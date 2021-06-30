Averett CoffeeBreak 6-30-21

Posted on June 30th, 2021 by Matt Bell

CoffeeBreak is an e-newsletter distributed to Averett faculty and staff to keep them up-to-date on campus activities and information. Please send information you would like included in CoffeeBreak via this form. For the next CoffeeBreak, please submit by Friday, July 2, for a Wednesday, July 7, publication.

Mask Reminder

The COVID-19 vaccine is the best way for us to return to a thriving campus full of activities. Now, anyone who has been vaccinated – including faculty, staff, students and visitors – may choose not to wear a mask indoors and outdoors.

Anyone not vaccinated must continue to wear a mask indoors, as well as outdoors if physical distancing cannot be maintained.

COVID-19 Discussion with Kathie Tune

The recurring COVID-19 discussion with Kathie Tune is now being held on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. Click here to register in advance. For any immediate questions or concerns, contact Kathie Tune at 434-791-7106 or by email.

New Staff Council Members

Help us welcome our new Staff Council members Philip Wilson, men’s head soccer coach and Fredrick Betts, coordinator for retention and persistence.

Philip and Fredrick will join the Staff Council officially for the Staff Council charge on Wednesday, July 21.

Thank You Averett Family

I want to take this opportunity to say thank you, first to our almighty God through His precious son Jesus Christ who paid the ultimate price for all mankind allowing us, His children, to experience eternal life with Him forever. Our dad has entered into his eternal reward and though our hearts were heavy, we are rejoicing in the fact of knowing that through Christ, we will see him again. THANK YOU, THANK YOU, THANK YOU to the entire Averett University family (faculty, staff, management and of course, students). Your kind words of love and encouragement continue to strengthen not only myself but my family as well. Our hearts are heavy; however, we have found the peace and comfort of God through your love and support. We were blessed with a father, who shared the stern, strong arm of love and compassion for his family and for all mankind. Now, we vow to carry on this legacy.

Thanks to all and may the almighty God richly bless and keep you,

Rodney Harper (The Mail Guy) & Family

Purchase of 419 West Main St.

A rare opportunity to purchase the 419 West Main St. house directly across from Main Hall was presented to Averett in the last month. The properties’ ultimate use has not been determined, but the following are potential uses:

An investment property. Renting the property out to a family (not student housing) and use the excess revenue over expense as a source of additional operating funds. Rental properties are in very high demand.

As we implement the Campus Enhancement Plan projects, this property can be used as swing space for the various administrative or programmatic office moves that will need to take place.

Additional meeting entertainment space as we embark on the Averett Ascending Campaign, and other donor, alumni, and friend cultivation/stewardship.

Owning both sides of West Main Street allows for banners and other branding across and on both sides of Main Street to signify you are at Averett University.

President’s Office Renovations

For a short period of time, the President’s Office will be relocated in order to complete the planned Main Hall renovations related to HVAC and other needed improvements. President Franks and Cyndie Basinger will be working from 419 West Main St., directly across from Main Hall. Their email and phone extensions remain the same.

Anytime, Anywhere

As part of the 2025 Strategic Plan, the Anytime, Anywhere model will allow traditional and Averett Online students (formerly GPS) to take a wider variety of Averett courses. Under the model, a traditional student can take accelerated online courses and non-traditional students have the potential to register for traditional courses.

Although this model has not been fully implemented and discussed as part of the traditional advising model, you will notice the Averett Online courses listed with traditional courses on PC Self-Service this summer. At this point, we have used the summer term to pilot the Anytime, Anywhere model and the Business Department has worked to align the traditional and online BSBA in Management Science as a continuation of project implementation. Moving forward, Averett Online courses (designated as “/U01”) will be listed with traditional courses in the fall and future semesters as a reflection of the creation of sessions within the semester/term.

Please note that a traditional student must have a 2.0 GPA and permission of his or her advisor to register for accelerated courses through the Averett Online program. The registration form must be submitted to the Registrar’s Office and approved before a traditional student may take a course designated as an Averett Online course in the fall or spring semesters. The registration form and the 2.0 GPA requirement are not necessary in the summer term as all courses are accelerated in nature. More information regarding the Anytime, Anywhere model will be available in the fall; but, if you have any questions, you can email Stephanie Patton.

Virginia Rural Health Association Panel at Averett

Colleagues,

I hope summer is treating you well! We have an amazing opportunity for those around campus on Saturday, July 10, at 1 p.m. in Averett’s multipurpose room. In collaboration with SOVAH Health, UVA Cancer Center, PATHS, Gateway Health and Centra, we are hosting a region-wide panel with the Virginia Rural Health Association titled “Pride of Rural Virginia Project,” a grant-funded initiative to address LGBTQIA+ health and health care priorities in rural areas across Virginia. This is an open event. Please spread the word to your various networks. All are invited.

Best Wishes,

Dr. Billy Wooten

Save the Date: New Employee Orientation (NEO)

Make sure to Save the Date for the fall NEO on Friday, Aug. 6, from 11:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. in the Frith Fine Arts Center. A buffet lunch will be available. If you were hired since the spring 2021 NEO in March, or if you could not make the March event, look for an e-vite via Punchbowl from Chief Human Resources Officer Kathie Tune. This event is open to full-time faculty and staff, graduate assistants and part-time, non-student employees.

We are so excited that you may join us in August! Call or email Kathie Tune with questions at ktune@averett.edu or 434-791-7106.

Cougar Business Fest

Mark your calendar! Cougar Business Fest is Tuesday, Aug. 17, from noon-3 p.m. on the Student Lawn. Click the flyer at left for more information.