students, we anticipate some of our learnings will also help us in continually strengthening our work with adult students.

I am grateful for all your efforts in advancing opportunities for our students. This spirit of our work has positioned us well to take on this critical initiative.

The official project launch will happen in the fall, but in the coming weeks there may be additional communications about our next steps with MTN. Dr. Venita Mitchell, our new Vice President for Student Engagement and Senior Student Experience Officer, will serve as the project lead upon her arrival in late July. Until then, Stacy Gato will be our point person.

Thank you for all you do in service to our students and their families!

Gratefully,

Tiffany M. Franks

Staff Council Virtual Open House

Tell us where we should focus!

Help Staff Council establish 2021/22 goals on Wednesday, June 16, from 11:15 a.m. to noon. Staff Council will be hosting a virtual open house with breakout rooms for small discussion on what we should be focused on during the next academic year. We want your input! See Microsoft Outlook invite for Zoom details.

For additional questions or topic ideas, email staffcouncil@averett.edu.

University Book Club

On Thursday, June 17, the Averett University Book Club will meet socially distanced and in person at 5 p.m. We will meet on the Averett Bookstore porch. Feel free to bring your own chair. Also, please wear your mask! No books assigned. We share what we are reading!

We meet for approximately one hour. The book club is open to Averett students, staff, faculty, retirees and alumni. If you have questions, please feel free to email Penny Hudson, Linda Lemery or Liz Cervantes.

Juneteenth Celebration Finale

Join us for a Juneteenth kickoff Friday, June 18, at 7 p.m. See the flyer for more information. Partnered with Danville Parks and Recreation, we would like to invite you to join us for a Juneteenth Celebration finale on Sunday, June 20, from 3:30-7 p.m. at the Carrington Pavilion.

ID Badges, Parking Passes

ID badges and parking passes can be obtained from the security office located next to the Student Success Center. For more information or to set up a time, contact Bernice Perkins at 434-791-5888 or via email.

The Café is Open for Lunch this Summer

Calling all faculty and staff working on campus this summer! The Café is now serving lunch Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Our chefs are creating and preparing small selections each day, and you are welcome to attend. The door price is $6.80 plus tax. We hope you will join us.

Cougar Engagement

Dana Mehalko and Graysen participated in the “River Clean-Up” for one hour with the Library Scouts at the Danville Public Library in collaboration with the Danville Parks & Rec.

Remember to use your Engaged Employer hours before July 31!

Please contact Tia Yancey at tyancey@averett.edu with any questions.