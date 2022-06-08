Averett CoffeeBreak 6-8-22

Posted on June 8th, 2022 by Matt Bell

Dr. Fulop’s Farewell

Please join us at the President’s Office (419 West Main St.) Thursday, June 16, from 3:30-4:30 p.m. to convey our gratitude to Dr. Fulop for his leadership as our vice president of academic affairs. We will have cupcakes and fellowship to express our appreciation for all of his contributions over the last eight years. We look forward to seeing you there!

Dr. Teresa Beach Promoted to Dean of the School of Nursing

We are delighted to announce that Dr. Teresa Beach has been elevated to the position of dean of Averett’s School of Nursing after serving as interim dean this past year. Teresa joined Averett in 2014 as a nursing faculty member and has increasingly assumed additional responsibilities while completing a doctorate in nursing education. Congratulations, Dr. Beach!

Summer Health and Safety Update

Dear Colleagues,

I’m hopeful your summer is going well. The Core Campus COVID Team continues to work diligently to keep safety at the center as we prepare for the fall semester.

All COVID-19 vaccines work well to prevent severe illness, hospitalization and death, even against variants. However, public health experts are starting to see reduced protection, especially among certain populations, against mild and moderate disease. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) recommend staying up-to-date with COVID-19 vaccinations for maximum protection.

Averett University strongly urges all on-campus students and employees to stay current with their COVID-19 immunizations. This tool remains our best defense against severe illness and hospitalizations caused by COVID-19, and ensures our best chances at maintaining normal operations. We were able to achieve this together by mid-spring last semester, and we want to keep up that momentum moving forward – with everyone’s help. By having a campus community that’s up-to-date on vaccinations (which include the primary vaccine series plus the first booster dose), we can hopefully avoid lengthy quarantine policies and masking in many areas of our campuses next fall. Click here to read more on the CDC’s guidance for institutions of higher education in regards to quarantine.

Our health and safety protocols have brought us far, and getting boosted will bolster these efforts. We continue to require new on-campus employees and students to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Please remember to submit an updated photo of your vaccination card when boosted via the LiveSafe app or to health@averett.edu so that the Office of Health Services can track booster percentages on our campuses. Higher booster rates may positively impact our need for additional vaccination requirements and health and safety protocols.

We will monitor the on-campus student and employee percentages of booster doses throughout the month of June, then examine this data, as well as community transmission rates and further CDC and VDH guidance, in early July. At that time, we will revisit our vaccination protocols and discuss further the possibility of booster requirements to ensure that our community members are up to date on their vaccination in order to continue to keep ourselves and others as safe as possible.

Thank you for all you do to help us maintain and safe and healthy campus.

Sincerely,

Don Aungst

CFO/COO, COVID-19 Campus Coordinator

Upcoming ROAR Day

As we prepare to welcome 90 new students and guests to the upcoming ROAR session this Friday, June 10, we are excited to provide an experience that will support the student’s transition to our campus, prepare them for academic success and the opportunity to foster social connections.

Furthermore, we aim to provide the resources and information needed to support the ROAR session through open communication with you, our campus partners! Click here for Friday’s schedule.

If you have any questions, need additional information, or would like to volunteer, do not hesitate to get in touch with Director of Student Involvement Casey Scarce via email.

Thank you in advance for your support!

Averett Athletics 2022 Cougar Golf Classic Tournament

Averett University Athletics is excited to announce that we will be hosting the annual Cougar Golf Classic on Friday, June 17, at the Goodyear Golf Course, with a rain date of the following Wednesday. Lunch and range balls will be provided along with cash prizes will be awarded. Participants in the golf tournament will also receive a special gift for each member of their foursome. For more information or to register use the attached form or contact Drew Bailey by email or call 434-791-5700.

For all of those WHO DO NOT GOLF, we have added an event for you! Introducing Averett’s 19th hole at the Cougar Golf Classic! For the first time ever non-golfers can attend the event from 1-6 p.m. to participate in lawn games, music and fellowship for only $25. Food, beverages and an amazing time are included with 19th hole registration! To register please contact Drew Bailey at by email or 434-791-5700.

Mental Health First Aid Training

Adult mental health first aid training will be offered to Averett faculty and staff on Thursday, Aug. 4, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Averett’s Main Campus. This is a FREE training and participants will earn a two-year certification and eight hours of continuing education credits. If you would like to register for the course, please email Christy Mayes. Click the flyer at left for more information.

Moving Offices? Facilities Can Help!

For anyone moving offices during the summer months, the Averett Facilities team is here to help. Please fill out this form.