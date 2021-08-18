Averett CoffeeBreak 8-18-21

Posted on August 18th, 2021 by Matt Bell

CoffeeBreak is an e-newsletter distributed to Averett faculty and staff to keep them up-to-date on campus activities and information. Please send information you would like included in CoffeeBreak via this form. For the next CoffeeBreak, please submit by Friday, Aug. 20, for a Wednesday, Aug. 25, publication.

COVID-19 PCR Testing Deadline FRIDAY

All on-campus students and employees must undergo COVID-19 PCR testing. If testing was not completed before returning to campus, one must be completed by Friday, Aug. 20. If you were/will be tested off-site, you must turn your results in by this Friday, Aug. 20, to Director of Health Services Tammi Devlin in the Office of Health Services in the Student Success Center, or by email. Click here to view some Frequently Asked Questions regarding the University’s testing strategy. Student-athletes should see their coaches for additional athletics protocols.

Averett/VDH COVID-19 Testing Event

Friday, Aug. 20

8 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Carrington Gym

COVID-19 PCR testing will be available to all Averett students and employees, as well as community members. Pre-registration is preferred by clicking here, but walk-ins are welcome.

Vaccine Clinic this Saturday, New Incentives!

Averett strongly urges all students, faculty and staff (who are able) to get vaccinated. This is the best way for us to protect ourselves and keep one another safe.

Now, if we reach 80% of employees vaccinated by September 15, all vaccinated employees will receive an extra personal day off this year! Vaccinated employees will also be entered into a drawing to win 20 free meals in Averett’s Dining Hall!

Not yet vaccinated? Join us at our on-campus clinic this Saturday.

Averett/VDH Vaccination Clinic

Saturday, Aug. 21

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Student Center, Multipurpose Room

Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available to all Averett students and employees, as well as community members.

Pre-registration is preferred by clicking here, but walk-ins are welcome.

Already vaccinated? You must turn your vaccination card by this Friday, Aug. 20, through the LiveSafe app or into Director of Health Services Tammi Devlin in the Office of Health Services in the Student Success Center, or by email.

COVID-19 Testing Results, Vaccine Cards Deadline FRIDAY

All faculty, staff and students should submit proof of their vaccine cards (if vaccinated) and COVID-19 PCR testing results to Director of Health Services Tammi Devlin, either in person at the Office of Health Services in the Student Success Center or by email at tdevlin@averett.edu.

New Vaccine Incentives for Students!

Help spread the word to our students!

If 80% of traditional students are vaccinated by September 15, we will issue an extra day off for Fall Break! Also, vaccinated students will be entered into a drawing to receive one of five $1,000 credits toward their balance due this semester or next semester!

COVID-19 Discussion with Kathie Tune

The recurring COVID-19 discussion with Kathie Tune will be held at 4 p.m. today. Click here to join the discussion. For any immediate questions or concerns, contact Kathie Tune at 434-791-7106 or by email.

Welcome Amanda Estabrook to Campus I am thrilled to announce Amanda Estabrook joined the University on Monday, Aug. 16, as Averett’s chief compliance officer and Title IX coordinator. Amanda has worked in higher education since graduating from American University Washington College of Law in 2015. Most recently, Amanda served as the Title IX and ADA coordinator at Wofford College. Amanda will work with President Council members, directors and others on policy revisions and development, training and compliance matters. In some instances, such as Title IX, Amanda will be our subject matter expert. She will also collaborate with our other subject matter experts. Amanda’s office is located on the first floor of Main Hall in room 10. Please stop by and introduce yourselves and welcome Amanda. She can also be reached at aestabrook@averett.edu and (434) 791-7244. Gratefully,

Don Aungst

Dr. Sergey Samoilenko Publishes Latest Book

Dr. Sergey Samoilenko, professor of information systems in the department of CIS/CS, has published his latest book, “Quantitative Methodologies using Multi-Methods: Models for Social Science and Information Technology Research.” The book has been published by Taylor & Francis’ Routledge. The purpose of the book is to demonstrate how the methods of data analysis, data mining, artificial intelligence and machine learning could be combined into different complex multi-method methodologies to investigate non-trivial problems. The book was written to help researchers and practitioners working in the areas of data/business analytics, data mining and data science.

Opening of the Year Event Survey

Averett family, please click here for a survey regarding the opening of the year kick-off event held last week. The survey is anonymous, and should only take a few minutes to complete.

2021-22 Staff Meeting Dates

The dates of the University staff meetings for the 2021-22 school year are as follows:

Thursday, Sept. 16

Thursday, Oct. 28

Thursday, Nov. 18

Thursday, Jan. 20

Thursday, Feb. 17

Thursday, March 17

Thursday, April 21

Thursday, May 19

Watch CoffeeBreak for updates on meeting locations. Staff Council is accepting nominations for the Golden Bagel Award! If you feel that one of your coworkers has gone above and beyond this month, please email your nomination to staffcouncil@averett.edu.

New Event, Room Request Form

The Averett University Office of Meetings and Events is happy to announce a new, online system to handle all of your meeting and event needs. The flyer found here explains the simple, online registration form that will come to Lynnette Lawson and Lynsey Corriher in meetings and events. Please note that every meeting or event that is held at Averett must come through this process. The only exception to that rule is the use of classrooms which are handled by the Registrar’s Office. You will no longer contact auxiliary services (Bon Appetit, IT, facilities, security, etc.). The information regarding your needs will come through on the form and the contacts for the services you require will be made for you. If you would like to have a copy of this flyer sent directly to you, please contact Lynnette at llawson@averett.edu or Lynsey at lncorriher@averett.edu .

Thank you to all of those who helped Beta test this reservation system. We want to hear your thoughts as well. If you notice a bug or have an idea for an alteration please do not hesitate to contact us.

Professional Development Initiative Brought to You by Staff Council

Over the last year, Staff Council has partnered with the CCECC and DEI Taskforce to provide a professional development series for the 2021-2022 academic year.

We are excited to share the schedule for the next year of events, which will highlight the amazing talents of so many of Averett University’s faculty and staff. Please mark your calendars for the first event, Safe Zone Training, on Wednesday, Sept. 8, from 1-4 p.m. with Dr. Billy Wooten in the MPR! No registration is required.

If you have any questions, please feel free to email Staff Council at StaffCouncil@averett.edu.

Free Airplane Rides for Children

Kids ages 8 to 17 fly for free Saturday, Sept. 11, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. during the Danville Regional Airport open house. Click the flyer at left for more details. Registration is required.

Join Team Ave and Rett to Make a Heart Healthier

In support of the 2021 Danville-Pittsylvania Heart Walk Saturday, Sept. 25, join team Ave and Rett with a donation today. Find out more by clicking here!

AED Locations Around Campus

If you’re ever in need of being revived, Averett has several AEDs around campus for use. Click here for a list of locations across campus.

Graduate Spotlight

The Education Department would like to highlight alumna Brittanny Jennings ’20. Brittanny graduated in the fall of 2020 with a Bachelor of Science degree in liberal studies with teaching certification in grades PK-6. She overcame great difficulties student teaching during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Her passion for teaching has led her to serve the local community. Since graduation, she has taken a job with Danville Public Schools. Brittanny was also featured on the home page of Danville Public School’s website. The education department faculty and staff love to recognize our students’ hard work and dedication, and are very proud of our graduates and their influence in the surrounding areas.