Averett CoffeeBreak 8-11-21

Posted on August 11th, 2021 by Matt Bell

CoffeeBreak is an e-newsletter distributed to Averett faculty and staff to keep them up-to-date on campus activities and information. Please send information you would like included in CoffeeBreak via this form. For the next CoffeeBreak, please submit by Friday, Aug. 13, for a Wednesday, Aug. 18, publication.

Averett Hosting COVID-19 Vaccine and Testing Opportunities Next Week

Averett University, in partnership with Virginia Department of Health (VDH), will be offering two opportunities next week for COVID-19 vaccination and one for COVID-19 PCR testing.

As a reminder, Averett strongly urges all students, faculty and staff (who are able) to get vaccinated. This is the best way for us to protect ourselves and keep one another safe.

Also, all on-campus students and employees must undergo COVID-19 PCR testing. If testing was not completed before returning to campus, one must be completed by Friday, Aug. 20. Click here to view some Frequently Asked Questions regarding the University’s testing strategy. Student-athletes should see their coaches for additional athletics protocols.

Details of the events are as follows:

Averett/VDH Vaccination Opportunity at Cougar Business Festival

Tuesday, Aug. 17

Noon-3 p.m.

Student Center Lawn

Moderna vaccines (first and second doses) will be available to all Averett students and employees, as well as community members. Pre-registration is preferred by clicking here, but walk-ins are welcome.

Averett/VDH COVID-19 Testing Event

Friday, Aug. 20

8 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Carrington Gym

COVID-19 PCR testing will be available to all Averett students and employees, as well as community members. Pre-registration is preferred by clicking here, but walk-ins are welcome.

Averett/VDH Vaccination Clinic

Saturday, Aug. 21

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Student Center, Multipurpose Room

Moderna, Pfizer and possibly Johnson & Johnson vaccines (first and second doses, if applicable) will be available to all Averett students and employees, as well as community members.

Pre-registration is preferred by clicking here, but walk-ins are welcome.

Thank you for playing your part in maintaining a healthy campus community and keeping yourself and others safe

Sincerely,

Don Aungst

CFO/COO, COVID-19 Campus Coordinator

Turning in COVID-19 Testing Results, Vaccine Cards

All faculty, staff and students should submit proof of their vaccine cards (if vaccinated) and testing results to Director of Health Services Tammi Devlin, either in person at the Office of Health Services in the Student Success Center or by email at tdevlin@averett.edu.

COVID-19 Discussion with Kathie Tune

The recurring COVID-19 discussion with Kathie Tune will be held at 4 p.m. today. Click here to join the discussion. For any immediate questions or concerns, contact Kathie Tune at 434-791-7106 or by email.

Welcome Kara Robertson Welcome to Kara Robertson as the new executive assistant to the vice president for academic affairs. Robertson comes to Averett from Danville Parks and Recreation where she served as the Community Events Coordinator. She is a graduate of Virginia Tech and a native of Danville, and has worked in various administrative, education and management positions in New York City and Los Angeles. Kara will start at Averett on August 30. Please stop by to say hello after she begins.

Welcome Dr. Tonitta McNeal

Dr. Tonitta Davis McNeal has been appointed to the position of program director of Averett Online Business and associate professor of business administration. McNeal comes to us from several leadership and faculty positions at the Keller Graduate School of Management/DeVry University and Walden University, and has a wealth of experience in promoting and overseeing graduate, non-traditional and online business programs. She has two bachelor’s degrees, one from Averett and the other from University of North Carolina at Greensboro, a graduate degree from Liberty University, and a doctorate from Colorado Technical University. She grew up in Danville and is also an owner of a small, family-owned business in the Southern Virginia region. She will begin at Averett on September 7. Welcome, Dr. McNeal! Tia Yancey Receives Governor’s Appointment Late last week, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced the latest appointments to boards, commissions, authorities and councils across the Commonwealth. Among them, Director of Volunteerism Tia Yancey ’16 in the Center for Community Engagement and Career Competitiveness at Averett was appointed to the Virginia African American Advisory Board. The purpose of the Virginia African American Advisory Board is to advise the Governor on the development of economic, professional, cultural, educational and governmental links between the Commonwealth of Virginia and the African American community in Virginia. Read the full release by clicking here. Congratulations, Tia!

Thank you for Attending the Opening of the Year Kick-Off

Averett Family, we were thrilled to see many of you in person Monday – even if we were masked – for our annual opening event in Pritchett Auditorium. While the last 18 months have presented all sorts of challenges, you have met each of them with perseverance and determination to overcome them.

As the landscape around higher education changes, and the need for more action surrounding diversity, equity and inclusion grows, it is our hope you will embark with us to make Averett a better place for today, and a stronger University for tomorrow.

If you missed any of the presentations Monday, click here to watch the entire program.

Welcome back, and we look forward to a wonderful start to our 163rd year at Averett University. You can’t stop the beat!

PowerCampus Scheduled Downtime

In preparation for the fall 2021 and FallTRI terms, PowerCampus, self-service, reporting services and all MS_Access databases attaching to PowerCampus tables will be unavailable on Thursday, Aug. 12, beginning at 4:30 p.m.

We will start the current term process as soon as all users are logged out. This process is key for accurate reporting for currently enrolled students, billing assessments and housing.

Please plan for approximately one hour of downtime. You will be notified when it is safe to log back in.

Gentle reminder: Not logging out on time, or logging into PowerCampus or MS_Access during the scheduled downtime, adversely affects the process and may require a data backup and restore. Please discuss this notice with your staff and remain logged out until you are notified it is safe to log in.

Volunteers Needed for New Student Move-In

This Saturday, Aug. 14, new students will be arriving for Orientation 2021. Our football team will be helping families move in all morning. Saturday afternoon, we have the opportunity for Averett faculty and staff to help our afternoon arrivals and their families with move-in. What sounds more welcoming than, “Can I help you with that box?” Many hands will make light work of the task on a hot day. If you able and would like to assist please email DeanOfStudents@Averett.edu. Volunteers will meet at the MPR at 1:15 p.m. on Saturday.

Cougar Connection Returns Monday

Cougar Connection, a weekly e-publication on Mondays that is distributed students, returns Monday, Aug. 16. Submissions must be received by Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. Use this form to make a submission.

Cougar Connection is a weekly newsletter for students to keep them updated and informed about what is going on that week around campus and in the community.

To avoid running the same article for multiple weeks, articles about upcoming events will be posted the week of the event, unless otherwise noted in the submission.

If you have any questions, please email Matt Bell or call 434-791-5681.

Convocation 2021

Averett Family, we are pleased to announce our annual convocation to kick off the academic year will be held in person once again this year on Tuesday, Aug. 17, in Pritchett Auditorium in the Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. All are welcome to attend. Masks and social distancing will be required.

A picnic will follow from noon-3 p.m. at the Student Center, and is open to all Averett employees and students.

Cougar Business Fest

Mark your calendar! Cougar Business Fest is Tuesday, Aug. 17, from noon-3 p.m. on the Student Center Lawn. Click the flyer at left for more information.

Free Airplane Rides for Children

Kids ages 8 to 17 fly for free Saturday, Sept. 11 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. during the Danville Regional Airport open house. Click the flyer at left for more details. Registration is required.

Join Team Ave and Rett to Make a Heart Healthier

In support of the 2021 Danville-Pittsylvania Heart Walk Saturday, Sept. 25, join team Ave and Rett with a donation today. Find out more by clicking here!

Thank You!

A big thank you to everyone who assisted with and presented at the New Employee Orientation program on Friday, Aug. 6, and especially to those of you who attended. The NEO survey results will be coming in soon, and we always appreciate receiving that feedback. We especially look forward to planning the next event for the spring 2022 class of new employees.

Sincerely,

Kathie Tune and the Human Resources Team

New Alumni Network Scholarship

Exciting news! We are pleased to introduce the Alumni Network Scholarship.

Averett University alumni will now be able to take part in recruitment by endorsing prospective students for a $500 scholarship at Averett Online! If you are an alumnus or know an alumnus, please encourage them to share their Averett story and introduce great students to their alma mater by providing them with the gift of education.

To participate in this program, alumni must complete the Alumni Network Scholarship application, which you can find on the Alumni Family page on the Averett Online website, or by clicking here. If admitted, the candidate will receive a $500, one-time scholarship for their first semester. Show your Cougar pride and encourage students to join the Averett family!

Program Details

Eligible for new Averett Online students.

Students will need to complete an Averett Online application form.

Alumni may endorse as many students as they wish.

This is a one-time, nonrenewable scholarship for new students entering Averett Online during the 2021-2022 academic year.

This scholarship cannot be used with other scholarships.

NetFacilities Update

All retuning faculty, staff and residential students should already have access to NetFacilities to put in a maintenance/grounds/housekeeping request.

New faculty, staff and residential students should have received an email invitation from alerts@netfacilities.com regarding signing in and making a password. Click here for more information.

Previous users will log on like they always have. If they can’t for some reason, they will use the “forgot password” tab.

For questions, contact WFF Facilities Operations Coordinator Kevin Hawke at khawke@wffservices.com or 434-791-5790.

AED Locations Around Campus

If you’re ever in need of being revived, Averett has several AEDs around campus for use. Click here for a list of locations across campus.



Important Numbers for Facilities

Facilities Management Emergency Protocol

Here are some examples of facilities-related “emergencies” where you should depart from creating a work order using NetFacilities. In some cases you should first contact 911 and/or Campus Safety and Security, and in other cases you should follow this emergency protocol.

Life Safety: Fire alarm, Fire Suppression, Weather damage, Serious Health concerns – Call 911 if life-threatening, then Campus Safety and Security at 434-791-5888.

Imminent Damage to Physical Facilities or failure of critical equipment – Electrical, Plumbing, HVAC, Access system: Call Bruce Devlin at 609-947-6124 Monday through Friday between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Otherwise call the facilities on-call number at 434-203-7342.

Facilities Management Team 126 Robertson Street Director of Integrated Facility Management Services Cell Phone Email Bruce Devlin 609-947-6124 bdevlin@wffservices.com Operations Coordinator Kevin Hawke 434-203-3026 khawke@wffservices.com Assistant Director of Maintenance Mike Fisher 434-251-3280 mfisher@averett.edu Assistant Director of Grounds Jason Ferrell 434-572-0571 jferrell@wffservices.com Assistant Director of Custodial Laneil Mercer 929-257-7754 lmercer@wffservices.com After-Hours On-Call Number 434-203-7342 N/A

Take Advantage of Chamber Events

As a member of the Averett family, you have special access to the Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce at no cost. Register today for an account, and take advantage of member-only events, workshops, gatherings and member directory. Throughout the year, Chamber 101 is held for new members to learn more about the chamber and their offerings. Monthly newsletters are emailed to members full of information about the area.

Don’t wait, join the Chamber today! Email Membership Manager Christy Harper your name, title, department, office number and email address with the subject line, “Chamber Membership.”