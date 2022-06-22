Averett CoffeeBreak 6-22-22

Posted on June 22nd, 2022 by Matt Bell

CoffeeBreak is an e-newsletter distributed to Averett faculty and staff to keep them up-to-date on campus activities and information. Please send information you would like included in CoffeeBreak via this form. For the next CoffeeBreak, please submit by Friday, June 24, for a Wednesday, June 29, publication.

Mary B. Blount Library Participating in “6 Book Summer” Initiative

The Mary B. Blount Library is participating in the community-based “6 Book Summer” initiative by serving as a pickup location for free, new books for children. The 6 Book Summer initiative, organized by BookEnds (formerly Friends of the Danville Public Library), aims to combat the loss of local school children’s reading skills over the summer. Residents of the City of Danville, and Pittsylvania and Caswell counties, are welcome to come to the library to choose books during the library’s open hours. Please spread the word! Questions can be directed to Jennifer Robinson or Kevin Harden at 434-791-5690.

Mental Health First Aid Training

Adult mental health first aid training will be offered to Averett faculty and staff on Thursday, Aug. 4, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Averett’s Main Campus. This is a FREE training and participants will earn a two-year certification and eight hours of continuing education credits. If you would like to register for the course, please email Christy Mayes. Click the flyer at left for more information.

Save the Date for the Fall New Employee Orientation (NEO)

Save the date for the fall NEO on Friday, Aug. 5, from 10:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch will be available as part of the program. If you were hired since the spring 2022 NEO in March, or if you could not make the spring program, look for an e-vite from HR Director Kathie Tune (ktune@averett.edu) coming soon. We will host this year’s program at the President’s Suite of the Frank R. Campbell Stadium at the E. Stuart James Grant North Campus, located at 700 Mount Cross Road.

Looking forward to seeing you at the program.

Save the Date: August Opening

Mark your calendars for the 2022 August Opening! Join your fellow faculty and staff as we celebrate the new school year on Monday, Aug. 8, starting at noon in the Grant Center at Averett’s E. Stuart James Grant North Campus.

This year, we will begin with lunch and fellowship at noon in the Grant Center. More about the program will be released in the upcoming weeks.

Stay tuned for a Punchbowl invite, in which you will need to RSVP for yourself and the number of family guests you will be bringing (significant others, children) to the Family Picnic at President Franks and Joe’s home later that afternoon.

New Employees: Watch for a Special Email Soon

As a part of the August Opening celebration, we will be featuring Averett’s new employees since the 2022 August opening. Watch for an email soon from Marketing and Communications Specialist Matt Bell with more details.

University Holiday Schedule Announced

In order to prepare your office and personal schedules for 2022-2023, the Averett University holiday calendar has been confirmed and listed here for your convenience. The University holidays will also be listed on the Averett website calendar.

Please feel free to contact Kathie Tune, Chief Human Resources Officer, at ktune@averett.edu or (434) 791-7106 with questions or for additional information.

Averett University among 35 Educator Preparation Programs Recently Recognized for National Excellence

The Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation (CAEP) announced recently that our Department of Education is one of 35 providers from 22 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico from its spring 2022 review to receive accreditation for their educator preparation programs. These 35 additions bring the total to 471 providers approved under CAEP. Averett exceled in every standard with no areas for improvement noted in the report. Congratulations to our colleagues in Education! Read more by clicking here.

Work-Study Planning

If your office/department currently does not have a federal work-study student and you are interested in having a FWS student during the 2022-2023 academic year, please fill out this short survey. Please contact Angie McAdams, amcadams@averett.edu with any questions.