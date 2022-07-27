Averett CoffeeBreak 7-27-22

Posted on July 27th, 2022 by Matt Bell

CoffeeBreak is an e-newsletter distributed to Averett faculty and staff to keep them up-to-date on campus activities and information.

Welcome New IT Team Members

Averett’s Information Technology Department is pleased to welcome two new members to the team.

James Pech joins our IT Helpdesk as an IT support technician. James relocated from Wisconsin and has a background in computers and networking. He will be working full-time in our Helpdesk area with plans of pursuing his bachelor’s degree focusing on cyber security.

Vinodh Balraj joins the IT team as our network administrator. He first joined Averett as a consultant supporting our network for five months, and has now become a fulltime employee in IT. Vinodh will be relocating from the Detroit area. We are especially happy to have him with us. His technical knowledge and customer service skills make him a valuable member to our team.

Welcome, James and Vinodh!

Riverview Campus Notice

Due to some ongoing facilities work, employees from Riverview Campus will be working remotely until early next week.

New Employee Information Needed – Final Call!

Any employees hired since August 2021 should have received an email from Marketing and Communications Specialist Matt Bell requesting a headshot and their job title. This information must be submitted by close of business Wednesday, July 26. Please submit the requested information as quickly as possible. If you have any questions, please email Matt or call 434-791-5681.

Join us at the Ballpark!

Averett Family, employees and their families are invited to join the Averett Alumni Association for a night at the ballpark at the Danville Otterbots on Thursday, July 28. Enjoy food and fun as the Otterbots take on the Burlington Sock Puppets! An all-you-can-eat buffet begins at 5:30 p.m. with the game to follow at 7 p.m. Click here to register. Hurry before time runs out!

Football Season Tickets, Tailgate Spots on Sale Soon

Football season tickets and tailgate spots are on sale! On July 29, these tickets and tailgate spots will become available to purchase for alumni, faculty and staff.

Please contact Drew Bailey at 434-791-5700 if you have any questions.

August Opening: RSVP by Monday, Aug. 1!

Join your fellow faculty and staff as we celebrate the new school year on Monday, Aug. 8, starting at noon in the Grant Center at Averett’s E. Stuart James Grant North Campus.

This year, we will kick off our program with lunch and fellowship at noon in the Grant Center. After lunch, we will dive into an educational and engaging program. President Franks and Joe Franks will then host you and your loved ones for a family celebration at their home.

If you are a Moving the Needle team member, Averett 2025 Planning Team member and/or a new employee, please try to spread yourself out among tables at the Grant Center and to sit with people you may not typically sit with. It’s important to make connections with faculty and staff you may not see on a day-to-day basis. There may also be some activities where your expertise is needed.

Please respond to this survey by Monday, Aug. 1, in which you will need to RSVP for lunch and for yourself and the number of family guests you will be bringing (significant others, children) to the Family Celebration between 4-6 p.m. (Click here for survey). If you have any questions, please contact Katherine Bishop at kbishop@averett.edu or 434-791-5826.

We look forward to opening the 2022-2023 Academic Year with each of you!

Mental Health First Aid Training

Adult mental health first aid training will be offered to Averett faculty and staff on Thursday, Aug. 4, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Averett’s Main Campus. This is a FREE training and participants will earn a two-year certification and eight hours of continuing education credits. If you would like to register for the course, please email Christy Mayes. Click the flyer at left for more information.

NEO Coming Soon!

Averett invites and engages new employees twice a year to join their new colleagues for a program that will offer you a broader perspective of the University than simply the work we do on a daily basis.

Please respond to the Punchbowl invite and make plans to attend the Fall NEO on Friday, Aug. 5, from 10:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. We are offering tours of the Equestrian Center, FBO, Flight Center and the Riverview Campus. Contact Kathie Tune for additional information or if you have not yet received your invitation to the NEO. Join us!

Professional Headshots Opportunity

A professional headshot should be an essential part of everyone’s portfolio. On Monday, Aug. 8, Averett employees will have the opportunity to receive a professional headshot courtesy of Marketing and Communications prior to the start of the August Opening celebration. No appointment necessary. If you have any questions, please email Matt Bell.

Faculty/Staff Meetings for AY2022-23

Hello!

On behalf of the Staff Council and the Office of Academic Affairs, we would like to announce for the 2022-2023 academic year, we will be combining faculty and staff meetings. We are SO excited to be able to have all of us in one space this year and to fellowship with each other outside of classrooms and various meetings. It is important to us that we share information as quickly and amongst as many of us at one time! We are eager to connect across departments in ways that we have not been able to in the past.

Meetings will be held monthly on the third Tuesday from 11:15 to 12:30 and will start in Blount Chapel. Faculty and Staff will hear general announcements, PC updates, etc. together in one location and then break off into individual groups with faculty staying in Blount and Staff moving to the MPR. Lunch tickets will continue to be provided for attendees.

A calendar invitation will come to your emails this week with additional information.

The dates for AY2022-23 are as follows:

August 9 (Opening meeting – Faculty only)

September 20

October 18

November 15

January 17

February 21

March 21

April 18

Please do not hesitate to contact staffcouncil@averett.edu if you have any questions or want to share any information with your Staff Council!

President’s Suite: Fall Football Games

Football season is almost upon us! There will be limited space available in the President’s Suite this year for home football games, but we hope to have an opportunity to invite members of our faculty and staff. If you have interest in coming to the President’s Suite for one of the home games listed below, please respond to pressuite@averett.edu and list which games you are available. Please know this does not guarantee you a spot in the President’s Suite, we are simply gauging interest.

Sept. 3 (Sat) – 6 p.m. Apprentice School

Sept. 17 (Sat) – 6 p.m. Brevard College

Oct. 29 (Sat) 1 p.m. Shenandoah University

Nov. 5 (Sat) 1 p.m. Guilford College

Outdoor Lighting Show Feedback Requested

Thank you to all that attended the outdoor lighting show that was presented last Thursday, July 21, by Sterling Lighting.

Please send any thoughts and suggestions to Meg Stevens at mstevens@averett.edu. Feel free to share what you liked the best or which lighting display you feel will enhance Averett’s campus the most!

Once again, thank you for your participation!