Averett CoffeeBreak 7-14-21

Posted on July 14th, 2021 by Matt Bell

Mask Reminder

The COVID-19 vaccine is the best way for us to return to a thriving campus full of activities. Now, anyone who has been vaccinated – including faculty, staff, students and visitors – may choose not to wear a mask indoors and outdoors.

Anyone not vaccinated must continue to wear a mask indoors, as well as outdoors if physical distancing cannot be maintained.

COVID-19 Discussion Returns This Week with Kathie Tune

The recurring COVID-19 discussion with Kathie Tune returns at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 14. Click here to register in advance. For any immediate questions or concerns, contact Kathie Tune at 434-791-7106 or by email.

Charles Harris to Retire

As many of you know, Assistant to the President for External Relations Charles Harris semi-retired earlier this year and has announced his plans to begin full retirement at the end of August. This phased approach allowed Averett to continue to benefit from his wonderful expertise, knowledge and wisdom as well as his vast history spanning 17 years with the institution.

During his years at Averett, Charles provided leadership for the areas of athletics and student life; auxiliary services including food service, facilities and bookstore; served as executive vice president and worked closely with board development and relations as well as strategic planning. Charles was instrumental in the successful development of major campus initiatives including the Student Center, Riverview Campus, construction of the Frank R. Campbell Stadium and Main Hall renovations to mention just a few.

We are fortunate Charles is willing to serve in an advisory role for special projects and in ways that best serve Averett as needs and opportunities arise. In addition, he and his wife, Lenora, serve as co-chairs for the Averett Ascending campaign.

We are grateful for his timeless service, devotion and loyalty on behalf of our students, their families and the region we serve. We are working with Charles to plan a time when we can celebrate him as he begins this new journey.

Hodgson Appointed to Governor’s Criminal Justice Task Force

Dr. James Hodgson was recently appointed to Governor Northam’s Criminal Justice Community Partnership (CJCP) task force, comprised of criminal justice experts and community leaders as a “think tank” to share with the Virginia Community College System (VCCS) their insights on emerging and relevant law enforcement and community policing trends.

The CJCP includes representatives from VCCS Faculty; criminal justice academies; legal, judicial and law enforcement communities; community activists; relevant state agencies; VCCS students, and four-year transfer partners. The CJCP is tasked with focusing on the identification and examination of trends, best practices and opportunities to inform and support efforts to strengthen criminal justice services in our many diverse communities.

University Book Club

On Thursday, July 15, at 5 p.m. the Averett University Book Club will meet socially distanced and in person. We will meet on the Averett Bookstore porch. Feel free to bring your own chair. Also, please wear your mask! No books assigned. We share what we are reading!

We meet for approximately one hour. The book club is open to Averett students, staff, faculty, retirees and alumni. If you have questions, please feel free to email Penny Hudson, Linda Lemery or Liz Cervantes.

Invoices from Year End Due This Week

The business office will need all invoices prior to June 30 by Friday, July 15, to have them placed in the fiscal year 2021 budget. Please email Sandy Isom with any questions.

New Employee Information Needed

As we kick off the fall semester, we want to recognize our new employees who have joined us since the August 2020 Opening of the Year Kick-off. New faculty and staff members, you should have received an email from Matt Bell requesting a headshot and more information.

Please get that information to him by Tuesday, July 20, by end of business. If you have any questions, email Matt by clicking here.

Invitation to Engage in Governor’s Time Capsule Replacement Project

The Council for Independent Colleges of Virginia has shared a great opportunity from Governor Northam for Averett University and individuals across the Commonwealth to contribute to an exciting new project.

“We would love your help in spreading the word about Governor Northam’s plans to replace a 134-year old time capsule embedded in the pedestal foundation of the Robert E. Lee statue in Richmond. The Governor invites the Averett University community to suggest artifacts for a new time capsule that represents the inclusive, welcoming Commonwealth we are building together.

Virginians interested in participating should submit a description of their artifact, the item’s size and material, and an explanation of how the object represents Virginia. To submit an artifact for consideration, individuals must own the item or have the ability to obtain it. Artifact submissions will be collected through Tuesday, July 20. For more information about how to participate in the creation of the new time capsule, visit governor.virginia.gov/timecapsule.”

Thank you to Pam McKirdy, director of library and instructional resources in Blount Library, for curating the submission from Averett University! For questions or suggestions, email Pam at pmckirdy@Averett.edu.

Save the Date: New Employee Orientation (NEO)

Make sure to Save the Date for the fall NEO on Friday, Aug. 6, from 11:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. in the Frith Fine Arts Center. A buffet lunch will be available. If you were hired since the spring 2021 NEO in March, or if you could not make the March event, look for an e-vite via Punchbowl from Chief Human Resources Officer Kathie Tune. This event is open to full-time faculty and staff, graduate assistants and part-time, non-student employees.

We are so excited that you may join us in August! Call or email Kathie Tune with questions at ktune@averett.edu or 434-791-7106.

Save the Date: Annual August Opening Session for Faculty & Staff

Monday, Aug. 9

1:45 – 2:30 p.m. Informational Showcase and Refreshments

2:30 – 4:30 p.m. Opening of the Year Kick-Off

4:30 p.m. Family Picnic

Mark your calendars for the 2021 August Opening! Join your fellow faculty and staff as we celebrate the new school year on Monday, Aug. 9, starting at 1:45 p.m. in the Frith Fine Arts Center Lobby.

The afternoon begins at 1:45 p.m. in the Frith Fine Arts Center lobby with refreshments and fellowship, including an informational showcase highlighting updates and upcoming opportunities from various departments and committees. This is followed by our Opening of the Year Session in Pritchett Auditorium. President Franks and Joe will then host you and your loved ones for a family picnic in the Student Center.

Stay tuned for a Punchbowl invite, in which you will need to RSVP for yourself and the number of family guests you will be bringing (significant others, children) to the Family Picnic.

Cougar Business Fest

Mark your calendar! Cougar Business Fest is Tuesday, Aug. 17, from noon-3 p.m. on the Student Center Lawn. Click the flyer at left for more information.