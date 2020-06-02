Averett CoffeeBreak 6-3-2020

Posted on June 2nd, 2020 by Matt Bell

Beyond the Pandemic Workgroups Update

The Beyond the Pandemic Workgroups are presenting their recommendations for each of the four scenarios this week, and President’s Council will be making decisions based on the recommendations of the workgroups in concert with state and federal plans and guidelines that are forthcoming. Much more guidance from the state and region is expected very soon, which will help inform these important decisions.

For anyone wanting a copy of the Coronavirus Looking Forward Progress Report that provides an overview of Steps 1, 2 and 3 of the process, email Cassie Williams Jones at cwjones@averett.edu.

Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing

The Pittsylvania-Danville Health District is providing free drive-thru COVID-19 screening and testing on Friday, June 5, at O. T. Bonner Middle School in Danville, and Saturday, June 6, at Chatham Middle School. Both testing sites will operate from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., or as long as supplies last. One thousand tests will be available at each site. To read the full press release, click here.

Statewide Mandate on Face Coverings

Last week, Governor Ralph Northam announced a statewide mask mandate starting last Friday. The mandate will require anyone in an indoor public space to wear a face mask.

As you read before, safety guidelines for personnel on campus were shared. These included a strong recommendation that face coverings be worn by everyone on campus when in the presence of others to help minimize risks of the spread of COVID-19.

Sherry McDowell Honored with Retirement Parade

Current and former members of Institutional Advancement surprised recent retiree, Sherry McDowell, with a parade in front of her home and some socially distanced fellowship on Memorial Day. McDowell worked for Averett for almost 20 years, most recently as assistant to the director of alumni relations

Kahwajy-Anderson Health Fund Created

The Kahwajy-Anderson Health Fund has been established by Lesley Villarose in honor of recent retiree, Joan Kahwajy-Anderson. The health fund will benefit Averett students in need of financial assistance for mental and physical health expenses. Anyone wanting to contribute or with questions can contact Buddy Rawley at brawley@averett.edu.

A long-time Averett employee, Kahwajy-Anderson retired as Averett’s director of personal counseling services. Prior to coming to Averett in August of 1997, she served as a clinical director at Health Options, P.C. She also has 12 years of health care management experience.

Food Donation to God’s Storehouse

Earlier in May, Averett University’s food service provider, Bon Appétit Management Company, donated 3,500 pounds of food to God’s Storehouse.

Food services were limited on campus after students, faculty and staff moved to work from home.

“This year we were presented with a unique challenge caused by the Covid-19 pandemic,” Chef Michael Moroni said. “While the café remained open in a very limited capacity through the end of the semester to serve as a dining option for the few students remaining on campus and any faculty or staff still working on campus, we had quite a bit larger amount of unused fresh inventory.”

Because summer camps and other activities have been canceled on campus at Averett, Moroni said dry goods and retail items had best by dates that would have expired before they could be used.

“So this year we made a substantial donation of food stuffs could that could be used to serve hungry people,” Moroni said. “Our donation for this year not only included the fresh produce and dairy…but also a large selection of bottled beverages, retail snacks and candy.”

He continued by saying God’s Storehouse Director Karen Harris estimated the donation would help about 100 families.

Optional Virtual Visits with Dr. Franks

Please feel free to join me by Zoom on Fridays, June 5, June 19 and June 26 from 11 a.m. to noon, if you would like to connect, have questions or want to visit with your colleagues. This optional time can’t make up for our informal visits in the hallways or at games or events, but it is one way we can try to keep in touch.

Email Cyndie Basinger at cbasinger@averett.edu for questions.

Warmly,

Tiffany

Morning Meditation – Mindful Moments

Call in and join Averett Online for morning meditation from 8:30-8:45 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays through Friday, June 5.

Morning meditation releases stress, clears our thoughts and gives us the best opportunity to be alert, awake and fully alive before “doing” anything. Jump on the call, mute your phones and take 15 minutes to achieve calmness and peace of mind before starting your day. Meditation can help us manage our home and work lives more skillfully.

Call-in information:

Save the Date: Fall New Employee Orientation (NEO) 2020

The date for the Fall NEO is tentatively set for Friday, Aug. 7, from 11:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. If you were hired since the Spring NEO in March, or if you could not make the March program, look for an evite from HR Director Kathie Tune.

Questions? Feel free to contact ktune@averett.edu for more information.

The Health Advocate Benefit for Health Plan Participants

Health Advocate is a service provided by our health plan sponsor (CICV) at no cost to the plan participant. They support you and your eligible family members with a wide range of health and insurance-related issues. Call them with any health or plan related questions at 866-695-8622, by email or via their website specifically designed for members of the Virginia Private College Benefits Consortium.

They serve many needs such as medical diagnoses, research quality providers, second opinion options and questions concerning medical bills, benefits coverage and more.