Averett CoffeeBreak 7-7-21

Posted on July 7th, 2021 by Matt Bell

CoffeeBreak is an e-newsletter distributed to Averett faculty and staff to keep them up-to-date on campus activities and information. Please send information you would like included in CoffeeBreak via this form. For the next CoffeeBreak, please submit by Friday, July 9, for a Wednesday, July 14, publication.

Mask Reminder

The COVID-19 vaccine is the best way for us to return to a thriving campus full of activities. Now, anyone who has been vaccinated – including faculty, staff, students and visitors – may choose not to wear a mask indoors and outdoors.

Anyone not vaccinated must continue to wear a mask indoors, as well as outdoors if physical distancing cannot be maintained.

Cancelled – COVID-19 Discussion with Kathie Tune

The recurring COVID-19 discussion with Kathie Tune is cancelled for Wednesday, July 7. It will return at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 14. Click here to register in advance. For any immediate questions or concerns, contact Kathie Tune at 434-791-7106 or by email.

Good Luck Cheryl!

Cheryl Dalton has done so much to help Averett achieve admissions goals for 15 years! From campus visits in her early days, to the weekly reports we count on, to TargetX administrator – her talents are incredible! We are so sad that she is leaving us but so excited for her next chapter! Cheryl, a heartfelt thank you and best wishes! Please join us at Jut’s Café for a “Next Chapter Celebration” on Wednesday, July 7, from 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Additional Responsibilities for Dr. Wooten

We are pleased to announce that Dr. Billy Wooten will be taking on additional responsibilities in the academic area related to the promotion of engaged learning as the Dean of Engaged Learning, in addition to his leading the CCECC. Specifically, Wooten will oversee faculty advising working with the advising committee, give oversight to adjunct development in the traditional program, plan and lead a leadership badge program for students, and collaborate with Pam McKirdy and John Vigouroux in the formation of a Center for Teaching and Learning Innovation. In all these endeavors and future initiatives, Wooten will promote engaged learning, which studies demonstrate that the more engaged a student is, the more successful that student will be at Averett and beyond. Congratulations to Billy in this expansion of his responsibilities.

National Accreditation Gives Averett’s Nursing Programs a Competitive Edge

The Averett University School of Nursing recently received accreditation by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE), one of the most recognized accrediting agencies in the country, ensuring the quality and integrity of baccalaureate, graduate and residency programs in nursing.

Averett’s traditional, on-campus, four-year Bachelor of Science in nursing (BSN) program was re-accredited for 10 years – the maximum number of years allowed – and this is the program’s second time to receive accreditation from CCNE.

Averett’s Master of Science in nursing (MSN) program received CCNE accreditation for five years, the maximum number of years for initial licensure for a new program, and the post-graduate advanced practiced registered nurses (APRN) certificate program received it for 10. This is the earliest these programs were eligible for accreditation since their inception in 2019.

For more on this story, click here.

Virginia Rural Health Association Panel at Averett

Colleagues,

I hope summer is treating you well! We have an amazing opportunity for those around campus on Saturday, July 10, at 1 p.m. in Averett’s multipurpose room. In collaboration with SOVAH Health, UVA Cancer Center, PATHS, Gateway Health and Centra, we are hosting a region-wide panel with the Virginia Rural Health Association titled “Pride of Rural Virginia Project,” a grant-funded initiative to address LGBTQIA+ health and health care priorities in rural areas across Virginia. This is an open event. Please spread the word to your various networks. All are invited.

Best Wishes,

Dr. Billy Wooten

Campus Paving Projects

Paving specialists will be on campus Monday, July 12, paving Alumni Hall, Admissions English House parking lot and the bump in the commuter lot across from the tennis courts. Alternate parking will have to be used during this time.

University Book Club

On Thursday, July 15, at 5 p.m. the Averett University Book Club will meet socially distanced and in person. We will meet on the Averett Bookstore porch. Feel free to bring your own chair. Also, please wear your mask! No books assigned. We share what we are reading!

We meet for approximately one hour. The book club is open to Averett students, staff, faculty, retirees and alumni. If you have questions, please feel free to email Penny Hudson, Linda Lemery or Liz Cervantes.

Save the Date: New Employee Orientation (NEO)

Make sure to Save the Date for the fall NEO on Friday, Aug. 6, from 11:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. in the Frith Fine Arts Center. A buffet lunch will be available. If you were hired since the spring 2021 NEO in March, or if you could not make the March event, look for an e-vite via Punchbowl from Chief Human Resources Officer Kathie Tune. This event is open to full-time faculty and staff, graduate assistants and part-time, non-student employees.

We are so excited that you may join us in August! Call or email Kathie Tune with questions at ktune@averett.edu or 434-791-7106.

Cougar Business Fest

Mark your calendar! Cougar Business Fest is Tuesday, Aug. 17, from noon-3 p.m. on the Student Lawn. Click the flyer at left for more information.