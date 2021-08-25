Averett CoffeeBreak 8-25-21

Posted on August 25th, 2021 by Matt Bell

Vaccine News, Incentives

Averett strongly urges all students, faculty and staff (who are able) to get vaccinated. This is the best way for us to protect ourselves and keep one another safe.

Now, if we reach 80% of employees vaccinated by September 15, all vaccinated employees will receive an extra personal day off this year! Vaccinated employees will also be entered into a drawing to win 20 free meals in Averett’s Dining Hall!

Don’t forget to turn in your vaccination card through the LiveSafe app or to Director of Health Services Tammi Devlin.

Testing Event Results

Thank you to all who attended Friday’s testing event and to those who made it successful. Over 875 Averett students, faculty and staff were tested by the Virginia Department of Health, and we had a low rate of positive tests from our campus. If you were tested at the event and have not yet been contacted as a positive result or a contact trace, then your results were negative. It’s important to note that of those who tested positive, there were occurrences where no symptoms were present. This is why testing is so important, regardless of vaccination status.

These low rates speak to our community of care. Let’s keep this going by keeping ourselves and our campus community members safe. More than 100 faculty, staff and community members showed up Saturday to receive their vaccination, and more opportunities will be coming soon to get yours right here on campus.

New Vaccine Incentives for Students!

Help spread the word to our students!

If 80% of traditional students are vaccinated by September 15, we will issue an extra day off for Fall Break! Also, vaccinated students will be entered into a drawing to receive one of five $1,000 credits toward their balance due this semester or next semester!

COVID-19 Discussion with Tammi Devlin

The recurring COVID-19 discussion with Tammi Devlin will be held at 4 p.m. today. Click here to join the discussion. For any immediate questions or concerns, contact Kathie Tune at 434-791-7106 or by email.

Dr. Teresa Beach Named Interim Dean of the School of Nursing

The School of Nursing is excited to announce that Dr. Teresa Beach ’86 has assumed the role of interim dean of the School of Nursing. As she continues her role as the assistant dean of undergraduate programs, she will also be overseeing the graduate program, as well. Over the summer she has worked hard to acclimate herself to these new responsibilities.

Over the past seven years, Dr. Beach has played a major role in the continued development of the BSN program. She also worked to development the ABSN program from its beginning stages. Please help us welcome Dr. Beach to her new role as we look forward to this academic year under her guidance.

New Event, Room Request Form

The Averett University Office of Meetings and Events is happy to announce a new, online system to handle all of your meeting and event needs. The flyer found here explains the simple, online registration form that will come to Lynnette Lawson and Lynsey Corriher in meetings and events. Please note that every meeting or event that is held at Averett must come through this process. The only exception to that rule is the use of classrooms, which are handled by the Registrar’s Office. You will no longer be able to contact auxiliary services (Bon Appetit, IT, facilities, security, etc.). The information regarding your needs will come through on the form and the contacts for the services you require will be made for you. If you would like to have a copy of this flyer sent directly to you, please contact Lynnette at llawson@averett.edu or Lynsey at lncorriher@averett.edu .

Thank you to all of those who helped beta test this reservation system. We want to hear your thoughts as well. If you notice a bug or have an idea for an alteration please do not hesitate to contact us.

Professional Development Initiative Brought to You by Staff Council

Over the last year, Staff Council has partnered with the CCECC and DEI Taskforce to provide a professional development series for the 2021-2022 academic year.

We are excited to share the schedule for the next year of events, which will highlight the amazing talents of so many of Averett’s faculty and staff. Please mark your calendars for the first event, Safe Zone Training, on Wednesday, Sept. 8, from 1-4 p.m. with Dr. Billy Wooten in the MPR! No registration is required.

If you have any questions, please feel free to email Staff Council at StaffCouncil@averett.edu.

Opening Convocation 2021

Thanks to all who joined us for our opening convocation ceremony. If you couldn’t join, watch the full ceremony here.

Free Airplane Rides for Children

Kids ages 8 to 17 fly for free Saturday, Sept. 11, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. during the Danville Regional Airport open house. Click the flyer at left for more details. Registration is required.

Career Development Fall Workshop Series

The CCECC is offering students a robust career development series this fall. Students may register by visiting Handshake. Please encourage students to attend! Reach out to Angie McAdams with any questions.

Join Team Ave and Rett to Make a Heart Healthier

In support of the 2021 Danville-Pittsylvania Heart Walk Saturday, Sept. 25, join team Ave and Rett with a donation today. Find out more by clicking here!

Fall Career Fair

Averett’s first career fair of the year will be held on Friday, Oct. 1, from 10 a.m.-noon in the MPR. We are now in the process of registering employers and if you have any specific employers you would like us to invite, please contact Angie McAdams by email.

Testing Assistance in Career Development

Student Success and the CCECC are proud to offer Testing Assistance for Averett students. The testing assistance program offers payment assistance for qualified students who need help paying for career development related tests. Students also have access to test prep material.

Tests included in the program are the GRE, Praxis, LSAT, GMAT, PCAT, DAT, OAT and NCLEX. Others will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.

If the student is qualified, the mini-grant will cover one test per student up to $250 while enrolled at Averett. Faculty members, please encourage your students to stop by the CCECC today to find out more about testing assistance.