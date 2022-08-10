Averett CoffeeBreak 8-10-22

Posted on August 10th, 2022 by Matt Bell

CoffeeBreak is an e-newsletter distributed to Averett faculty and staff to keep them up-to-date on campus activities and information. Please send information you would like included in CoffeeBreak via this form. For the next CoffeeBreak, please submit by Friday, Aug. 12, for a Wednesday, Aug. 17, publication.

Lynsey Corriher named Director of Meetings and Events

We are pleased to announce that after having served as interim director of meetings and events since March, Lynsey Corriher ’18, ’20, has been named Averett’s director of meetings and events. Lynsey is a two-time Averett alumna who served Averett in Student Engagement, Student Success and COVID case management prior to her move to Meetings and Events. Lynsey is also an avid photographer and a former member of Averett’s women’s volleyball team. She currently serves as the advisor to KDA Sorority.

Lynsey, or “LC” as you may know her, has proven herself as a stellar leader during her time as interim director. She is a wonderful addition and has proven her mettle through months of summer camps and conferences, internal meetings and large internal and external events. Quite frankly, there doesn’t seem to be anything she cannot do!

Lynsey’s office is in office 425 of the Student Center and she can be reached at 434-791-5852 or lncorriher@averett.edu. Please join us in congratulating Lynsey and wishing her luck in her director role.

2022 Opening of the Year Program Feedback

We are thankful to have once again joined together as we prepare to begin the new academic year. These challenging times in our world make these occasions all the more meaningful as we reconnect, welcome our new faculty and staff, prepare for the new year, reflect upon our accomplishments and look to the dynamic and promising future ahead.

Thank you for your time in giving us your feedback on this year’s opening kick-off session. Your input will be used as we plan for opening next year. Please click here to access the survey.

Thank you,

President Tiffany Franks

Davenport Hall Update

As you heard in our faculty and staff updates last spring, we have been examining facilities possibilities for Davenport Hall and evaluating the use of the residence halls, classrooms and offices in that building. This work is a continuation of the residence hall master plan developed several years ago, with Davenport being the next phase after the Main Hall renovation.

This summer, we underwent air quality and structural testing of the whole building. The results of the testing concluded there are no issues with air quality, and the engineers have cleared the building. Because of the conditions of plumbing in the residence hall floor bathrooms, we will no longer house students, but will continue to use Davenport for offices and classrooms until funding is in place for the next phase of residence hall renovations. For any questions, please contact the Facilities team.

Bookstore Hours

With the new academic year upon us, here are the bookstore hours to be aware of this week:

August 10-13: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

August 14: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

We will resume normal business hours on Monday, Aug. 15, which are Mondays through Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cougar Connection Returns Monday

The first edition of Cougar Connection for the 2022-23 academic year will be published Monday, Aug. 15. Cougar Connection is a weekly e-newsletter that is sent to all students, faculty and staff with pertinent information of student interest. Please use this form to submit an article.

Submissions must be received by Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. To avoid running the same article for multiple weeks, articles about upcoming events will be posted the week of the event, unless otherwise noted in the submission. If you have any questions, comments or suggestions, please send an email to mbell@averett.edu.

Convocation will Mark Opening of 164th Academic Year

Averett Family, we are pleased to announce our annual convocation to kick off the academic year will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 16, at 11:15 a.m. in Pritchett Auditorium in the Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. All are welcome to attend.

A picnic will follow from noon-3 p.m. at the Student Center, and is open to all Averett employees and students.

Cougar Business Fest

On behalf of Averett University’s Center for Community Engagement and Career Competitiveness (CCECC), we would like to invite you to register a business for our annual Cougar Business Fest on Tuesday, Aug. 16, from noon-3 p.m. on Averett’s Main Campus on the Student Center lawn.

Cougar Business Fest provides a space where our local businesses can connect with and market goods and services. Our ultimate goal is two-fold: 1.) to showcase our local businesses and 2.) to advertise open part-time job and internship opportunities to our students. Our research has found that many Averett students are unaware of the many businesses in Danville, yet they would like to shop and stay local. The Festival will be a perfect opportunity to bridge the University and the City.

To register a business, click the link https://forms.office.com/r/gHLNbedfXc. Contact Tia Yancey at Tyancey@averett.edu with any questions!

Volunteers Needed for Campus Locators

It is crazy that it is almost time to welcome students back to campus! This includes over 300 new students we are helping guide and support through Campus Locators set up in Jordan Commons on the first day of class Wednesday, Aug. 17, from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Our goal is to make sure all of our new students are guided to the right classroom for their first day and that all students (new and returning) feel cheered on with free donuts and water to kick off a new semester!

Who better to help than their Averett Family? If you would like to sign up for an hour-long shift (or more), please contact Casey Scarce at cscarce@averett.edu or call 434-791-5628.

Thank you for your support of our new students!

Interested in Football Games from the President’s Suite?

Football season is almost upon us! There will be limited space available in the President’s Suite this year for home football games, but we hope to have an opportunity to invite members of our faculty and staff. If you have interest in coming to the President’s Suite for one of the home games listed below, please respond to pressuite@averett.edu and list the games for which you are available. We hope to enjoy the opportunity for fellowship with as many as possible, and encourage you to respond as soon as possible.

Saturday, Sept. 3, 6 p.m. – Apprentice School

Saturday, Sept. 17, 6 p.m. – Brevard College

Saturday, Oct. 29, 1 p.m. – Shenandoah University

Saturday, Nov. 5, 1 p.m. – Guilford College

Nominate Now for the Golden Bagel Award

The Golden Bagel is an Averett University employee of the month award. Implementing a monthly employee recognition program can have a powerful effect on Averett University. The criteria to select an employee for the Golden Bagel Award should include impeccable work performance and creating a respectful, fun and overall positive working environment. You can pick anybody each month to win the award. Please submit your nomination to StaffCouncil@averett.edu.

Thank You!

A big thank you to everyone who assisted with and presented at the New Employee Orientation program on Friday, Aug. 5, and especially to those of you who attended. The NEO survey results will be coming in soon and always appreciate receiving that feedback. We especially look forward to planning the next event for the spring 2023 class of new employees.

Sincerely,

Kathie Tune and the Human Resources Team

Get Help with Retirement Accounts and Financial Planning

Financial advisors from Millennium Advisory Services are available to meet virtually to:

Answer questions about your retirement account.

Discuss if you should consider moving your old retirement accounts to the current retirement plan contract.

Provide financial planning and be a resource to help you make decisions regarding your retirement accounts.

Every employee can go through holistic financial planning sessions and receive a customized financial plan based on your goals. If you have a spouse or significant other, they are encouraged and welcome to attend as well! Click here for a flyer.

These planning sessions are geared to help answer questions like:

What changes should I consider making to my retirement plan based on my retirement and other goals?

Am I saving enough to meet my goals in retirement?

Is my current investment strategy appropriate given what I am trying to accomplish?

You can also reach Millennium’s Scheduling Team at schedule@mcmva.com or by phone at 877-435-2489.