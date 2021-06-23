Averett CoffeeBreak 6-23-21

Posted on June 23rd, 2021 by Matt Bell

CoffeeBreak is an e-newsletter distributed to Averett faculty and staff to keep them up-to-date on campus activities and information. Please send information you would like included in CoffeeBreak via this form. For the next CoffeeBreak, please submit by Friday, June 25, for a Wednesday, June 30, publication.

Mask Reminder

The COVID-19 vaccine is the best way for us to return to a thriving campus full of activities. Now, anyone who has been vaccinated – including faculty, staff, students and visitors – may choose not to wear a mask indoors and outdoors.

Anyone not vaccinated must continue to wear a mask indoors, as well as outdoors if physical distancing cannot be maintained.

COVID-19 Discussion with Kathie Tune

The recurring COVID-19 discussion with Kathie Tune is now being held on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. Click here to register in advance. For any immediate questions or concerns, contact Kathie Tune at 434-791-7106 or by email.

Well Wishes for Lisa Stewart

We would like to shout out well wishes for Lisa Stewart as she takes the next steps in her life and moves to Florida with her husband, Scott, and daughter, Noelle. She has been with Averett University for 10 years. She started as a senior accountant and then moved into the controller position. Lisa then got promoted to associate vice president/controller. She will be missed greatly.

Please come and help us celebrate her on Wednesday, June 30, from 3:30-4:30 p.m. at Juts Café and wish her the best of luck in the future. Watch your inbox for a Punchbowl invitation coming soon!

Wishing the Best for Mary Sullivan

Mary Sullivan, executive assistant to the vice president for academic affairs, will be leaving on July 9 to take the position of special assistant to the provost at Elon University. Mary joined Averett in 2015, and has made numerous important contributions to the academic area and working with others across the University. We will miss Mary, but wish her well in her new journey!

Many Thanks

Dear Averett Family,

I would like to thank you all for the many emails, calls, texts and expressions of sympathy for the recent passings of my grandmother and my uncle. Losing two significant people in such a short time has been difficult, but having the support of so many wonderful colleagues has truly helped.

With sincere gratitude,

Cassie Williams Jones

Anytime, Anywhere

As part of the 2025 Strategic Plan, the Anytime, Anywhere model will allow traditional and Averett Online students (formerly GPS) to take a wider variety of Averett courses. Under the model, a traditional student can take accelerated online courses and non-traditional students have the potential to register for traditional courses.

Although this model has not been fully implemented and discussed as part of the traditional advising model, you will notice the Averett Online courses listed with traditional courses on PC Self-Service this summer. At this point, we have used the summer term to pilot the Anytime, Anywhere model and the Business Department has worked to align the traditional and online BSBA in Management Science as a continuation of project implementation. Moving forward, Averett Online courses (designated as “/U01”) will be listed with traditional courses in the fall and future semesters as a reflection of the creation of sessions within the semester/term.

Please note that a traditional student must have a 2.0 GPA and permission of his or her advisor to register for accelerated courses through the Averett Online program. The registration form must be submitted to the Registrar’s Office and approved before a traditional student may take a course designated as an Averett Online course in the fall or spring semesters. The registration form and the 2.0 GPA requirement are not necessary in the summer term as all courses are accelerated in nature. More information regarding the Anytime, Anywhere model will be available in the fall; but, if you have any questions, you can email Stephanie Patton.

Save the Date: New Employee Orientation (NEO)

Make sure to Save the Date for the fall NEO on Friday, Aug. 6, from 11:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. in the Frith Fine Arts Center. A buffet lunch will be available. If you were hired since the spring 2021 NEO in March, or if you could not make the March event, look for an e-vite via Punchbowl from Chief Human Resources Officer Kathie Tune. This event is open to full-time faculty and staff, graduate assistants and part-time, non-student employees.

We are so excited that you may join us in August! Call or email Kathie Tune with questions at ktune@averett.edu or 434-791-7106.

ID Badges, Parking Passes

ID badges and parking passes can be obtained from the security office located next to the Student Success Center. For more information or to set up a time, contact Bernice Perkins at 434-791-5888 or via email.

YMCA Membership Discount and Opportunities

A reminder to Averett University employees that there is a membership discount and joiner fee waiver available to eligible employees. Single membership is $15, and family is $40.

The YMCA offers innovative ways to get more involved with the world around you. Along with a range of exciting activities designed to bring families together, the Y also gives you the opportunity to give back to your community through coaching, mentoring or any number of volunteer options.

Call 434-792-0621 to schedule a tour before you sign up! The Y staff would love to show off their wonderful facility and explain the many programs, events and services they offer.

To learn more about the benefits and opportunities a Y membership provides, go to http://www.ymcadanville.org/membership.htm or contact Kathie Tune at ktune@averett.edu or 434-791-7106.

Enjoy your summer!