Averett CoffeeBreak 6-2-21

Posted on June 2nd, 2021 by Matt Bell

CoffeeBreak is an e-newsletter distributed to Averett faculty and staff to keep them up-to-date on campus activities and information. Please send information you would like included in CoffeeBreak via this form. For the next CoffeeBreak, please submit by Friday, June 4, for a Wednesday, June 9, publication.

Protocol Updates, Questions and Concerns

Members of the Core Campus COVID Team (CCCT) have consistently used the guidelines or requirements from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), Virginia Department of Health (VDH) and the Governor’s Executive Orders (EO) when establishing health and safety protocols for Averett students, faculty and staff.

Friday, the Governor issued the latest COVID-related EO, which greatly reduced health and safety related COVID restrictions. CCCT members will be studying the most recent CDC, VDH and EO’s COVID-related guidelines or requirements this week. Our goal is to make a recommendation regarding Averett’s COVID related health and safety restrictions or guidelines to President’s Council on Monday, June 7, and to update the University community in next week’s CoffeeBreak.

Please contact any CCCT member with your thoughts and comments on revisions to COVID-related guidelines ASAP this week. In the meantime, please continue to follow the established protocols.

Thank you for your continued cooperation and patience.

From the COVID Coordinating Team: Summer Health and Safety Guidelines

Summer Session is here and we are thankful the number of faculty, staff and students who have been vaccinated continues to grow, COVID related incidents are extremely low, and COVID related restrictions are beginning to be reduced by the Governor. We are pleased to announce the following updates:

Everyone in the Averett community is to continue to fill out your daily LiveSafe health questionnaire, maintain social distancing and keep your hands and workspaces clean.

For employees who are fully vaccinated, you may remove your face covering outdoors or when meeting with others indoors who are all fully vaccinated. During outdoor events and indoor gatherings, for which we are not certain that all attendees are fully vaccinated, everyone will still be required to wear face coverings.

Unvaccinated employees should continue to wear their face coverings when outdoors as well as indoors when in the presence of others.

Visitors, including those on campus tours and admissions visits, will be required to wear face coverings at all times.

Thank you all for maintaining vigilance regarding COVID-19 health protocols – you are helping keep our campus and one another safe!

COVID-19 Discussion with Kathie Tune

The recurring COVID-19 discussion with Kathie Tune is now being held on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. Click here to register in advance. For any immediate questions or concerns, contact Kathie Tune at 434-791-7106 or by email.

Partnership Signing Announcement

Averett University and Appalachian School of Law (ASL) are teaming up to help students seeking a law degree complete their education sooner. The new partnership agreement between the two institutions, made official at last week’s signing event, consists of two pathways: a three-plus-three dual-degree option and a four-plus-three traditional pathway. Justice (ret.) Elizabeth A. McClanahan, president and dean of ASL, and Averett President Dr. Tiffany M. Franks ceremoniously inked the agreements in front of representatives from both institutions and special guests at the Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Click here for the full story. 2021-22 Staff Council Voting Please take two minutes to click the link here to vote your colleagues into Staff Council! Your selections are confidential. You are allowed to vote once. The survey may be accessed from any electronic device. The voting will end on Thursday, June 10. If you have questions about the voting process, please contact Staff Council via staffcouncil@averett.edu. Thank you!

Staff Council

Derck & Edson Cougar Golf Classic

Do you golf, or do you just like being outside and enjoying friends and coworkers? Join us for the 2021 Derck & Edson Cougar Golf Classic on Friday, June 11. Tee times throughout the day. See the flyer for registration information.

Staff Council Virtual Open House

Tell us where we should focus!

Help Staff Council establish 2021/22 goals. On Wednesday, June 16, from 11:15 a.m. to noon. Staff Council will be hosting a virtual open house with break out rooms for small discussion on what we should be focused on during the next academic year. We want your input! See Microsoft Outlook invite for Zoom details.

For additional questions or topic ideas, email staffcouncil@averett.edu.

University Book Club

On Thursday, June 17, the Averett University Book Club will meet socially distanced and in person at 5 p.m. We will meet on the Averett Bookstore porch. Feel free to bring your own chair. Also, please wear your mask! No books assigned. We share what we are reading!

We meet for approximately one hour. The book club is open to Averett students, staff, faculty, retirees and alumni. If you have questions, please feel free to email Penny Hudson, Linda Lemery or Liz Cervantes.

Averett Alumna’s Literacy Mission

Averett alumna Jennifer Hoge-Williams ’90 continues to spread the Averett spirit of community engagement with her Joy of Reading program. The CCECC was proud to help her in her mission to provide a million books to kids in the Dan River Region. On Thursday, May 27, she hit 69,000 with 319 brand new books given to Oakwood Elementary in Yanceyville, N.C.