Averett CoffeeBreak 6-24-2020

Posted on June 24th, 2020 by Matt Bell

Statewide Mandate on Face Coverings

As a reminder, there is a statewide mandate that requires face coverings for anyone in public spaces when six-feet of physical distancing cannot be maintained. As shared before, Averett’s safety guidelines for personnel on campus include strong recommendations that face coverings be worn by everyone on campus when in the presence of others to help minimize risks of the spread of COVID-19.

HR Updates and Next Steps for Phased Reopening

Be on the lookout for an email from Kathie Tune, director of HR, who is sending instructions on preparing to return to campus. Employees (full-time and part-time) who will be physically returning will receive the email. The email has several attachments for employees and managers including a Return to Work Employee Questionnaire, a To-Do Checklist for Employees and a To-Do Checklist for Managers.

You will be required to complete a number of tasks before returning to campus for work, including watching a training video, so please make sure you review the email and to-do list(s) in advance. Continue to discuss your return schedule with your vice presidents, division chairs and managers. If concerns arise, email ktune@averett.edu for clarification.

CDC COVID-19 Fact Sheet

As the University begins the implementation of our phased, on-campus reopening for its Fall 2020 semester, this fact sheet is a good resource to keep at your desk and at home to maintain a safe and healthy environment. For additional information from the CDC, visit their web site by clicking here.

Upcoming Semi-Retirements

As many of you know, Executive Vice President Charles Harris is looking ahead to semi-retirement and will begin the transition by having a reduced workload in the coming months. We are fortunate this phased approach will allow him to focus on key strategic priorities and projects; and allows Averett to continue to benefit from his wonderful expertise as well as his vast history, spanning nearly 20 years with the institution. He is graciously willing to increase and/or modify his time in ways that best serve Averett as needs and opportunities arise.

Another very special member of Averett’s team, Albert “Buddy” Rawley ’75, has announced his plans to retire. In February 2021, he will transition from his role as vice president for Philanthropy and move into a part-time role working to cultivate major gifts in support of our upcoming campaign. We are enormously grateful for his tremendous contributions over the past decade and we are fortunate to move forward with this phased approach.

Capital Development Services (CapDev), a fundraising and executive search firm located in Winston-Salem, that helped us with the first successful comprehensive campaign and is also assisting us as we prepare for our upcoming campaign, has been hired to assist us in the search. CapDev will advertise our position nationwide in various venues and will help us recruit and identify a pool of qualified candidates for consideration. An internal search committee has been secured, and we are grateful to the following faculty and staff colleagues for their willingness to serve: Jackie Finney, Charles Harris, Dr. Susan Huckstep, Joel Nester and Meg Stevens.

Dr. Clark Appointed to National Diversity Abroad Task Force

Dr. Catherine Clark, director of Study Abroad at Averett, has been selected to participate in the Education Abroad: Fundamentals of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Task Force with Diversity Abroad for the 2020-21 academic year. Clark will be serving with a group of international professionals representing institutions and organizations involved in global education. She looks forward to representing Averett in developing foundational resources related to underrepresentation and diversity in education abroad.

As part of Averett’s core values of diversity, innovation, and discovery, the Study Abroad Office has initiated a Diversity in Study Abroad Grant and the signature Averett program, Averett Seminars Abroad. Contact coclark@averett.edu for more information.

Optional Virtual Visits with Dr. Franks

Feel free to join me by Zoom on Friday, June 26, from 11 a.m. to noon if you would like to connect, have questions or want to visit with your colleagues. This optional time can’t make up for our informal visits in the hallways or at games or events, but it is one way we can try to keep in touch.

Email Cyndie Basinger at cbasinger@averett.edu for questions.

Dial-in number (US): +13017158592,,94658377149# or +13126266799,,94658377149#

Meeting ID: 946 5837 7149

Join online: https://averett.zoom.us/j/94658377149

Warmly,

Tiffany

All Things Zoom

Faculty and staff may request a Zoom license as part of Averett’s Education Zoom plan. To request an account, faculty members are encouraged to contact Marietta Sanford and staff members are encouraged to contact Carly Pearce.

If you would like some additional one on one Zoom training please schedule a time with the Averett Online team by clicking on the appointment link provided, or refer to Averett’s Zoom resource website.

Want to learn more about Zoom Meeting Etiquette? Click here and learn 15 tips and best practices for online video conference meetings.

In addition, Zoom is now integrated into Canvas. The Canvas-Zoom integration allows instructors to schedule online meetings from within Canvas and is available in all Canvas sites. Instructions on how to integrate Zoom into your Canvas course can be found in the following link.

Financial Advisors Available to Meet Virtually with Employees

Are you interested in any of the following?

Reviewing any questions pertaining to the Averett retirement plan and your retirement account;

Going through Millennium’s financial planning process offered to all employees;

Reviewing and updating a financial plan that has previously been created for you; or

Retaining Millennium for professional fee-based asset management of your retirement plan account(s).

If you would like to schedule an appointment to discuss your TIAA retirement account or go through Millennium’s financial planning process, please click here to schedule an appointment. You will receive an email confirming your appointment time.

You may also contact our Scheduling Team at 877-435-2489, option 1 or via email at schedule@mcmva.com to schedule time to meet or speak with an advisor.

Millennium Advisory Services is a registered investment advisory firm that specializes in working with higher education institutions and their employees, providing education and advice services to retirement plan participants.

All Averett employees are offered the opportunity to meet privately with an advisor to go through Millennium’s financial planning process and receive a personalized financial plan. This goal-based financial planning process is intended to help provide guidance on issues such as how much you should be saving for retirement, how your retirement account should be invested and whether you are on track to reach your personal retirement goals. Spouses/significant others are encouraged to participate as well.