Averett CoffeeBreak 7-21-21

Posted on July 21st, 2021 by Matt Bell

Mask Reminder

The COVID-19 vaccine is the best way for us to return to a thriving campus full of activities. Now, anyone who has been vaccinated – including faculty, staff, students and visitors – may choose not to wear a mask indoors and outdoors.

Anyone not vaccinated must continue to wear a mask indoors, as well as outdoors if physical distancing cannot be maintained.

COVID-19 Discussion Cancelled Week with Kathie Tune

The recurring COVID-19 discussion with Kathie Tune has been cancelled this week. For any immediate questions or concerns, contact Kathie Tune at 434-791-7106 or by email.

Dr. Wagstaff, Program Director of Averett Online Psychology

Dr. Jenny Wagstaff, director of counseling services at Averett, will be transitioning to the new position of program director of Averett Online Psychology beginning August 1. The online psychology program is a key component for growing enrollment as part of the Averett Online Business plan with funding from the Danville Regional Foundation.

With extensive experience as a counselor and as a faculty member at Campbell University, Buena Vista University and Virginia Tech, Wagstaff will bring key insights to a new online program that is sensitive to market needs.

Business Office Updates

As most of you know, we said goodbye to our Associate Vice President and Controller Lisa Stewart at the beginning of July. Today, we are pleased to share that Sandy Isom will serve as the interim controller while a search is conducted for a new associate vice president and controller. Sandy will still be tasked with her other work as well so we encourage everyone to get their information in to the business office in a timely manner in order to assist Sandy as she works in dual roles. We are exceptionally grateful for team members like Sandy who step in where they are needed for the good of their coworkers and the entire Averett Family. Thank you, Sandy!

USA Today Magazine Quotes Dr. Stacy

Last winter, a childhood friend of Program Director for Master of Education and Assistant Professor of Education Dr. Jamie Stacy reached out to her for some reflections on teaching and learning as schools began to resume in-person classes as the pandemic has retreated for a USA Today publication. The article quoting Dr. Stacy ended up in their Back to School magazine that recently hit the newsstands. The link to the magazine can be found here and begins on page 82. Congratulations, Dr. Stacy!

Save the Date: New Employee Orientation (NEO)

Make sure to Save the Date for the fall NEO on Friday, Aug. 6, from 11:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. in the Frith Fine Arts Center. A buffet lunch will be available. If you were hired since the spring 2021 NEO in March, or if you could not make the March event, look for an e-vite via Punchbowl from Chief Human Resources Officer Kathie Tune. This event is open to full-time faculty and staff, graduate assistants and part-time, non-student employees.

We are so excited that you may join us in August! Call or email Kathie Tune with questions at ktune@averett.edu or 434-791-7106.

Save the Date: Annual August Opening Session for Faculty & Staff

Monday, Aug. 9

1:45 – 2:30 p.m. Informational Showcase and Refreshments

2:30 – 4:30 p.m. Opening of the Year Kick-Off

4:30 p.m. Family Picnic

Mark your calendars for the 2021 August Opening! Join your fellow faculty and staff as we celebrate the new school year on Monday, Aug. 9, starting at 1:45 p.m. in the Frith Fine Arts Center Lobby.

The afternoon begins at 1:45 p.m. in the Frith Fine Arts Center lobby with refreshments and fellowship, including an informational showcase highlighting updates and upcoming opportunities from various departments and committees. This is followed by our Opening of the Year Session in Pritchett Auditorium. President Franks and Joe will then host you and your loved ones for a family picnic in the Student Center.

Stay tuned for a Punchbowl invite, in which you will need to RSVP for yourself and the number of family guests you will be bringing (significant others, children) to the Family Picnic.

Upcoming Tree Removals

Two trees are scheduled for an upcoming removal on Main Campus soon due to a decline in health and posing a risk for pedestrians and buildings.

On Monday, July 26, crews will be on campus removing a tree at the sidewalk behind Frith Hall. The other tree is located on the hill by Fugate Hall. A decision for replacement trees is pending due to the amount of underground utilities nearby their current locations. For any updates or changes, watch for alerts from LiveSafe.

Don’t Wait: Enroll in a Meal Plan Today!

The semester is fast approaching and now is the time to get yourself enrolled into a faculty/staff meal plan and take advantage of the steep discounts.

All you need is an Averett ID with a number to see these savings. Meals are purchased in blocks of 10 meals and the meals never expire. Use them how you please, and if you happen to run out mid-semester, don’t fret, you can purchase more at any time.

The price for 10 meals this year will be $65.96 (taxes included). That’s only $6.60 for any all-you-care-to-eat meal in the main café.

To enroll, call the dining office at 434-791-7307 or send an email to Mary Robertson.

But wait – there’s more. For every 10 meals you purchase, Dining will provide one extra complimentary meal swipe. So that’s 11 meals for $65.96; nearly an additional 10% savings.

Cougar Business Fest

Mark your calendar! Cougar Business Fest is Tuesday, Aug. 17, from noon-3 p.m. on the Student Center Lawn. Click the flyer at left for more information.