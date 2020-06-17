Averett CoffeeBreak 6-17-2020

Posted on June 17th, 2020 by Matt Bell

One Averett, Together Again: Reopening Plans

As you read in yesterday’s email, we will be publicly announcing our reopening plans later today. Check back to the Alert page this afternoon to read more and view the video.

These details are the high-level elements of our plans moving forward. Per the Governor’s instructions to Virginia institutions of higher education, President’s Council is finalizing the more comprehensive, detailed plan – building upon the tremendous work accomplished by our faculty and staff “Beyond the Pandemic” workgroups – which will be submitted to the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia (SCHEV) in early July. That plan will be shared once finalized.

Correction from the emailed content: December graduation will be held on Saturday, Dec. 12, not December 11.

For follow-up questions to these details, reach out to your area President’s Council members where clarification is needed. We all look forward to being back together again.

Statewide Mandate on Face Coverings

As a reminder, there is a statewide mandate that requires face coverings for anyone in public spaces when six-feet of physical distancing cannot be maintained. As shared before, Averett’s safety guidelines for personnel on campus include strong recommendations that face coverings be worn by everyone on campus when in the presence of others to help minimize risks of the spread of COVID-19.

Day Off Friday to Honor Juneteenth



This Friday, June 19, we will pause and take the day off to honor Juneteenth, which marks the end of slavery in America. Yesterday, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam declared that June 19 be recognized as a holiday within the Commonwealth this year.

On June 19, 1865, Union soldiers emancipated the last remaining enslaved African Americans in what was the Confederacy. Let us take this day to educate ourselves and others on this key milestone in our nation’s history and seek out ways to support causes that foster a fairer and equal society. There are a number of resources readily available to learn more, and here is one explaining the history and significance of the day.

Though this is a day off, we recognize that some meetings and commitments already have been planned for this day and cannot be rescheduled. We hope you will still take a moment to reflect on the relevance of this day.

Our country has a tremendous opportunity to impact change, but it has not been without pain. We will continue to find ways to support you while identifying ways to be part of the solution.

Thank you for everything you do to support and further Averett’s mission and core values.

Please Take Note! IT Network Upgrades and Storage Concerns

On Friday, June 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., we will be upgrading components of our WiFi system. This upgrade will result in sporadic WiFi connectivity disruptions.

After the upgrade is complete, all WiFi devices connected to any one of the wireless networks will be required to “forget” the connection and then “join” it once again. (Please see Forgetting and Joining Wi-Fi.)

We apologize for the disruptions. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact Kevin Lipscomb at klipscomb@averett.edu.

Optional Virtual Visits with Dr. Franks

Please note that this Friday’s session has been canceled due to the observation of Juneteenth. Feel free to join me by Zoom on Friday, June 26, from 11 a.m. to noon if you would like to connect, have questions or want to visit with your colleagues. This optional time can’t make up for our informal visits in the hallways or at games or events, but it is one way we can try to keep in touch.

All Things Zoom

