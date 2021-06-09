Averett CoffeeBreak 6-9-21

Posted on June 9th, 2021 by Matt Bell

Help the Averett Family and the Dan River Region by getting vaccinated!

The COVID-19 vaccine is the best way for us to return to a thriving campus full of activities. Now, anyone who has been vaccinated – including faculty, staff, students and visitors – may choose not to wear a mask indoors and outdoors.

Anyone not vaccinated must continue to wear a mask indoors, as well as outdoors if physical distancing cannot be maintained.

COVID-19 Discussion with Kathie Tune

The recurring COVID-19 discussion with Kathie Tune is now being held on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. Click here to register in advance. For any immediate questions or concerns, contact Kathie Tune at 434-791-7106 or by email.

Good Luck to Tim Mooney

We would like to wish Tim Mooney, who was hired as director of Averett Online Admissions, much success with his future endeavors as he joins his family back in Oklahoma. We’d like to thank Dr. Carly Pearce for stepping in during this interim period to support Averett Online Admissions as we prepare to do a search for his replacement.

2021-22 Staff Council Voting Please take two minutes to click the link here to vote your colleagues into Staff Council! Your selections are confidential. You are allowed to vote once. The survey may be accessed from any electronic device. The voting will end on Thursday, June 10. If you have questions about the voting process, please contact Staff Council via staffcouncil@averett.edu. Thank you!

Staff Council

Derck & Edson Cougar Golf Classic

Do you golf, or do you just like being outside and enjoying friends and coworkers? Join us for the 2021 Derck & Edson Cougar Golf Classic on Friday, June 11. Tee times throughout the day. See the flyer for registration information.

Health Plan Disclosures Coming Soon

A notice regarding Virginia Private Colleges Benefits Consortium, Inc. health plan electronic disclosures will be sent to all health benefit eligible employees on Friday, June 11.

Please look for this email in your Averett email account to make sure you have received the notice. The email will explain the notice of benefits and describe the benefits provided to you and your dependents who are covered under the VPCBC Health and Welfare Plan.

If you do not receive the email, please email Chief Human Resources Officer Kathie Tune at ktune@averett.edu or Senior Accountant and Benefits Coordinator Tammy Wall at twall@averett.edu.

Staff Council Virtual Open House

Tell us where we should focus!

Help Staff Council establish 2021/22 goals on Wednesday, June 16, from 11:15 a.m. to noon. Staff Council will be hosting a virtual open house with breakout rooms for small discussion on what we should be focused on during the next academic year. We want your input! See Microsoft Outlook invite for Zoom details.

For additional questions or topic ideas, email staffcouncil@averett.edu.

University Book Club

On Thursday, June 17, the Averett University Book Club will meet socially distanced and in person at 5 p.m. We will meet on the Averett Bookstore porch. Feel free to bring your own chair. Also, please wear your mask! No books assigned. We share what we are reading!

We meet for approximately one hour. The book club is open to Averett students, staff, faculty, retirees and alumni. If you have questions, please feel free to email Penny Hudson, Linda Lemery or Liz Cervantes.

Juneteenth Celebration Finale

Join us for a Juneteenth kickoff Friday, June 18 at 7 p.m. See the flyer for more information. Partnered with Danville Parks and Recreation, we would like to invite you to join us for a Juneteenth Celebration finale on Sunday, June 20, from 3:30-7 p.m. at the Carrington Pavilion.

ID Badges, Parking Passes

ID badges and parking passes can be obtained from the security office located next to the Student Success Center. For more information or to set-up a time, contact Bernice Perkins at 434-791-5888 or via email.

The Café is Open for Lunch this Summer

Calling all faculty and staff working on campus this summer! The Café is now serving lunch Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Our chefs are creating and preparing small selections each day, and you are welcome to attend. The door price is $6.80 plus tax. We hope you will join us.