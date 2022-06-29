Averett CoffeeBreak 6-29-22

Posted on June 29th, 2022 by Matt Bell

Goodbye, Jennifer Bowles

Executive Assistant to the Vice President for Enrollment Management Jennifer Bowles is leaving us after joining the enrollment team last fall and will be missed terribly! She has accepted a position as director of human resources at the Stratford House. Jennifer’s last day is this Friday, July 1, so please join us for a celebration in Averett Central on Thursday, June 30, from 3-4:30 p.m. Please stop by for refreshments and to wish Jen well as she starts this exciting next chapter!

Staff, President’s Council Invites You to a “Cook-in”

Tired of eating a sandwich or frozen meal at your desk? Grab a burger, or two, courtesy of President’s Council on Tuesday, July 12, from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. A “cook-in” will be held in the Dining Hall. All faculty and staff are welcome to join us!

Staff Council and PC would love your RSVP no later than Thursday, July 7. Please follow this link to RSVP. For any questions, please do not hesitate to email staff council or Ashley Bowman.

Mental Health First Aid Training

Adult mental health first aid training will be offered to Averett faculty and staff on Thursday, Aug. 4, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Averett’s Main Campus. This is a FREE training and participants will earn a two-year certification and eight hours of continuing education credits. If you would like to register for the course, please email Christy Mayes. Click the flyer at left for more information.

Save the Date: August Opening

Mark your calendars for the 2022 August Opening! Join your fellow faculty and staff as we celebrate the new school year on Monday, Aug. 8, starting at noon in the Grant Center at Averett’s E. Stuart James Grant North Campus.

This year, we will begin with lunch and fellowship at noon in the Grant Center. More about the program will be released in the upcoming weeks. Stay tuned for an invite, in which you will need to RSVP for yourself and the number of family guests you will be bringing (significant others, children) to the Family Celebration at President Franks and Joe’s home later that afternoon, where we will gather with colleagues and families for a time of fellowship and celebration of the new academic year.

New Employees: Watch for a Special Email Soon

As a part of the August Opening celebration, we will be featuring Averett’s new employees since the 2021 August opening. Watch for an email soon from Marketing and Communications Specialist Matt Bell with more details.

Professional Headshots Opportunity

A professional headshot should be an essential part of everyone’s portfolio. On Monday, Aug. 8, Averett employees will have the opportunity to receive a professional headshot courtesy of Marketing and Communications prior to the start of the August Opening celebration. If you have any questions, please email Matt Bell.

COVID-19 OTC Test Kits Available to Health Plan Participants

Anthem is providing members the opportunity to purchase OTC COVID test kits at the pharmacy. Here are some highlights of this benefit and flyer is also attached for members:

Eligible tests covered at 100% through the pharmacy when using in-network pharmacy (see flyer for list of tests included). If a member gets a test not on the list, they can be reimbursed for up to $12.

Pharmacy submits claim for member.

Each member and family member can get up to 8 tests per month (keep in mind these tests have a quick expiration date so it is not recommended to have a bulk supply).

Please review the flyer and if you have additional questions, please contact Pam Paynter at 434-791-7184 or by email.

Vending Machines at Averett University

Averett is currently in the process of ensuring all drink and snack vending machines are updated and working. Both snack and drink machines will be able to accept credit and debit cards moving forward. Snack machines are currently located in the following locations: commons lounge 2, Aviation Center, Equestrian Center, Student Success, laundry main, Fugate and Riverview. Coke machines are currently located in the following locations: Frank R. Campbell Stadium, Mary B. Blount Library, Frith Hall, commons 1 and 2, Fugate, mailroom, laundry main, Riverview, Student Success, Equestrian Center and the Aviation Center.

If you notice an issue with any of these machines, whether it be stocking, maintenance etc., please contact Drew Bailey by email or 434-791-5700.

Independence Day Reminder

Averett University will be closed Monday, July 4, in observance of Independence Day. Have a happy and safe holiday weekend!

Wellness Wednesday!

I’m Wellness Coordinator Victor Hernandez, and this week I want to cover a couple of questions I received from our staff council meeting.

1) How many steps does an average person need per day?

Answer: According to the American Heart Association, the average person should try to get at least 10,000 step per day.

2) What wellness programs does Averett offer?

Answer: Here at Averett, full-time employees are given access to a wellness portal offered by WebMD that is completely free. This is a simple incentivized system that offers challenges and events to be completed that grant points to the user. The user can then use said points to purchase gift cards.

Anyone interested in registering for the wellness portal can visit the link here, then click on “Create Account.” Your registration ID will be your birthdate in MMDDYYYY format, followed by the last sixof you social security number.

You may also reach out to me via email to get registered or stop by my office in Main 11.